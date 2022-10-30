CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 29, 2022 _____ 410 FPUS56 KSTO 300737 ZFPSTO Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California National Weather Service Sacramento CA 1237 AM PDT Sun Oct 30 2022 Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation are for today, tonight, and Monday. CAZ013-302300- Shasta Lake Area \/ Northern Shasta County- Including the city of Shasta Dam 1237 AM PDT Sun Oct 30 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 78 higher elevations...74 to 82 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 52. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 57 to 72 higher elevations...67 to 75 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Colder. Lows 32 to 47 higher elevations...41 to 51 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Rain showers likely and a slight chance of freezing rain in the morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 40 to 55 higher elevations...50 to 60 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Colder. Lows 24 to 39. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers, snow showers and a slight chance of light freezing rain. Highs 39 to 54. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Lows 22 to 37. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 42 to 57. Lows 25 to 40. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 51 to 66. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Lows 32 to 47. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs 51 to 66. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION SHASTA DAM 81 50 73 \/ 0 0 0 $$ = CAZ014-302300- Burney Basin \/ Eastern Shasta County- Including the city of Burney 1237 AM PDT Sun Oct 30 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 71. Light winds. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 27 to 42. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 58 to 69. Light winds becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows 26 to 39. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers. Cooler. Highs 39 to 49. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Colder. Lows 14 to 29. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers, rain showers and a slight chance of light freezing rain. Highs 33 to 46. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. Colder. Lows 9 to 22. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 35 to 48. Lows 12 to 27. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 46 to 57. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Lows 22 to 36. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs 49 to 59. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION BURNEY 69 27 67 \/ 0 0 0 $$ = CAZ015-302300- Northern Sacramento Valley- Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff 1237 AM PDT Sun Oct 30 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 84. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around 73. Light winds becoming south up to 10 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows 43 to 51. South winds up to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Cooler. Highs 57 to 62. Southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Colder. Lows 34 to 42. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs 54 to 60. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Lows 31 to 41. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 57 to 63. Lows 33 to 43. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 70. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Lows 38 to 48. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs around 66. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION REDDING 83 42 75 \/ 0 0 0 RED BLUFF 83 47 75 \/ 0 0 0 $$ = CAZ016-302300- Central Sacramento Valley- Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville\/Yuba City 1237 AM PDT Sun Oct 30 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 84. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 52. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 75. Light winds becoming southeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows 44 to 50. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 59 to 65. Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Colder. Lows 35 to 43. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs 55 to 61. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Lows 34 to 40. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 61. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46. Highs 61 to 69. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs 63 to 69. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION CHICO 81 50 74 \/ 0 0 0 OROVILLE 79 48 73 \/ 0 0 0 MARYSVILLE\/YUBA CITY 77 45 71 \/ 0 0 0 $$ = CAZ017-302300- Southern Sacramento Valley- Including the city of Sacramento 1237 AM PDT Sun Oct 30 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 80. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 52. South winds up to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds up to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 52. South winds up to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 66. South winds around 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Colder. Lows 37 to 43. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs 56 to 62. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Lows 34 to 42. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 64. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46. Highs 59 to 69. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION SACRAMENTO 78 49 70 \/ 0 0 0 SAC EXEC AIRPORT 78 47 70 \/ 0 0 0 $$ = CAZ018-302300- Carquinez Strait and Delta- Including the city of Fairfield\/Suisun 1237 AM PDT Sun Oct 30 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Near the bay, mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 73 to 79. West winds around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 51. Southwest winds around 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 64 to 70. West winds up to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 53. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs 60 to 66. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Colder. Lows 40 to 46. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs 56 to 62. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Lows around 40. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 65. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 46. Highs 61 to 67. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION FAIRFIELD\/SUISUN 81 47 70 \/ 0 0 0 $$ = CAZ019-302300- Northern San Joaquin Valley- Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto 1237 AM PDT Sun Oct 30 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 77. