CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Monday, January 2, 2023 _____ 002 FPUS56 KSTO 030734 ZFPSTO Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California National Weather Service Sacramento CA 1134 PM PST Mon Jan 2 2023 Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation are for today, tonight, and Tuesday. CAZ013-030845- Shasta Lake Area \/ Northern Shasta County- Including the city of Shasta Dam 1134 PM PST Mon Jan 2 2023 ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING... .TODAY...A slight chance of heavy snow showers early in the afternoon. Heavy rain and snow showers late in the afternoon. Highs 30 to 42 higher elevations...39 to 45 lower elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 3 inches higher elevations. Snow level 2000 feet. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, rain and snow in the evening. At higher elevations, snow likely and rain in the evening, then a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows 23 to 36. Little or no snow accumulation lower elevations... 1 to 3 inches higher elevations. Snow level 2500 feet. Light winds. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. At lower elevations, a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. At higher elevations, a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 30 to 42 higher elevations... 39 to 45 lower elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations. Snow level 3000 feet. Light winds. Gusts up to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows 25 to 39 higher elevations...34 to 41 lower elevations. Snow level 3500 feet. Light winds. .WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then heavy rain showers and heavy snow showers in the afternoon. Not as cool. Highs 35 to 47 higher elevations...45 to 50 lower elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...1 to 7 inches higher elevations. Snow level 3500 feet. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Heavy rain showers. Blowing snow. Visibility one quarter mile or less at times. Lows 31 to 43. .THURSDAY...Rain showers. Highs 36 to 51. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows 31 to 45. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and a chance of heavy snow showers. Light snow accumulations possible. Highs 35 to 50. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Rain showers and heavy snow showers likely. Moderate snow accumulations possible. Lows 29 to 44. Highs 35 to 50. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Heavy rain showers with heavy snow showers likely. Moderate snow accumulations possible. Lows 29 to 44. Highs 36 to 51. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION SHASTA DAM 44 35 43 \/ 100 90 60 $$ = CAZ014-030845- Burney Basin \/ Eastern Shasta County- Including the city of Burney 1134 PM PST Mon Jan 2 2023 ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread frost early in the morning. Snow showers likely late in the afternoon. Highs 31 to 37. Little or no snow accumulation. Light winds. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening. Lows 18 to 29. Light winds. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 32 to 40. Snow level 3500 feet in the afternoon. Light winds. Gusts up to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow showers in the evening. Lows 21 to 30. Snow level 3500 feet. Light winds. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 37 to 43. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 28 to 37. .THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers. Light snow accumulations possible. Highs 37 to 45. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers likely. Lows 26 to 35. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs 36 to 44. Lows 23 to 35. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Moderate snow accumulations possible. Lows 24 to 33. Highs 37 to 43. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION BURNEY 35 23 38 \/ 80 80 40 $$ = CAZ015-030845- Northern Sacramento Valley- Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff 1134 PM PST Mon Jan 2 2023 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING... ...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON... .TODAY...A chance of rain showers early in the afternoon. Rain showers late in the afternoon. Highs 41 to 47. Light winds becoming south up to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Rain in the evening. Lows 33 to 38. Light winds. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs around 45. Light winds. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening. Lows 36 to 42. Light winds. .WEDNESDAY...Rain showers. Highs 47 to 54. Light winds becoming east around 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Heavy rain showers. Breezy. Lows 40 to 48. .THURSDAY...Rain showers. Breezy. Highs 49 to 55. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows 41 to 47. Highs 49 to 55. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Rain showers. Lows 39 to 46. Highs 48 to 54. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION REDDING 45 33 45 \/ 100 90 60 RED BLUFF 45 37 47 \/ 90 90 30 $$ = CAZ016-030845- Central Sacramento Valley- Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville\/Yuba City 1134 PM PST Mon Jan 2 2023 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING... ...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON... .TODAY...A chance of rain showers early in the afternoon. Rain showers late in the afternoon. Highs around 46. Northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Rain in the evening. Lows 35 to 42. Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 51. Light winds becoming southeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the evening. Lows around 40. Light winds. .WEDNESDAY...Rain showers. Highs around 54. Northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Windy. Lows 44 to 50. .THURSDAY...Rain showers. Breezy. Highs 52 to 58. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows 42 to 48. Highs around 54. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Rain showers. Highs around 54. Lows around 44. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION CHICO 48 40 49 \/ 80 100 30 OROVILLE 48 41 49 \/ 80 100 30 MARYSVILLE\/YUBA CITY 48 41 51 \/ 90 100 10 $$ = CAZ017-030845- Southern Sacramento Valley- Including the city of Sacramento 1134 PM PST Mon Jan 2 2023 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING... ...