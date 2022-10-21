CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Friday, October 21, 2022

_____

583 FPUS56 KSTO 211650

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

949 AM PDT Fri Oct 21 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Saturday.

CAZ013-212300-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

949 AM PDT Fri Oct 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 82 higher elevations...76 to

86 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Colder.

Lows 36 to 51 higher elevations...45 to 56 lower elevations.

Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers

in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs 46 to 61 higher elevations...

58 to 68 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow

showers after midnight. Colder. Lows 28 to 43 higher elevations...

36 to 46 lower elevations. Snow level 4500 feet. Prevailing

northwest winds up to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 62 higher elevations...58 to

67 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 45.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 58 to 73.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 51 to 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain showers. Lows 33 to 48. Highs 49 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 31 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 53 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 83 54 66 / 10 40 30

$$

=

CAZ014-212300-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

949 AM PDT Fri Oct 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 77. Light winds becoming west

up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers after

midnight. Colder. Lows 29 to 43. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. At lower elevations, a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

At higher elevations, a chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon.

Cooler. Highs 43 to 56. Snow level 5000 feet in the afternoon.

Prevailing northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Colder. Lows 18 to 33. Snow level 4500 feet.

Prevailing northwest winds up to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 43 to 55. Prevailing north winds up

to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 19 to 32.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 54 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 26 to 40.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain showers. Highs 49 to 60. Lows 24 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

42 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Colder. Lows 19 to 33.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 48 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 76 33 54 / 0 50 50

$$

=

CAZ015-212300-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

949 AM PDT Fri Oct 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 84. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 51 to 57. Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the west

after midnight. Gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs 65 to 71.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 38 to 48. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 64 to 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph increasing to 10 to 25 mph with gusts

to around 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 74.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 52. Highs

66 to 74.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 41 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

62 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 41 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 85 52 69 / 0 30 20

RED BLUFF 85 57 70 / 0 20 10

$$

=

CAZ016-212300-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

949 AM PDT Fri Oct 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 87. Light winds becoming south up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 51 to 57. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A slight

chance of rain showers. Cooler. Highs 67 to 73. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 45. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 65 to 71. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the north 15 to

30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 49.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 76.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 74.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain showers. Lows 44 to 50. Highs 64 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 49.

Highs 64 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 85 57 71 / 0 10 20

OROVILLE 83 57 70 / 0 10 20

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 84 55 71 / 0 10 20

$$

=

CAZ017-212300-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

949 AM PDT Fri Oct 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 86. Light winds becoming south up to

10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 54 to 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Cooler. Highs 67 to 73. South

winds around 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 44 to 52. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 65 to 71. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph shifting to the north 15 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 76.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 52. Highs

69 to 76.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 64 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 52.

Highs 64 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 84 59 71 / 0 10 20

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 83 57 72 / 0 10 20

$$

=

CAZ018-212300-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

949 AM PDT Fri Oct 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Near the bay, mostly cloudy in the morning

then clearing. Highs 76 to 82. West winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 58. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 68 to 74. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 64 to 70. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the north 15 to

30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 52.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 76.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 74.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 64 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 49.

Highs 65 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 82 57 76 / 0 10 0

$$

=

CAZ019-212300-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

949 AM PDT Fri Oct 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 87. Light winds becoming west up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

52 to 60. West winds around 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers. Cooler. Highs 64 to 72.

Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 44 to 52. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 62 to 70. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 74.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 68 to 74. Lows

44 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 50.

Highs 62 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 85 58 70 / 0 10 10

MODESTO 85 57 70 / 0 0 20

$$

=

CAZ063-212300-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

949 AM PDT Fri Oct 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 79 higher elevations...78 to

84 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers after

midnight. Colder. Lows 38 to 53 higher elevations...51 to

57 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.

Highs 43 to 58 higher elevations...59 to 67 lower elevations.

Prevailing northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 31 to 45 higher

elevations...41 to 47 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 42 to 57 higher elevations...59 to

65 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the north 10 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 53.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 57 to 72.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 56.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain showers. Highs 52 to 67. Lows 40 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 46 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 51 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 72 44 53 / 0 10 0

$$

=

CAZ066-212300-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

949 AM PDT Fri Oct 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 83. Light winds becoming

southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Colder. Lows

44 to 57. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers

in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs 55 to 67. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 35 to 49. Prevailing north

winds up to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 67. Prevailing north winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 51.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 62 to 74.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 55. Highs

59 to 74.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 39 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 52 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 38 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 57 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 77 55 62 / 0 10 30

$$

=

CAZ067-212300-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

949 AM PDT Fri Oct 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 85. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler. Lows 48 to 58. Prevailing south winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Cooler.

Highs 55 to 67. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain showers

in the evening. Colder. Lows 35 to 45. Prevailing north winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68. Prevailing north winds up to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 71.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 51.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 72. Lows

41 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 53 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 78 49 59 / 0 10 40

JACKSON 81 55 62 / 0 10 40

$$

=

CAZ068-212300-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

949 AM PDT Fri Oct 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 74 higher elevations...64 to

79 lower elevations. Light winds becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers after

midnight. Colder. Lows 31 to 46. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. At lower elevations, a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

At higher elevations, a chance of rain and snow showers. Cooler.

Highs 37 to 52 higher elevations...45 to 58 lower elevations. No

snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch higher

elevations. Snow level 6000 feet in the afternoon. Prevailing

west winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 24 to 39. Prevailing

north winds up to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 37 to 52 higher

elevations...44 to 58 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 26 to 41.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 51 to 66.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 47. Highs

49 to 64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Colder. Lows 29 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 39 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows 27 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 44 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 79 38 58 / 0 10 50

CHESTER 76 34 54 / 0 20 40

$$

=

CAZ069-212300-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

949 AM PDT Fri Oct 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 72 higher elevations...71 to 81 lower

elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Colder. Lows 32 to 47 higher elevations...42 to 54 lower

elevations. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph increasing to 50 mph after midnight. Over ridges...

prevailing southwest winds 10 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to

40 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a chance of rain

showers. At higher elevations, a chance of rain and snow showers

in the morning, then rain and snow showers likely in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs 38 to 53 higher elevations...50 to

60 lower elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up

to 1 inch higher elevations. Snow level above 8000 feet in the

afternoon. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 50 mph. Over ridges, prevailing southwest winds 35 to

50 mph decreasing to 25 to 45 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

65 mph over ridges.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of rain and snow showers

in the evening. Much colder. Lows 18 to 33 higher elevations...

29 to 43 lower elevations. No snow accumulation lower

elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations. Snow level

5500 feet. Prevailing northwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the

north after midnight. Over ridges, gusts up to 40 mph in the

evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 33 to 48 higher elevations...49 to

61 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 24 to 39.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 50 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 47.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 48 to 63. Lows

31 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 39 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Colder. Lows 25 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 44 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 69 44 48 / 0 10 50

$$

=

_____