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 66 to 72. Light winds becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 44 to 52. West winds up to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs 59 to 67. Southwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows 40 to 46. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs 54 to 62. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Lows 35 to 43. .THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 57 to 67. Lows 36 to 46. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION STOCKTON 76 47 69 \/ 0 0 0 MODESTO 74 48 70 \/ 0 0 0 $$ = CAZ063-302300- Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County- Including the city of Alder Springs 1237 AM PDT Sun Oct 30 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 73 higher elevations...75 to 81 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 56. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 53 to 68 higher elevations...67 to 73 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Colder. Lows 35 to 49 higher elevations...46 to 52 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 38 to 53 higher elevations...54 to 60 lower elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers, snow showers and a slight chance of light freezing rain. Colder. Lows 28 to 43. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs 38 to 53. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Lows 27 to 42. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 42 to 57. Lows 31 to 46. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 50 to 65. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Lows 39 to 51. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs 50 to 65. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION ALDER SPRINGS 65 48 61 \/ 0 0 0 $$ = CAZ066-302300- Northeast Foothills\/Sacramento Valley- Including the city of Paradise 1237 AM PDT Sun Oct 30 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 81. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 57. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 64 to 74. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows 41 to 53. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Cooler. Highs 49 to 59. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Colder. Lows 31 to 46. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs 44 to 56. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Colder. Lows 28 to 43. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 48 to 60. Lows 30 to 45. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 56 to 66. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Lows 39 to 51. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs 56 to 66. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION PARADISE 74 54 67 \/ 0 0 0 $$ = CAZ067-302300- Motherlode- Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson 1237 AM PDT Sun Oct 30 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 77. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 54. Light winds becoming east up to 10 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 65 to 73. Light winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 51. Light winds. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 52 to 64. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Colder. Lows 34 to 44. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs 45 to 57. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Colder. Lows 29 to 39. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 50 to 63. Lows 29 to 42. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 46. Highs 55 to 66. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION GRASS VALLEY 72 46 68 \/ 0 0 0 JACKSON 71 51 69 \/ 0 0 0 $$ = CAZ068-302300- Western Plumas County\/Lassen Park- Including the cities of Chester and Quincy 1237 AM PDT Sun Oct 30 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 54 to 69 higher elevations...61 to 74 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 49. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 68. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Colder. Lows 28 to 43. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then rain showers likely with pockets of snow showers and freezing rain in the afternoon. Highs 33 to 48 higher elevations...39 to 54 lower elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...3 to 6 inches higher elevations. Snow level 6000 feet. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers, rain showers and a slight chance of freezing rain. Colder. Lows 19 to 34. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers, rain showers and a slight chance of light freezing rain. Highs 30 to 45. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. Lows 17 to 32. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 33 to 48. Lows 20 to 35. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 43 to 58. Lows 25 to 40. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Not as cool. Highs 46 to 61. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION QUINCY 73 29 70 \/ 0 0 0 CHESTER 69 31 66 \/ 0 0 0 $$ = CAZ069-302300- West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada- Including the city of Blue Canyon 1237 AM PDT Sun Oct 30 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 54 to 69 higher elevations...66 to 76 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 46 higher elevations...41 to 55 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 49 to 64 higher elevations...61 to 71 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Colder. Lows 28 to 43 higher elevations...39 to 51 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Over ridges, prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 10 to 25 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then rain showers, heavy snow showers likely and a chance of freezing rain in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 36 to 51 higher elevations...46 to 60 lower elevations. TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then rain showers, heavy snow showers likely and a chance of freezing rain in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 36 to 51 higher elevations...46 to 60 lower elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...2 to 4 inches higher elevations. Snow level 6500 feet. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph. Over ridges...prevailing southwest winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely with possible snow showers and freezing rain. Colder. Moderate snow accumulations possible. Lows 20 to 35. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers, rain showers and a slight chance of light freezing rain. Highs 30 to 45. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Colder. Lows 14 to 29. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 32 to 47. Lows 17 to 32. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 45 to 60. Lows 24 to 39. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION BLUE CANYON 66 48 60 \/ 0 0 0 $$ = _____