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON... .TODAY...A slight chance of rain showers early in the afternoon. Rain showers late in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 50. Southeast winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 41. Southeast winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 46 to 55. Northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 42. Light winds. .WEDNESDAY...Rain showers. Windy. Highs around 56. East winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Windy. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows around 49. .THURSDAY...Rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs around 55. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows around 44. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs 52 to 57. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows around 43. Highs 51 to 57. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Lows around 44. Highs around 54. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION SACRAMENTO 48 44 54 \/ 90 100 10 SAC EXEC AIRPORT 49 42 54 \/ 80 100 10 $$ = CAZ018-030845- Carquinez Strait and Delta- Including the city of Fairfield\/Suisun 1134 PM PST Mon Jan 2 2023 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING... ...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers early in the afternoon. Rain showers likely late in the afternoon. Highs around 48. Southeast winds up to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Rain in the evening. Lows around 43. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 50 to 55. East winds up to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 43. East winds up to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Rain showers. Windy. Highs around 56. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph increasing to southeast 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Windy. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows around 50. .THURSDAY...Rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs around 56. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Lows around 45. Highs around 56. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows around 44. Highs around 54. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Lows around 45. Highs around 55. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION FAIRFIELD\/SUISUN 49 39 54 \/ 80 90 10 $$ = CAZ019-030845- Northern San Joaquin Valley- Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto 1134 PM PST Mon Jan 2 2023 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING... ...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers early in the afternoon. A chance of rain showers late in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 51. Southeast winds up to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Rain in the evening. Lows around 42. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 51 to 57. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Lows around 43. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Rain showers. Windy. Highs 52 to 58. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Windy. Lows around 50. .THURSDAY...Rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs 52 to 58. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows around 43. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 52 to 58. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Lows 40 to 46. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs 50 to 56. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely. Lows around 45. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs 51 to 57. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION STOCKTON 49 44 55 \/ 70 90 0 MODESTO 49 43 56 \/ 80 90 0 $$ = CAZ063-030845- Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County- Including the city of Alder Springs 1134 PM PST Mon Jan 2 2023 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING... ...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON... ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING... .TODAY...Heavy snow showers and a chance of rain showers early in the afternoon. Heavy rain and snow showers late in the afternoon. Highs 31 to 46. Little or no snow accumulation lower elevations... 2 to 7 inches higher elevations. Snow level 2500 feet. Light winds becoming southeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Heavy rain and snow likely in the evening. Colder. Lows 23 to 38. Little or no snow accumulation lower elevations...1 to 3 inches higher elevations. Snow level 2500 feet. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. At higher elevations, a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 31 to 46. Snow level 3500 feet. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow showers in the evening. Lows 28 to 42. Snow level 4000 feet. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Rain showers and heavy snow showers. Blowing snow in the afternoon. Not as cool. Visibility one quarter mile or less at times in the afternoon. Highs 33 to 47 higher elevations... 44 to 50 lower elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...2 to 8 inches higher elevations. Snow level 4500 feet. Prevailing east winds up to 15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Blowing snow. Breezy. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Visibility one quarter mile or less at times. Lows 32 to 47. .THURSDAY...Rain showers and heavy snow showers. Breezy. Moderate snow accumulations possible. Highs 37 to 52. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Lows 30 to 45. Highs 36 to 51. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Light snow accumulations possible. Lows 31 to 45. .SATURDAY...Rain showers likely and heavy snow showers. Moderate snow accumulations possible. Highs 35 to 50. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Heavy rain showers and heavy snow showers. Moderate snow accumulations possible. Lows 31 to 46. .SUNDAY...Rain showers likely and heavy snow showers. Moderate snow accumulations possible. Highs 37 to 52. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION ALDER SPRINGS 37 27 36 \/ 90 80 30 $$ = CAZ066-030845- Northeast Foothills\/Sacramento Valley- Including the city of Paradise 1134 PM PST Mon Jan 2 2023 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING... ...