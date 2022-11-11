CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 10, 2022 _____ 402 FPUS56 KSTO 110816 ZFPSTO Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California National Weather Service Sacramento CA 1215 AM PST Fri Nov 11 2022 Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation are for today, tonight, and Saturday. CAZ013-120000- Shasta Lake Area \/ Northern Shasta County- Including the city of Shasta Dam 1215 AM PST Fri Nov 11 2022 ...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. At higher elevations, a slight chance of rain showers late in the afternoon. Highs 38 to 53 higher elevations...49 to 56 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Rain showers likely at lower elevations...and rain and snow showers at higher elevations. Lows 23 to 38 higher elevations...32 to 39 lower elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 2 inches higher elevations. Snow level 4000 feet. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a chance of rain showers. At higher elevations, a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs 34 to 49 higher elevations...45 to 53 lower elevations. Snow level 3500 feet. Light winds. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Colder. Lows 19 to 34 higher elevations...27 to 38 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 40 to 55 higher elevations...52 to 60 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 38. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 40 to 55. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 24 to 39. Highs 44 to 59. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 38. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 60. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION SHASTA DAM 54 38 51 \/ 10 80 40 $$ = CAZ014-120000- Burney Basin \/ Eastern Shasta County- Including the city of Burney 1215 AM PST Fri Nov 11 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 39 to 49. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the evening, then rain and snow showers likely after midnight. Lows 18 to 30. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Snow level 4000 feet. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 33 to 44. Snow level 3500 feet. Light winds. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 9 to 22. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 38 to 48. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 12 to 25. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 35 to 45. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 13 to 24. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 37 to 51. Lows 11 to 24. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 13 to 27. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 43 to 53. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION BURNEY 47 21 42 \/ 0 70 30 $$ = CAZ015-120000- Northern Sacramento Valley- Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff 1215 AM PST Fri Nov 11 2022 ...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around 55. North winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows 34 to 42. Light winds becoming north up to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 56. North winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows 31 to 39. North winds up to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs around 59. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 39. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost. Highs around 57. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43. Highs around 61. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 61. Lows 33 to 43. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION REDDING 57 33 54 \/ 0 70 40 RED BLUFF 57 39 55 \/ 0 50 30 $$ = CAZ016-120000- Central Sacramento Valley- Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville\/Yuba City 1215 AM PST Fri Nov 11 2022 ...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 56. Light winds. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows 35 to 43. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 52 to 58. Northwest winds around 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 39. North winds around 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 39. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost. Highs around 58. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 42. Highs around 61. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 58 to 64. Lows 32 to 42. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost. Highs around 59. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION CHICO 57 43 55 \/ 0 40 30 OROVILLE 57 42 55 \/ 0 40 30 MARYSVILLE\/YUBA CITY 57 39 56 \/ 0 30 20 $$ = CAZ017-120000- Southern Sacramento Valley- Including the city of Sacramento 1215 AM PST Fri Nov 11 2022 ...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 57. Light winds. .TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows 37 to 43. South winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers. Highs 53 to 59. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42. North winds around 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs 56 to 62. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 40. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost. Highs around 58. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 42. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost. Highs 58 to 64. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 34 to 44. Highs around 60. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 41. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost. Highs around 60. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION SACRAMENTO 58 43 57 \/ 0 20 20 SAC EXEC AIRPORT 59 41 57 \/ 0 20 20 $$ = CAZ018-120000- Carquinez Strait and Delta- Including the city of Fairfield\/Suisun 1215 AM PST Fri Nov 11 2022 ...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 58. Light winds. .TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows 39 to 45. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 55 to 61. Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 43. Northwest winds around 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 63. Northwest winds around 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 41. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 60. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 34 to 44. Highs 58 to 64. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 42. Highs 57 to 63. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION FAIRFIELD\/SUISUN 62 40 62 \/ 0 20 10 $$ = CAZ019-120000- Northern San Joaquin Valley- Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto 1215 AM PST Fri Nov 11 2022 ...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 54 to 60. Light winds. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 44. Light winds becoming east up to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 59. Light winds becoming northwest around 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 42. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs 52 to 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 41. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 60. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 41. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 54 to 62. Lows 32 to 42. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost. Highs 56 to 62. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43. Highs 56 to 62. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION STOCKTON 58 40 57 \/ 0 10 10 MODESTO 59 40 57 \/ 0 0 0 $$ = CAZ063-120000- Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County- Including the city of Alder Springs 1215 AM PST Fri Nov 11 2022 ...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 37 to 51 higher elevations...49 to 55 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, rain showers likely in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. At higher elevations, rain and snow showers likely in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Colder. Lows 24 to 38 higher elevations...34 to 40 lower elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations. Snow level 5500 feet. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a chance of rain showers. At higher elevations, a slight chance of snow showers in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 31 to 46 higher elevations...46 to 52 lower elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations. Snow level 3000 feet increasing to 4000 feet in the afternoon. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 37 higher elevations... 34 to 40 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 40 to 55 higher elevations... 54 to 60 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 42. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 40 to 55. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 45. Highs 43 to 58. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 45 to 60. Lows 31 to 46. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION ALDER SPRINGS 45 29 41 \/ 0 50 30 $$ = CAZ066-120000- Northeast Foothills\/Sacramento Valley- Including the city of Paradise 1215 AM PST Fri Nov 11 2022 ...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 46 to 56. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Lows 32 to 45. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs 41 to 53. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Colder. Lows 27 to 40. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 49 to 59. Prevailing northeast winds up to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 43. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 57. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 30 to 45. Highs 49 to 63. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 44. Highs 50 to 60. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION PARADISE 50 42 47 \/ 0 40 30 $$ = CAZ067-120000- Motherlode- Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson 1215 AM PST Fri Nov 11 2022 ...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 50 to 58. Light winds. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows 33 to 43. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 44 to 54. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 28 to 38. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. .SUNDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs 50 to 58. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 58. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 41. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 51 to 62. Lows 33 to 41. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 42. Highs 53 to 61. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION GRASS VALLEY 52 34 46 \/ 0 30 30 JACKSON 54 40 50 \/ 0 10 20 $$ = CAZ068-120000- Western Plumas County\/Lassen Park- Including the cities of Chester and Quincy 1215 AM PST Fri Nov 11 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 31 to 45 higher elevations...37 to 49 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Lows 21 to 36. Snow level 4500 feet. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs 26 to 41 higher elevations...32 to 45 lower elevations. Little or no snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations. Snow level 4000 feet. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 16 to 31. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 35 to 50. Prevailing northeast winds up to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 19 to 34. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 33 to 48. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 20 to 35. Highs 33 to 48. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 20 to 35. Highs 37 to 52. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 20 to 35. Highs 39 to 54. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION QUINCY 48 21 45 \/ 0 40 40 CHESTER 44 20 41 \/ 0 50 30 $$ = CAZ069-120000- West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada- Including the city of Blue Canyon 1215 AM PST Fri Nov 11 2022 ...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 32 to 47 higher elevations...43 to 55 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows 16 to 31 higher elevations...27 to 39 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs 26 to 41 higher elevations...37 to 49 lower elevations. Little or no snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 2 inches higher elevations. Snow level 5000 feet. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph...except south up to 25 mph over ridges. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Colder. Lows 11 to 26 higher elevations...23 to 35 lower elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 30 to 45 higher elevations...45 to 55 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 18 to 33. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 34 to 49. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 19 to 34. Highs 33 to 48. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 18 to 33. Highs 37 to 52. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 21 to 36. Highs 40 to 55. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION BLUE CANYON 42 31 36 \/ 0 20 40