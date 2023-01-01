CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 31, 2022

274 FPUS56 KSTO 010744

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

1143 PM PST Sat Dec 31 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and New Years Day.

CAZ013-010845-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

1143 PM PST Sat Dec 31 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain early in the afternoon. Highs 38 to

52 higher elevations...50 to 56 lower elevations. Prevailing west

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Colder.

Lows 23 to 37 higher elevations...32 to 40 lower elevations.

Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs 35 to 50 higher elevations...48 to

56 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows 21 to 36 higher elevations...30 to 37 lower elevations.

Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then

rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs 29 to 41 higher

elevations...39 to 45 lower elevations. Little or no snow

accumulation lower elevations...1 to 4 inches higher elevations.

Snow level 2000 feet. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows 24 to 38.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 31 to 46.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers likely.

Light snow accumulations possible. Lows 27 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Not as

cool. Highs 35 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Heavy rain. Lows 30 to 44. Highs

36 to 51.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain and heavy snow likely. Moderate

snow accumulations possible. Lows 29 to 43. Highs 35 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 55 37 54 / 70 0 0

$$

=

CAZ014-010845-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

1143 PM PST Sat Dec 31 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. At lower elevations, a chance of rain showers

early in the morning, then rain showers likely late in the

morning. A chance of rain early in the afternoon, then a slight

chance of rain late in the afternoon. At higher elevations, a

chance of rain showers early in the morning, then rain showers

and heavy snow showers late in the morning. Rain and snow likely

early in the afternoon, then a chance of rain and snow late in

the afternoon. Highs 38 to 46. No snow accumulation lower

elevations...2 to 4 inches higher elevations. Snow level

5000 feet in the afternoon. Prevailing southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder. Lows 18 to 27. Prevailing north winds up to

10 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs 32 to 40. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 13 to 24. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the afternoon. Highs

31 to 37. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.

Patchy fog. Lows 19 to 29.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Patchy fog. Highs 33 to 39.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows 23 to 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely. Light snow

accumulations possible. Highs 36 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and heavy snow. Moderate snow

accumulations possible. Lows 28 to 36.

.THURSDAY...Rain and heavy snow. Moderate snow accumulations

possible. Highs 36 to 42.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely. Light

snow accumulations possible. Lows 24 to 33.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

35 to 41.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 44 22 39 / 80 0 0

$$

=

CAZ015-010845-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

1143 PM PST Sat Dec 31 2022

.TODAY...Rain showers in the morning. A chance of rain early in

the afternoon, then a slight chance of rain late in the

afternoon. Patchy fog late in the morning. Highs around 56.

Southwest winds around 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph

shifting to the north with gusts to around 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Colder.

Lows 35 to 43. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 55. North winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows 32 to 38. North winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then

rain in the afternoon. Highs 41 to 46. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 33 to 39.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

44 to 49.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely. Lows

37 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain. Highs 48 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain. Lows 40 to 48. Highs 49 to

55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain likely. Lows 39 to 45. Highs

around 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 56 37 55 / 80 0 0

RED BLUFF 57 42 56 / 80 0 0

$$

=

CAZ016-010845-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

1143 PM PST Sat Dec 31 2022

.TODAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain early in the

afternoon. A chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs around

57. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph

shifting to the northwest with gusts to around 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then mostly clear after midnight. Colder. Lows around 41.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 56. Northwest winds

10 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows around 36. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph

in the evening.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Rain in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs around 46.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely. Lows

36 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

46 to 52.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows 39 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain. Highs around 53.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain, breezy. Lows 43 to 49.

Highs 52 to 57.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain likely. Lows 40 to 46. Highs

around 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 57 40 56 / 100 30 0

OROVILLE 57 40 56 / 100 60 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 57 40 56 / 100 70 0

$$

=

CAZ017-010845-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

1143 PM PST Sat Dec 31 2022

.TODAY...Heavy rain showers in the morning, then heavy rain in

the afternoon. Breezy. Highs around 57. South winds 15 to 25 mph

shifting to the west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight.

Colder. Lows 39 to 45. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 55. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows around 37. North winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the afternoon. Highs

45 to 50. Southeast winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely. Lows

around 41.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

49 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows around 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain. Highs around 55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain, breezy. Lows around 49.

Highs 52 to 57.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

Lows around 43. Highs 51 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 57 42 56 / 100 70 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 58 43 57 / 100 70 0

$$

=

CAZ018-010845-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

1143 PM PST Sat Dec 31 2022

.TODAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Breezy. Highs around 58. South winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the

west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then mostly clear after midnight. Colder. Lows around 43. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 57. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows 36 to 41. Northwest winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the afternoon. Highs around 49.

Southeast winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely. Lows

around 42.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

around 53.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows around 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain. Highs around 55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs around 56. Lows 44 to

50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs around 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 60 42 60 / 100 70 0

$$

=

CAZ019-010845-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

1143 PM PST Sat Dec 31 2022

.TODAY...A chance of rain showers in the morning, then heavy rain

in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 55 to 61. South winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Colder. Lows

38 to 46. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 50 to 57. Northwest winds

10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 40. West winds up to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the afternoon. Highs

45 to 51. Southeast winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely. Lows

around 42.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

50 to 56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows around 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs around

55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain, windy. Lows around 50.

Highs 51 to 57.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

Lows around 43. Highs 50 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 58 43 56 / 100 80 0

MODESTO 58 44 55 / 100 90 0

$$

=

CAZ063-010845-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

1143 PM PST Sat Dec 31 2022

.TODAY...At lower elevations, rain showers in the morning, then

rain early in the afternoon. A chance of rain late in the

afternoon. At higher elevations, rain showers in the morning.