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON... .TODAY...A slight chance of rain showers early in the afternoon. Rain showers and snow showers late in the afternoon. Highs 39 to 47. Little or no snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Lows 29 to 39. Little or no snow accumulation lower elevations...3 to 5 inches higher elevations. Snow level 2500 feet. Light winds. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 38 to 48. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the evening. Lows 33 to 45. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Rain showers. Not as cool. Highs 45 to 55. Prevailing southeast winds up to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Heavy rain showers. Windy. Lows 39 to 49. .THURSDAY...Rain showers. Windy. Highs 44 to 52. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows 36 to 48. Highs 44 to 54. .SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 45 to 53. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Heavy rain showers. Lows 37 to 47. Highs 45 to 53. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION PARADISE 43 36 44 \/ 90 100 30 $$ = CAZ067-030845- Motherlode- Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson 1134 PM PST Mon Jan 2 2023 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING... ...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers late in the afternoon. Highs 42 to 50. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Rain and heavy snow in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows 31 to 41. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs 44 to 54. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 43. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Rain showers. Breezy. Highs 49 to 57. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Windy. Lows 41 to 49. .THURSDAY...Rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs 44 to 54. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely. Lows 36 to 44. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs 48 to 56. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows 35 to 43. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs 48 to 56. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Heavy rain showers likely. Lows 38 to 44. Highs 47 to 55. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION GRASS VALLEY 43 32 45 \/ 80 100 20 JACKSON 47 39 51 \/ 70 100 10 $$ = CAZ068-030845- Western Plumas County\/Lassen Park- Including the cities of Chester and Quincy 1134 PM PST Mon Jan 2 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST TUESDAY... ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING... .TODAY...Heavy snow showers late in the afternoon. Highs 27 to 42. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Heavy snow in the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows 18 to 33. Snow accumulation of 1 to 7 inches. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 27 to 42. Little or no snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations. Snow level 4000 feet. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow showers in the evening. Lows 22 to 37. Snow level 4000 feet. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then heavy rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Areas of blowing snow in the afternoon. Not as cool. Visibility one quarter mile or less at times in the afternoon. Highs 30 to 44 higher elevations...36 to 48 lower elevations. Snow accumulation 3 to 5 inches lower elevations...except 3 to 9 inches higher elevations. Snow level 3500 feet. Prevailing southeast winds up to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Heavy rain showers and heavy snow showers. Blowing snow. Windy. Visibility one quarter mile or less at times. Heavy snow accumulations possible. Lows 27 to 42. .THURSDAY...Rain showers and heavy snow showers. Patchy blowing snow. Breezy. Visibility one quarter mile or less at times. Heavy snow accumulations possible. Highs 31 to 46. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Lows 25 to 40. Highs 31 to 46. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers likely. Moderate snow accumulations possible. Highs 32 to 47. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Heavy rain showers and heavy snow showers likely. Heavy snow accumulations possible. Lows 25 to 40. Highs 32 to 47. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION QUINCY 37 26 40 \/ 70 90 20 CHESTER 33 19 36 \/ 90 90 20 $$ = CAZ069-030845- West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada- Including the city of Blue Canyon 1134 PM PST Mon Jan 2 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST TUESDAY... ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers late in the afternoon. Highs 25 to 40 higher elevations...36 to 46 lower elevations. Snow level 3500 feet in the afternoon. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Heavy snow in the evening, then heavy snow and a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows 15 to 30 higher elevations...28 to 36 lower elevations. Snow accumulation of 1 to 7 inches. Snow level 4000 feet. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the morning. Highs 26 to 41 higher elevations...36 to 48 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 16 to 31 higher elevations... 29 to 39 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then rain showers and heavy snow showers in the afternoon. Patchy blowing snow in the afternoon. Not as cool. Visibility one quarter mile or less at times in the afternoon. Highs 31 to 46 higher elevations...43 to 51 lower elevations. Little or no snow accumulation lower elevations...3 to 5 inches higher elevations. Snow level 5000 feet. Prevailing southeast winds up to 20 mph, Gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 70 mph in the afternoon. Over ridges...prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 30 to 50 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Heavy rain showers and heavy snow showers. Blowing snow. Windy. Visibility one quarter mile or less at times. Heavy snow accumulations possible. Lows 26 to 41. .THURSDAY...Heavy rain and snow showers. Blowing snow. Breezy. Visibility one quarter mile or less at times. Heavy snow accumulations possible. Highs 30 to 45. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers likely. Colder. Moderate snow accumulations possible. Lows 22 to 37. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Not as cool. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION BLUE CANYON 36 30 37 \/ 70 100 30 $$ =