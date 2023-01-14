CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Friday, January 13, 2023

_____

649 FPUS56 KSTO 140744

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

1143 PM PST Fri Jan 13 2023

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Saturday.

CAZ013-140845-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

1143 PM PST Fri Jan 13 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 6 PM PST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Rain showers. Highs 38 to 50 higher elevations...45 to

53 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then heavy rain after

midnight. Breezy. Lows 32 to 44 higher elevations...42 to

48 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...At lower elevations, heavy rain in the morning, then

rain showers in the afternoon. At higher elevations, heavy rain

showers in the morning, then heavy rain with heavy snow showers

likely in the afternoon. Windy. Highs 36 to 48 higher

elevations...46 to 52 lower elevations. Snow accumulation up to

2 inches. Prevailing south winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 55 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers, heavy snow showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then rain showers with

heavy snow showers likely after midnight. Colder. Lows 28 to

40 higher elevations...37 to 43 lower elevations. No snow

accumulation lower elevations...1 to 7 inches higher elevations.

Snow level 4000 feet. Prevailing south winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs 31 to 45 higher

elevations...42 to 48 lower elevations. No snow accumulation

lower elevations...up to 3 inches higher elevations. Snow level

3500 feet. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Moderate snow

accumulations possible. Lows 27 to 41.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain and snow showers. Not as cool.

Light snow accumulations possible. Highs 36 to 51.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain and snow showers. Lows 24 to 39. Highs 34 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 36 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 50 47 51 / 100 100 100

$$

=

CAZ014-140845-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

1143 PM PST Fri Jan 13 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers early in the afternoon.

Rain showers late in the afternoon. Highs 42 to 50. Prevailing

northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...At lower elevations, rain showers in the evening, then

a chance of rain showers after midnight. At higher elevations,

rain showers and heavy snow showers in the evening, then a chance

of rain and snow showers after midnight. Lows 30 to 39. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Prevailing southeast winds up to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...At lower elevations, rain in the morning, then rain

showers in the afternoon. At higher elevations, rain showers and

heavy snow showers. Highs 37 to 45. No snow accumulation lower

elevations...1 to 7 inches higher elevations. Prevailing south

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers

likely. Colder. Lows 24 to 33. Little or no snow accumulation

lower elevations...2 to 4 inches higher elevations. Snow level

4000 feet. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs 34 to 42. Little or no snow accumulation lower elevations...

up to 1 inch higher elevations. Snow level 3500 feet. Prevailing

southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers likely.

Light snow accumulations possible. Lows 23 to 31.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Light

snow accumulations possible. Highs 34 to 42.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Patchy fog. Lows 18 to 26.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Patchy

fog. Highs 33 to 41.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows 19 to 27.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain and snow showers. Highs 34 to 42. Lows 19 to 28.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 33 to 41.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 46 34 43 / 90 100 100

$$

=

CAZ015-140845-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

1143 PM PST Fri Jan 13 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 6 PM PST SATURDAY...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM PST SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain showers. Highs 50 to 58. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then a chance of rain

showers after midnight. Windy. Lows around 48. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the south

15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Heavy rain in the morning, then rain and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs

51 to 57. South winds 15 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph increasing

to 60 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then rain showers likely after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

evening. Lows 39 to 45. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers. Highs 47 to 53. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows around 41.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers.

Highs around 51.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Lows around 36. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows around 38.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain showers. Highs 46 to 51. Lows 36 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs around 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 54 47 53 / 100 90 100

RED BLUFF 56 50 56 / 100 90 100

$$

=

CAZ016-140845-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

1143 PM PST Fri Jan 13 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 6 PM PST SATURDAY...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM PST SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain showers until late afternoon, then rain showers and

a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs

51 to 61. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of rain showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy. Lows around 50. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph increasing to

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then rain and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Windy. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall in the afternoon. Highs 53 to 59. South winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain

showers after midnight. Colder. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows 40 to 45. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 49 to 55. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows around 43.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers.

