CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 16, 2022

_____

986 FPUS56 KSTO 170811

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

110 AM PDT Wed Aug 17 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Thursday.

CAZ013-172300-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

111 AM PDT Wed Aug 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Haze until late afternoon. A slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 89 to

104 higher elevations...100 to 108 lower elevations. Prevailing

northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler. Lows 60 to 75 higher

elevations...68 to 77 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 102 higher elevations...

98 to 108 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 74 higher elevations...

67 to 76 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 103 higher elevations...99 to

109 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 74.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 104.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to

71. Highs 86 to 101.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 98.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 106 75 105 / 10 10 10

$$

=

CAZ014-172300-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

111 AM PDT Wed Aug 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Haze early in the morning. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 86 to 98.

Light winds becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening. At higher elevations, a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows 53 to

68. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

84 to 96. Light winds becoming west up to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 67. Prevailing west

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 98. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 66.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 98.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to

64. Highs 83 to 98.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 61.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 94.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 97 57 94 / 30 20 10

$$

=

CAZ015-172300-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

111 AM PDT Wed Aug 17 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Haze until late afternoon. Mostly sunny. Highs 102 to

108. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south with gusts to

around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 71 to 77. South winds around

10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102 to 108. Light winds becoming

south up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 77. South winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 109. North winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 76.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 72.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 93 to 99. Lows

64 to 72.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 94 to 102. Lows 64 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 108 72 108 / 0 10 0

RED BLUFF 107 74 106 / 0 10 0

$$

=

CAZ016-172300-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

111 AM PDT Wed Aug 17 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Haze until late afternoon. Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to

106. Light winds becoming south up to 10 mph with gusts to around

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 75. South winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 106. Light winds becoming south

up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 75. South winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. Light winds becoming west up

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 75.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 104.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 59 to 69.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 97.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 60 to 68. Highs 91 to

99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 104 75 105 / 10 10 0

OROVILLE 103 72 103 / 10 10 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 104 69 103 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ017-172300-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

111 AM PDT Wed Aug 17 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 106. Southwest winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 63 to 73. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 105. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 72. South winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 107. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 73.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 58 to 68.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 96.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 59 to 68. Highs 90 to

98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 102 67 101 / 10 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 102 65 99 / 10 0 0

$$

=

CAZ018-172300-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

111 AM PDT Wed Aug 17 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the morning. Highs 91 to 97. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 67. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 95. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 65. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 98. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 66.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 94.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 58 to 64. Highs

86 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 98 62 95 / 20 0 0

$$

=

CAZ019-172300-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

111 AM PDT Wed Aug 17 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 103. Northwest winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 64 to 74. Northwest winds

up to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 102. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 73. Northwest winds up to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 103. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 74.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 59 to 68. Highs

91 to 101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 102 68 100 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 102 70 100 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ063-172300-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

111 AM PDT Wed Aug 17 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Haze until late afternoon. Mostly sunny in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 83 to 98 higher

elevations...100 to 106 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler. Lows 67 to 81. Prevailing

west winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96 higher elevations...99 to

105 lower elevations. Light winds becoming southeast up to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 80. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 98 higher elevations...100 to

106 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 80.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 63 to 75.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 78 to 93. Lows

60 to 75.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 79 to 94. Lows 59 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 89 70 88 / 10 10 0

$$

=

CAZ066-172300-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

111 AM PDT Wed Aug 17 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Haze until late afternoon. Highs 90 to 102 higher elevations...

96 to 106 lower elevations. Light winds becoming southwest up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows 68 to 80. Light winds

becoming east up to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 105. Light winds becoming

southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 79. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 106. Light winds becoming west up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 79.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 104.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 74.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 85 to 97. Lows

62 to 74.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 85 to 100. Lows 62 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 96 77 96 / 10 10 0

$$

=

CAZ067-172300-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

111 AM PDT Wed Aug 17 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 93 to 103. Light winds becoming west up to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 66 to 76. Prevailing west

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102. Light winds becoming west up

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 75. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102. Light winds becoming west up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 76.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 61 to 72. Highs

86 to 101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 96 69 95 / 10 10 0

JACKSON 98 69 97 / 0 10 0

$$

=

CAZ068-172300-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

111 AM PDT Wed Aug 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 77 to 92 higher

elevations...83 to 98 lower elevations. Light winds becoming

southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows 58 to 73. Prevailing southwest winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 90 higher elevations...

81 to 95 lower elevations. Light winds becoming west up to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 73. Prevailing west

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92 higher elevations...83 to

98 lower elevations. Light winds becoming west up to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 73.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 71.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 75 to 90. Lows

54 to 69.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 76 to 91. Lows 52 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 95 54 95 / 40 20 10

CHESTER 95 57 93 / 40 20 10

$$

=

CAZ069-172300-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

111 AM PDT Wed Aug 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. At higher elevations, a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. At lower elevations, a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 73 to

88 higher elevations...88 to 98 lower elevations. Light winds

becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows

51 to 66 higher elevations...62 to 76 lower elevations.

Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 87 higher elevations...

87 to 97 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 66 higher elevations...62 to

76 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 89 higher elevations...88 to

98 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 71.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 53 to 68. Highs

75 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 85 69 84 / 30 20 10

$$

=

_____