Heavy snow showers late in the morning, then a chance of rain and

heavy snow early in the afternoon. A slight chance of rain late

in the afternoon. Highs 35 to 50 higher elevations...50 to

56 lower elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...3 to

5 inches higher elevations. Snow level 5500 feet in the

afternoon. Prevailing northwest winds up to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Colder.

Lows 25 to 39 higher elevations...35 to 41 lower elevations.

Prevailing northwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

35 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs 35 to 50 higher elevations...49 to

55 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 50 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 28 to 40. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then heavy

rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs 31 to 46. Snow accumulation

up to 2 inches lower elevations...except 2 to 6 inches higher

elevations. Snow level 2500 feet. Prevailing southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows 25 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers likely. Highs

32 to 47.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows 29 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain and a chance of heavy snow.

Not as cool. Moderate snow accumulations possible. Highs 36 to

51.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain and heavy snow. Moderate

snow accumulations possible. Lows 32 to 47. Highs 36 to 51.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Moderate snow

accumulations possible. Lows 30 to 45. Highs 36 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 44 32 44 / 90 0 0

$$

=

CAZ066-010845-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

1143 PM PST Sat Dec 31 2022

.TODAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain early in the

afternoon. A chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs 47 to

55. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north

in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then mostly clear after midnight. Colder. Lows 31 to 41.

Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 55. Prevailing north winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 30 to 40. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs

38 to 46. Little or no snow accumulation lower elevations...up to

2 inches higher elevations. Snow level 2500 feet. Prevailing

southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers likely.

Light snow accumulations possible. Lows 31 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely. Highs 40 to

48.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely. Lows

34 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain. Highs 44 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Heavy rain. Lows 38 to 50. Highs

44 to 52.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain likely. Lows 37 to 46. Highs

43 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 52 39 51 / 100 50 0

$$

=

CAZ067-010845-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

1143 PM PST Sat Dec 31 2022

.TODAY...Heavy rain showers in the morning, then heavy rain in

the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 49 to 57. Prevailing south winds

10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after

midnight. Colder. Lows 34 to 40. Prevailing west winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. Gusts up to

25 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 56. Prevailing north winds up

to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 37. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the afternoon.

Highs 42 to 50. Little or no snow accumulation. Prevailing

southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

34 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

45 to 53.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows 36 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 49 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain, breezy. Lows 41 to 49.

Highs 45 to 53.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Lows 36 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 44 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 51 34 50 / 100 80 0

JACKSON 55 37 53 / 100 90 0

$$

=

CAZ068-010845-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

1143 PM PST Sat Dec 31 2022

.TODAY...At lower elevations, heavy rain showers in the morning,

then heavy rain and heavy snow in the afternoon. At higher

elevations, heavy rain showers and heavy snow showers in the

morning, then heavy rain early in the afternoon. Heavy snow in

the afternoon. Highs 31 to 45 higher elevations...38 to 49 lower

elevations. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches lower elevations...

except 6 to 12 inches higher elevations. Snow level 6500 feet

decreasing to 5500 feet in the afternoon. Prevailing west winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Gusts up

to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and heavy snow in the

evening. Colder. Lows 19 to 34. Snow level 4500 feet. Prevailing

north winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs 26 to 41 higher elevations...32 to

47 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy dense fog in the valleys. Colder. Lows 15 to 30.

Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the afternoon. Highs

27 to 42. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Light winds

becoming south up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely. Moderate

snow accumulations possible. Lows 20 to 35.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers likely. Highs

28 to 43.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows 23 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain and a chance of snow. Not as

cool. Moderate snow accumulations possible. Highs 32 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Heavy rain and heavy snow.

Breezy. Heavy snow accumulations possible. Lows 27 to 42. Highs

31 to 46.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Moderate snow

accumulations possible. Lows 24 to 39. Highs 29 to 44.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 46 23 40 / 100 70 0

CHESTER 41 18 38 / 100 30 0

$$

=

CAZ069-010845-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

1143 PM PST Sat Dec 31 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST SUNDAY...

.TODAY...At lower elevations, heavy rain showers in the morning,

then heavy rain in the afternoon. At higher elevations, heavy

rain showers and heavy snow showers in the morning, then heavy

rain and heavy snow in the afternoon. Patchy dense fog early in

the afternoon. Windy. Highs 33 to 48 higher elevations...44 to

52 lower elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...

12 to 18 inches higher elevations. Snow level above 8000 feet.

Prevailing south winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph...

except southwest 15 to 45 mph with gusts to around 60 mph over

ridges.

.TONIGHT...At lower elevations, rain in the evening, then a

chance of rain and snow after midnight. At higher elevations,

heavy rain and snow in the evening, then snow after midnight.

Colder. Lows 16 to 31 higher elevations...28 to 38 lower

elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...4 to

10 inches higher elevations. Snow level 6500 feet decreasing to

5000 feet after midnight. Prevailing west winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the north after midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. At

lower elevations, a slight chance of rain in the morning. At

higher elevations, a chance of snow in the morning. Breezy. Highs

25 to 40 higher elevations...40 to 50 lower elevations.

Prevailing northeast winds 10 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph

in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 9 to 24 higher

elevations...23 to 35 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs

25 to 40 higher elevations...37 to 47 lower elevations.

Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows 20 to 35.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 30 to 45.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows 22 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely. Not as

cool. Moderate snow accumulations possible. Highs 34 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Heavy rain and heavy snow.

Breezy. Heavy snow accumulations possible. Lows 26 to 41. Highs

31 to 46.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely and a chance of

heavy snow. Colder. Heavy snow accumulations possible. Lows 21 to

36.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

30 to 45.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 44 31 39 / 100 90 0

$$

=