Highs around 51.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

around 38.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

around 51.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows around 38.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain showers. Highs around 51. Lows 38 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs around 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 59 50 56 / 100 90 100

OROVILLE 61 50 56 / 100 90 100

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 57 50 56 / 100 80 100

$$

=

CAZ017-140845-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

1143 PM PST Fri Jan 13 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 6 PM PST SATURDAY...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM PST SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...A chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain

showers in the afternoon. A slight chance of thunderstorms late

in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 65. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy. Lows

around 51. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 10 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then rain showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs 52 to 58. South

winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain showers

and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows around 44. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 52. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows around 45.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain showers. Highs around 51.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

around 39.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

around 52.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 38.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs around 52.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows around 42.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 62 52 56 / 100 80 100

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 60 52 57 / 100 80 100

$$

=

CAZ018-140845-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

1143 PM PST Fri Jan 13 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 6 PM PST SATURDAY...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM PST SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain showers until late afternoon, then rain showers

likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs 55 to 61. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 51. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Heavy rain in the morning, then a chance of rain

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Breezy. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Highs around 57. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain showers

and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows around 45.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around

53. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Breezy. Lows around 45.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers.

Highs around 52.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

around 41.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs around 53.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 39.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain showers. Highs around 53. Lows 39 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 58 50 58 / 100 80 100

$$

=

CAZ019-140845-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

1143 PM PST Fri Jan 13 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 6 PM PST SATURDAY...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM PST SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...A chance of rain showers until late afternoon, then rain

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs 57 to 63. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph increasing to 35 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs

51 to 58. Southeast winds 15 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph

increasing to 50 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows around 43. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph

decreasing to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 48 to 54. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Breezy. Lows around 45.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain showers. Breezy. Highs 47 to

53.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

48 to 54.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain showers. Highs 49 to 54. Lows 35 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 49 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 61 52 56 / 90 70 100

MODESTO 59 52 56 / 90 60 100

$$

=

CAZ063-140845-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

1143 PM PST Fri Jan 13 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM PST SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...At lower elevations, rain showers until late afternoon,

then rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms late in

the afternoon. At higher elevations, rain showers in the morning,

then rain showers and heavy snow showers in the afternoon. Highs

34 to 49 higher elevations...around 51 lower elevations. Little

or no snow accumulation. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...At lower elevations, a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. At higher elevations, rain showers with possible

snow showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then rain likely

and a chance of heavy snow showers after midnight. Lows 30 to

44 higher elevations...around 46 lower elevations. Snow

accumulation up to 2 inches. Prevailing south winds 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 40 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...At lower elevations, heavy rain in the morning, then

rain and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. At

higher elevations, heavy rain showers and heavy snow in the

morning, then heavy rain with possible snow showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Windy. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs 33 to

48 higher elevations...48 to 53 lower elevations. No snow

accumulation lower elevations...4 to 10 inches higher elevations.

Snow level 5500 feet. Prevailing south winds 15 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 55 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers, heavy snow showers

and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then rain

and snow showers likely after midnight. Colder. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows

27 to 42. No snow accumulation lower elevations...2 to 8 inches

higher elevations. Snow level 4000 feet. Prevailing southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs 30 to 45 higher elevations...43 to 49 lower elevations. No

snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch higher

elevations. Snow level 3500 feet. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and heavy snow showers. Moderate

snow accumulations possible. Lows 27 to 42.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow showers. Highs 33 to 48.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Colder. Lows 24 to 39.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 35 to 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain and snow showers. Lows 26 to 40. Highs 35 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows 25 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 36 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 41 36 41 / 100 90 100

$$

=

CAZ066-140845-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

1143 PM PST Fri Jan 13 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 6 PM PST SATURDAY...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM PST SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...A chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain

showers in the afternoon. Highs 47 to 62. Prevailing southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain showers likely

and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Windy. Lows

39 to 49. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph increasing to 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Heavy rain in the morning, then rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs

43 to 53. Prevailing south winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 60 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then rain showers likely after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

evening. Lows 35 to 45. Prevailing south winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 39 to 49. Prevailing

south winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 34 to 44.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain showers. Highs 40 to 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

30 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 41 to 51.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 30 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain showers. Highs 40 to 50. Lows 30 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 43 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 60 46 48 / 100 100 100

$$

=

CAZ067-140845-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

1143 PM PST Fri Jan 13 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 6 PM PST SATURDAY...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM PST SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...A slight chance of rain showers in the morning. A chance

of rain showers early in the afternoon, then heavy rain showers

and a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs

52 to 64. Prevailing southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of rain showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy. Lows 40 to 50. Prevailing

southeast winds up to 10 mph increasing to south 10 to 25 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Windy. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Highs 43 to 53. Prevailing south winds 15 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Colder. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows 34 to 44. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers. Highs 41 to 51. Prevailing south winds up

to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 34 to 44.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain showers. Highs 40 to 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Lows 30 to 38. Highs 42 to 52.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 43 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows 34 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 45 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 54 42 46 / 100 90 100

JACKSON 58 48 51 / 100 90 100

$$

=

CAZ068-140845-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

1143 PM PST Fri Jan 13 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST MONDAY...

.TODAY...At lower elevations, a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. At higher

elevations, a chance of rain and snow showers in the morning,

then rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 34 to

49 higher elevations...42 to 54 lower elevations. No snow

accumulation lower elevations...3 to 6 inches higher elevations.

