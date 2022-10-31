CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 30, 2022 _____ 488 FPUS56 KSTO 310752 ZFPSTO Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California National Weather Service Sacramento CA 1251 AM PDT Mon Oct 31 2022 Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation are for today, tonight, and Tuesday. CAZ013-312300- Shasta Lake Area \/ Northern Shasta County- Including the city of Shasta Dam 1251 AM PDT Mon Oct 31 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 57 to 72 higher elevations...67 to 75 lower elevations. Light winds becoming south up to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Colder. Lows 30 to 45 higher elevations...39 to 48 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...At lower elevations, rain showers. At higher elevations, rain showers and a chance of freezing rain in the morning, then rain showers, heavy snow showers and a chance of freezing rain in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs 38 to 53 higher elevations...49 to 57 lower elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...2 to 4 inches higher elevations. Snow level 4500 feet in the afternoon. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Colder. Lows 21 to 36 higher elevations...31 to 40 lower elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 2 inches higher elevations. Snow level 4000 feet. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers, snow showers and a slight chance of light freezing rain in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 34 to 49 higher elevations...45 to 55 lower elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations. Snow level 3000 feet. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Widespread frost. Lows 21 to 36. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost. Not as cool. Highs 41 to 56. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows 25 to 40. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 51 to 66. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Lows 31 to 46. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs 50 to 65. Lows 32 to 47. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs 45 to 60. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION SHASTA DAM 73 47 55 \/ 0 40 90 $$ = CAZ014-312300- Burney Basin \/ Eastern Shasta County- Including the city of Burney 1251 AM PDT Mon Oct 31 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 58 to 69. Light winds becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows 26 to 38. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...At lower elevations, rain and snow showers in the morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. At higher elevations, rain showers in the morning, then rain showers, snow showers and a chance of freezing rain in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs 39 to 48. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 3 inches higher elevations. Snow level 5000 feet in the afternoon. Prevailing west winds up to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Colder. Lows 13 to 27. Little or no snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 2 inches higher elevations. Snow level 4000 feet. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers and light freezing rain in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 32 to 44. Light winds. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Widespread frost. Colder. Lows 8 to 22. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost. Highs 34 to 45. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows 13 to 27. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost. Not as cool. Highs 46 to 56. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Lows 22 to 36. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs 48 to 57. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows 25 to 39. Highs 43 to 57. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION BURNEY 67 28 47 \/ 0 20 90 $$ = CAZ015-312300- Northern Sacramento Valley- Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff 1251 AM PDT Mon Oct 31 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around 73. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows 43 to 51. South winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Rain showers. Cooler. Highs 54 to 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Colder. Lows 33 to 41. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 52 to 58. Light winds. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 39. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost. Highs 56 to 62. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44. Highs 58 to 68. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Lows 38 to 48. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs 60 to 66. Lows 40 to 50. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION REDDING 75 41 57 \/ 0 30 90 RED BLUFF 75 49 59 \/ 0 20 90 $$ = CAZ016-312300- Central Sacramento Valley- Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville\/Yuba City 1251 AM PDT Mon Oct 31 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 68 to 74. Light winds becoming south up to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 51. Southeast winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Rain showers. Highs 56 to 64. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Colder. Lows 35 to 41. South winds up to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs 54 to 60. Light winds becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 39. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost. Highs 57 to 63. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46. Highs 58 to 68. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs 61 to 68. Lows 39 to 49. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION CHICO 73 51 59 \/ 0 10 90 OROVILLE 71 50 58 \/ 0 10 90 MARYSVILLE\/YUBA CITY 71 49 60 \/ 0 0 90 $$ = CAZ017-312300- Southern Sacramento Valley- Including the city of Sacramento 1251 AM PDT Mon Oct 31 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Light winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 49. South winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 58 to 64. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Colder. Lows 37 to 43. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers. Highs 55 to 61. Light winds becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Lows 33 to 41. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 63. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 35 to 43. Highs 57 to 67. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 47. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs 63 to 69. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows 44 to 52. Highs 62 to 69. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION SACRAMENTO 70 52 62 \/ 0 0 80 SAC EXEC AIRPORT 70 51 62 \/ 0 0 80 $$ = CAZ018-312300- Carquinez Strait and Delta- Including the city of Fairfield\/Suisun 1251 AM PDT Mon Oct 31 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 64 to 70. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 54. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 58 to 64. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain showers in the evening. Colder. Lows 40 to 46. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 56 to 62. West winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 42. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 64. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 38 to 44. Highs 60 to 66. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 47. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs 62 to 68. Lows 41 to 51. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs 61 to 67. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION FAIRFIELD\/SUISUN 71 50 65 \/ 0 0 80 $$ = CAZ019-312300- Northern San Joaquin Valley- Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto 1251 AM PDT Mon Oct 31 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 66 to 72. Light winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 51. West winds up to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 56 to 64. South winds up to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows 39 to 45. West winds up to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs 53 to 61. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Lows 34 to 42. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 62. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 35 to 43. Highs 54 to 64. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs 61 to 67. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Lows 44 to 52. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs 61 to 67. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION STOCKTON 69 49 61 \/ 0 0 80 MODESTO 69 47 62 \/ 0 0 70 $$ = CAZ063-312300- Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County- Including the city of Alder Springs 1251 AM PDT Mon Oct 31 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 53 to 68 higher elevations...67 to 73 lower elevations. Light winds becoming southeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Colder. Lows 35 to 50. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...At lower elevations, rain showers. At higher elevations, rain showers and heavy snow showers in the morning, then rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 36 to 51 higher elevations...51 to 57 lower elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 3 inches higher elevations. Snow level 4500 feet in the afternoon. Prevailing west winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers, snow showers and a slight chance of light freezing rain in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Colder. Lows 24 to 38 higher elevations... 35 to 41 lower elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations. Snow level 3500 feet. Prevailing west winds up to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 33 to 48 higher elevations...49 to 55 lower elevations. Snow level 3500 feet. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 40. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 41 to 56. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 46. Highs 46 to 61. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Lows 39 to 51. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs 51 to 66. Lows 39 to 54. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs 46 to 61. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION ALDER SPRINGS 59 38 43 \/ 0 20 80 $$ = CAZ066-312300- Northeast Foothills\/Sacramento Valley- Including the city of Paradise 1251 AM PDT Mon Oct 31 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 73. Light winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 39 to 51. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Rain showers. Cooler. Highs 46 to 56. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Colder. Lows 30 to 44. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 42 to 54. Light winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Colder. Lows 27 to 41. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost. Not as cool. Highs 47 to 59. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 45. Highs 50 to 65. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 51. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs 52 to 65. Lows 40 to 55. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION PARADISE 66 47 50 \/ 0 10 90 $$ = CAZ067-312300- Motherlode- Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson 1251 AM PDT Mon Oct 31 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 65 to 73. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 49. Light winds. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 48 to 62. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Colder. Lows 33 to 43. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 44 to 56. Light winds becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Areas of frost. Colder. Lows 28 to 38. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost. Highs 49 to 59. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 41. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 55 to 63. Lows 33 to 47. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs 58 to 66. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Lows 42 to 52. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs 54 to 64. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION GRASS VALLEY 67 42 50 \/ 0 0 90 JACKSON 68 46 57 \/ 0 0 80 $$ = CAZ068-312300- Western Plumas County\/Lassen Park- Including the cities of Chester and Quincy 1251 AM PDT Mon Oct 31 2022 ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 68. Light winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 27 to 42. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...At lower elevations, rain showers. At higher elevations, rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then heavy snow showers, rain showers and a chance of freezing rain in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs 31 to 45 higher elevations...37 to 51 lower elevations. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch lower elevations...except 1 to 7 inches higher elevations. Snow level 6500 feet decreasing to 5500 feet in the afternoon. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers, rain showers likely and a slight chance of freezing rain in the evening, then a chance of snow showers, rain showers and a slight chance of light freezing rain after midnight. Colder. Lows 19 to 34. Snow accumulation 2 to 4 inches. Snow level 4000 feet. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers and light freezing rain in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 25 to 40 higher elevations... 32 to 45 lower elevations. Snow level 3500 feet. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost. Colder. Lows 15 to 30. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost. Not as cool. Highs 32 to 47. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows 21 to 36. Highs 38 to 53. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows 29 to 44. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs 45 to 60. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows 31 to 46. Highs 43 to 58. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION QUINCY 70 31 51 \/ 0 0 90 CHESTER 66 29 46 \/ 0 10 90 $$ = CAZ069-312300- West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada- Including the city of Blue Canyon 1251 AM PDT Mon Oct 31 2022 ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 49 to 64 higher elevations...61 to 71 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 27 to 42 higher elevations...36 to 48 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph...except south up to 25 mph over ridges. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. At higher elevations, a chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then rain showers with possible snow showers and freezing rain likely in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 34 to 49 higher elevations...44 to 59 lower elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...3 to 6 inches higher elevations. Snow level 6500 feet. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph. Over ridges...prevailing southwest winds 20 to 30 mph increasing to 25 to 40 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Heavy snow showers, rain showers likely and a slight chance of freezing rain in the evening, then a chance of snow showers, rain showers and a slight chance of light freezing rain after midnight. Colder. Lows 15 to 30 higher elevations...27 to 39 lower elevations. Little or no snow accumulation lower elevations...1 to 4 inches higher elevations. Snow level 5000 feet. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph...except southwest up to 25 mph over ridges. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 24 to 39 higher elevations...38 to 50 lower elevations. Snow level 4000 feet. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. Widespread frost. Colder. Lows 14 to 29. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost. Not as cool. Highs 32 to 47. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 19 to 34. Highs 38 to 53. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows 28 to 43. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Not as cool. Highs 47 to 62. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Lows 31 to 46. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs 42 to 57. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION BLUE CANYON 60 41 43 \/ 0 0 90 $$