CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 5, 2022

_____

863 FPUS56 KSTO 060821

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

121 AM PDT Sun Nov 6 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Monday.

CAZ013-062300-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

121 AM PDT Sun Nov 6 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

4 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, patchy fog in the

morning, A slight chance of rain showers early in the afternoon.

A chance of rain showers late in the afternoon. At higher

elevations, patchy fog in the morning, A slight chance of snow

showers early in the afternoon, A slight chance of rain and snow

showers early in the afternoon. A chance of rain showers late in

the afternoon. Not as cool. Highs 38 to 53 higher elevations...

49 to 57 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to

15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...At lower elevations, rain showers in the evening, then

a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. At higher

elevations, rain showers and heavy snow showers in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Colder.

Lows 22 to 37 higher elevations...30 to 39 lower elevations. No

snow accumulation lower elevations...1 to 6 inches higher

elevations. Snow level 3500 feet after midnight. Prevailing south

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, patchy fog in the

morning, A chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain

showers in the afternoon, A chance of rain showers in the

morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. At higher

elevations, patchy fog in the morning, A chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning, then rain and snow showers in the

afternoon, A chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then

rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 30 to 45 higher

elevations...42 to 49 lower elevations. No snow accumulation

lower elevations...2 to 4 inches higher elevations. Snow level

3500 feet. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Patchy fog. Lows 22 to

37 higher elevations...32 to 40 lower elevations. No snow

accumulation lower elevations...1 to 7 inches higher elevations.

Snow level 3500 feet. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers and heavy snow showers. Patchy fog. Highs

30 to 44 higher elevations...40 to 48 lower elevations. No snow

accumulation lower elevations...1 to 7 inches higher elevations.

Snow level 3000 feet. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Patchy fog. Lows 23 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Patchy fog. Highs 33 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 21 to 36.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 36 to 51.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 21 to 36.

.VETERANS DAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain and snow showers. Highs 38 to 53. Lows 22 to 37.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 56 38 47 / 50 100 90

CAZ014-062300-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

121 AM PDT Sun Nov 6 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

4 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, patchy fog in the

morning, A slight chance of rain showers early in the afternoon.

A chance of rain showers late in the afternoon. At higher

elevations, patchy fog in the morning, A slight chance of rain

and snow showers late in the morning. A chance of rain and snow

showers in the afternoon. Highs 40 to 50. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...At lower elevations, rain showers in the evening, then

rain and snow showers likely after midnight. At higher

elevations, rain and snow showers likely in the evening, then

heavy rain and snow showers after midnight. Rain showers with

heavy snow showers likely. Breezy, colder. Lows 14 to 29. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch lower elevations...except 2 to 8 inches

higher elevations. Snow level 5000 feet decreasing to 4000 feet

after midnight. Prevailing southwest winds 10 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. In the valleys, patchy fog in the

morning. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then rain and

snow showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 32 to 43. Little or

no snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch higher

elevations. Snow level 3500 feet in the afternoon. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers in the evening, then snow

showers after midnight. Patchy fog through the night. Lows 16 to

30. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches lower elevations...except

2 to 5 inches higher elevations. Snow level 3500 feet. Prevailing

south winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers in the morning, then rain and snow

showers in the afternoon. Patchy fog through the day. Highs 32 to

42. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches lower elevations...except

2 to 6 inches higher elevations. Snow level 3500 feet. Prevailing

southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers likely.

Patchy fog. Light snow accumulations possible. Lows 14 to 28.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Patchy

fog. Highs 30 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Colder. Lows 9 to

24.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 34 to 43. Lows

10 to 25.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 36 to 45.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows 14 to 27.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs 37 to 46.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 47 19 41 / 40 100 70

CAZ015-062300-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

121 AM PDT Sun Nov 6 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO MIDNIGHT

PST TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Patchy fog in the morning. A

chance of rain showers late in the morning. A slight chance of

rain showers early in the afternoon, then a chance of rain

showers late in the afternoon. Highs 54 to 62. West winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south with gusts to around 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then a chance of rain

showers after midnight. Breezy. Lows 34 to 44. South winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

rain showers in the morning, then rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs 48 to 56. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 35 to 44. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Rain showers. Highs 45 to

51. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely. Patchy

fog. Lows 34 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Patchy

fog. Highs 48 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows 29 to 39.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost. Highs around 54.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 40.