Snow level 6500 feet. Prevailing south winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers at lower elevations...and heavy rain and

snow showers at higher elevations. Windy, colder. Lows 26 to 41.

Little or no snow accumulation lower elevations...4 to 10 inches

higher elevations. Snow level 6000 feet. Prevailing south winds

5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 30 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...At lower elevations, heavy rain showers in the

morning, then rain and snow showers in the afternoon. At higher

elevations, heavy snow showers and heavy rain in the morning,

then heavy snow showers in the afternoon. Heavy rain showers and

heavy snow showers. Windy. Highs 28 to 40 higher elevations...

34 to 44 lower elevations. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches lower

elevations...except 8 to 14 inches higher elevations. Snow level

5500 feet. Prevailing south winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 55 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers, rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then heavy rain

and snow showers likely after midnight. Colder. Lows 22 to 37.

Snow accumulation of 2 to 8 inches. Snow level 4000 feet.

Prevailing south winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 27 to

42. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Snow level 4000 feet.

Prevailing southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Moderate snow accumulations

possible. Lows 21 to 36.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Snow showers. Moderate snow

accumulations possible. Highs 28 to 43.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow

showers. Lows 17 to 32. Highs 29 to 44.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Lows 18 to 33.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain and snow showers. Highs 29 to 44. Lows 19 to 34.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs 30 to 45.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 55 36 42 / 90 90 100

CHESTER 46 30 38 / 90 100 100

$$

=

CAZ069-140845-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

1143 PM PST Fri Jan 13 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST MONDAY...

.TODAY...At lower elevations, a slight chance of rain showers

until late afternoon, then heavy rain showers late in the

afternoon. At higher elevations, a slight chance of rain and snow

showers early in the afternoon. Heavy snow showers and heavy rain

showers late in the afternoon. Highs 31 to 46 higher elevations...

47 to 55 lower elevations. No snow accumulation lower

elevations...2 to 4 inches higher elevations. Snow level

7000 feet. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph...except south 10 to 30 mph over ridges.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms at

lower elevations...and heavy rain and snow showers at higher

elevations. Breezy, colder. Lows 23 to 37 higher elevations...

35 to 43 lower elevations. No snow accumulation lower

elevations...3 to 9 inches higher elevations. Snow level

6500 feet. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

25 mph after midnight, Gusts up to 40 mph. Gusts up to 60 mph

after midnight. Over ridges...prevailing southwest winds 15 to

25 mph increasing to 25 to 40 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...At lower elevations, heavy rain in the morning, then

heavy rain showers in the afternoon. At higher elevations, heavy

snow showers and heavy rain in the morning, then heavy snow

showers in the afternoon. Windy. Highs 26 to 40 higher

elevations...38 to 46 lower elevations. No snow accumulation

lower elevations...11 to 16 inches higher elevations. Snow level

6000 feet. Prevailing south winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 55 mph. Over ridges, prevailing southwest winds 25 to

35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph increasing to 30 to 50 mph

with gusts to around 70 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Heavy snow showers, rain showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then heavy rain and snow

showers after midnight. Breezy, colder. Lows 16 to 31 higher

elevations...29 to 37 lower elevations. Snow accumulation 3 to

5 inches lower elevations...except 11 to 17 inches higher

elevations. Snow level 4500 feet. Prevailing southwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 50 mph decreasing to 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph after midnight. Over ridges,

prevailing southwest winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to around

60 mph decreasing to 15 to 30 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs 22 to 37 higher

elevations...33 to 43 lower elevations. Snow accumulation up to

3 inches. Snow level 4000 feet. Prevailing southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph...except southwest 10 to

30 mph over ridges.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Heavy rain and snow showers. Moderate snow

accumulations possible. Lows 20 to 35.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Heavy rain and snow showers. Heavy

snow accumulations possible. Highs 27 to 42.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Colder. Lows 17 to 32.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs

28 to 43.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 30 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows 20 to 35.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs 30 to 45.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 46 35 37 / 100 90 100

$$

=

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather