CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Friday, August 26, 2022

790 FPUS56 KSTO 270926

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

225 AM PDT Sat Aug 27 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Sunday.

CAZ013-272300-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

225 AM PDT Sat Aug 27 2022

.TODAY...Haze early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to

94 higher elevations...89 to 97 lower elevations. Prevailing

northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 66 higher elevations...59 to

69 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94 higher elevations...89 to

99 lower elevations. Light winds becoming south up to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 69. Prevailing south

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 83 to 98 higher

elevations...92 to 102 lower elevations. Light winds becoming

south up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 99.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 54 to 69. Highs 84 to

99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 96 67 96 / 0 0 0

CAZ014-272300-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

225 AM PDT Sat Aug 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 90. Light winds becoming west

up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 59. Prevailing west winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90. Light winds becoming west up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 61. Prevailing west

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 94. Light winds becoming

northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 63.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 93.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 47 to 62. Highs

82 to 95.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 87 46 88 / 0 0 0

CAZ015-272300-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

225 AM PDT Sat Aug 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 98. Light winds becoming south around

10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 67. South winds around 10 mph with

gusts to around 20 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 98. Light winds becoming south

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 69. South winds around

10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 100. Light winds becoming

south up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 62 to 70. Highs

95 to 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 69.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 96 60 97 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 96 63 97 / 0 0 0

CAZ016-272300-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

225 AM PDT Sat Aug 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 96. Southeast winds up to 10 mph with

gusts to around 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63. Southeast winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 96. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 98. Light winds becoming

south up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 99.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 57 to 67. Highs 93 to

101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 94 63 94 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 94 59 93 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 92 56 92 / 0 0 0

CAZ017-272300-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

225 AM PDT Sat Aug 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 94. South winds around 10 mph with

gusts to around 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 61. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 94. South winds up to 10 mph with

gusts to around 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 64. South winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 96. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 98.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 56 to 66. Highs 91 to

101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 90 59 91 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 88 58 89 / 0 0 0

CAZ018-272300-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

225 AM PDT Sat Aug 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Near the bay, mostly cloudy in the morning then

clearing. Highs 80 to 86...except 74 to 80 near the bay. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 57. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Near the bay, mostly cloudy in the morning then

clearing. Highs 80 to 86...except 74 to 80 near the bay. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 58. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Near the bay, mostly cloudy in the morning then

clearing. Highs 82 to 88. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 58.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 55 to 63. Highs 87 to

93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 86 56 86 / 0 0 0

CAZ019-272300-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

225 AM PDT Sat Aug 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 95. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63. Northwest winds up to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 92. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 94. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 95.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 58 to 68. Highs 89 to

99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 91 59 90 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 94 61 91 / 0 0 0

CAZ063-272300-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

225 AM PDT Sat Aug 27 2022

.TODAY...Haze in the morning. Sunny. Highs 72 to 87 higher

elevations...89 to 95 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 71. Prevailing south winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 88 higher elevations...89 to

95 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 73. Prevailing south

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 76 to 91 higher

elevations...92 to 98 lower elevations. Light winds becoming

southeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 74.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 58 to 73. Highs 80 to

95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 78 62 80 / 0 0 0

CAZ066-272300-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

225 AM PDT Sat Aug 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 95. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69. Prevailing south winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 95. Light winds becoming southwest

up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 72. Prevailing south

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 99. Light winds becoming

southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 74.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 98.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 61 to 73. Highs

86 to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 73.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 86 67 87 / 0 0 0

CAZ067-272300-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

225 AM PDT Sat Aug 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 94. Prevailing southeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 69. Prevailing southwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 92. Light winds becoming west up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69. Prevailing west

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 94. Light winds becoming west up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 96.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 61 to 72. Highs 88 to

100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 87 60 86 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 90 60 88 / 0 0 0

CAZ068-272300-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

225 AM PDT Sat Aug 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 84 higher elevations...75 to 90 lower

elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 64. Prevailing south winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 85 higher elevations...76 to

91 lower elevations. Light winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 65. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 88 higher elevations...78 to

93 lower elevations. Light winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 68.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 52 to 67. Highs

77 to 92.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 67.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 88 44 90 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 88 48 88 / 0 0 0

CAZ069-272300-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

225 AM PDT Sat Aug 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 83 higher elevations...81 to 91 lower

elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the southwest in the afternoon. Over ridges, prevailing southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 45 to 60 higher elevations...55 to

70 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 83 higher elevations...80 to

90 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 61 higher elevations...

56 to 70 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 84 higher elevations...81 to

91 lower elevations. Light winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 67.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 54 to 69. Highs 76 to

91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 78 64 78 / 0 0 0