.VETERANS DAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain showers. Highs around 55. Lows 33 to 43.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 58 34 51 / 40 100 90

RED BLUFF 59 43 53 / 30 90 80

CAZ016-062300-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

121 AM PDT Sun Nov 6 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO MIDNIGHT

PST TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs 59 to 66. South winds up to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening, then rain

showers after midnight. Breezy. Lows 38 to 46. South winds 10 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 52 to 61. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then rain showers after midnight. Lows 40 to 46.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 48 to 54.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows 36 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Patchy

fog. Highs 49 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows 32 to 38.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost. Highs around 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 40.

.VETERANS DAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain showers. Highs around 55. Lows 34 to 41.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 62 44 56 / 20 100 80

OROVILLE 62 44 57 / 20 100 80

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 64 45 58 / 10 100 80

CAZ017-062300-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

121 AM PDT Sun Nov 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

early in the morning. Highs 59 to 66. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening, then rain

showers after midnight. Lows 42 to 48. South winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 53 to 61. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then rain showers after midnight. Lows around 45.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 49 to 55.

South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows 39 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

50 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows 33 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost. Highs around 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 41.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Highs 52 to 58.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain showers. Lows 37 to 43. Highs 52 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 65 48 59 / 10 100 80

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 64 48 59 / 10 100 80

CAZ018-062300-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

121 AM PDT Sun Nov 6 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 60 to 65. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening, then rain

showers after midnight. Lows around 47. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 54 to 60.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 48. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs 51 to 57. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

51 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows 36 to 42.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 52 to 58. Lows

36 to 45.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Highs 52 to 58.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain showers. Lows around 41. Highs 53 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 64 45 56 / 0 100 70

CAZ019-062300-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

121 AM PDT Sun Nov 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers early in

the morning. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs 58 to 66.

South winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers after midnight. Lows 45 to 51. Southwest

winds around 10 mph shifting to the south with gusts to around

25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain showers. Highs 53 to 63. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 43 to 49. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 48 to 56.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Lows 39 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

48 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows 34 to 42.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 50 to 56. Lows

34 to 43.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 59.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 37 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 53 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 64 49 61 / 10 100 80

MODESTO 65 50 62 / 10 90 80

CAZ063-062300-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

121 AM PDT Sun Nov 6 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. At lower

elevations, a chance of rain showers late in the afternoon. At

higher elevations, a chance of rain and snow showers late in the

afternoon. Highs 36 to 51 higher elevations...52 to 58 lower

elevations. Snow level 5000 feet. Prevailing west winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Gusts up to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...At lower elevations, rain showers in the evening, then

a chance of rain showers after midnight. At higher elevations,

rain showers and heavy snow showers in the evening, then rain

showers and a chance of snow showers after midnight. Breezy,

colder. Lows 23 to 37 higher elevations...around 38 lower

elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...1 to 7 inches

higher elevations. Snow level 5500 feet decreasing to 4000 feet

after midnight. Prevailing southwest winds 10 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a chance of rain

showers in the morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. At

higher elevations, a chance of snow showers in the morning, then

rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 28 to 43 higher

elevations...44 to 50 lower elevations. No snow accumulation

lower elevations...up to 2 inches higher elevations. Snow level

3500 feet. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Lows 24 to 38 higher

elevations...37 to 42 lower elevations. No snow accumulation

lower elevations...2 to 4 inches higher elevations. Snow level

3500 feet. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs 28 to 42 higher

elevations...42 to 48 lower elevations. No snow accumulation

lower elevations...3 to 6 inches higher elevations. Snow level

3500 feet. Prevailing southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows 26 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 33 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

25 to 40. Highs 34 to 49.

.VETERANS DAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain and snow showers. Highs 36 to 51. Lows 27 to 42.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 44 29 35 / 10 90 80

CAZ066-062300-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

121 AM PDT Sun Nov 6 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO MIDNIGHT

PST TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 46 to 58.

Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers. Breezy, colder. Lows 31 to 45.

Prevailing south winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

rain showers in the morning, then rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs 39 to 51. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 32 to 44. Prevailing southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Rain showers. Highs 38 to

48. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Patchy fog. Lows 31 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Patchy

fog. Highs 38 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Colder. Lows 26 to

39.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 42 to 54. Lows

26 to 41.

.VETERANS DAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain showers. Highs 44 to 55. Lows 29 to 44.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 52 42 45 / 20 100 80

CAZ067-062300-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

121 AM PDT Sun Nov 6 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain showers. Highs 49 to 59. Prevailing south winds up

to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening, then rain

showers after midnight. Colder. Lows 35 to 47. Prevailing south

winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain showers. Highs 41 to 55. Prevailing south winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then rain showers after midnight. Lows 34 to 46.

Prevailing southeast winds up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers. Highs 39 to 49. Prevailing south winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Lows 33 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Patchy

fog. Highs 39 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost and patchy fog.

Colder. Lows 27 to 37.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 45 to 55. Lows

27 to 39.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 48 to 58.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain showers. Lows 33 to 43. Highs 48 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 52 35 45 / 20 100 90

JACKSON 56 43 51 / 30 100 90

CAZ068-062300-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

121 AM PDT Sun Nov 6 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

4 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. At lower elevations, a

slight chance of rain showers in the morning, then a chance of

rain showers in the afternoon, A slight chance of rain showers in

the morning. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. At higher

elevations, a slight chance of snow showers early in the morning.

A slight chance of rain showers in the morning. A chance of snow

showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs 35 to 50. Snow

level 6500 feet decreasing to 5500 feet in the afternoon.

Prevailing south winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Windy, colder. Lows 20 to 35.

Snow accumulation of 1 to 7 inches lower elevations...except 9 to

15 inches higher elevations. Snow level 5000 feet. Prevailing

south winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then rain and snow

showers in the afternoon. Highs 23 to 38 higher elevations...

30 to 42 lower elevations. Snow accumulation 2 to 4 inches. Snow

level 3500 feet. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Heavy rain and snow showers in the evening, then

heavy snow showers after midnight. Lows 18 to 33. Snow

accumulation of 2 to 8 inches. Snow level 3500 feet. Prevailing

south winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...In the valleys, patchy fog in the morning. Heavy snow

showers in the morning, then heavy rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs 23 to 37 higher elevations...30 to 41 lower

elevations. Snow accumulation of 5 to 11 inches. Snow level

3500 feet. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Patchy fog. Moderate snow

accumulations possible. Lows 19 to 34.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Patchy

fog. Highs 26 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Colder. Lows 15 to

30.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 29 to 44. Lows

16 to 31.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Highs 30 to 45.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain and snow showers. Lows 20 to 35. Highs 31 to 46.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 52 22 44 / 10 100 80

CHESTER 47 18 38 / 20 100 70

CAZ069-062300-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

121 AM PDT Sun Nov 6 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

4 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. At lower elevations, patchy fog in the morning,

A slight chance of rain showers, A slight chance of rain showers

through the day. At higher elevations, patchy dense fog in the

morning, Patchy dense fog in the morning, Snow showers likely and

a slight chance of rain showers early in the morning. A chance of

rain and snow showers late in the morning. A slight chance of

rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 32 to 47 higher

elevations...43 to 53 lower elevations. No snow accumulation

lower elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations. Snow level

7000 feet. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph...except south 10 to 30 mph over ridges.

.TONIGHT...At lower elevations, a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then rain showers after midnight. At higher elevations,

a chance of rain and snow showers in the evening, then heavy rain

and snow showers after midnight. Windy, colder. Lows 18 to

32 higher elevations...28 to 40 lower elevations. No snow

accumulation lower elevations...4 to 9 inches higher elevations.

Snow level 6000 feet. Prevailing south winds 10 to 20 mph

increasing to 15 to 30 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 50 mph.

Over ridges...prevailing southwest winds 25 to 35 mph increasing

to 30 to 45 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Heavy rain and snow showers. Highs 21 to 36 higher

elevations...33 to 45 lower elevations. Snow accumulation up to

3 inches lower elevations...except 8 to 14 inches higher

elevations. Snow level 5000 feet decreasing to 4000 feet in the

afternoon. Prevailing southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph...except southwest 10 to 30 mph over ridges. Over

ridges, gusts up to 55 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Heavy rain and snow showers. Lows 16 to 31 higher

elevations...27 to 39 lower elevations. Snow accumulation of 2 to

7 inches. Snow level 4000 feet. Prevailing south winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Heavy rain and snow showers. Breezy. Highs 22 to

37 higher elevations...34 to 44 lower elevations. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 7 inches lower elevations...except 10 to

16 inches higher elevations. Snow level 4500 feet. Prevailing

south winds 10 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Heavy rain and snow showers. Heavy snow

accumulations possible. Lows 18 to 33.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely. Moderate

snow accumulations possible. Highs 24 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Colder. Lows 12 to 27.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 30 to 45. Lows

15 to 30.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 33 to 48.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain and snow showers. Lows 20 to 35. Highs 34 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 43 30 32 / 20 100 90

