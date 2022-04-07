CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 6, 2022

873 FPUS56 KSTO 070930

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

230 AM PDT Thu Apr 7 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Friday.

CAZ013-080015-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

230 AM PDT Thu Apr 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 73 to 88 higher elevations...

84 to 92 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 61. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 67 to

82 higher elevations...79 to 87 lower elevations. Prevailing

north winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much colder. Lows 30 to 45 higher

elevations...39 to 49 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds

10 to 20 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Gusts up to

35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 65 higher elevations...63 to

71 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 27 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

30 to 45.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

41 to 56.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Colder. Lows 25 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Not as cool. Highs 46 to 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs 48 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 90 58 84 / 0 0 0

CAZ014-080015-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

230 AM PDT Thu Apr 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 70 to 83 higher elevations...81 to

86 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 51. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 65 to

77 higher elevations...75 to 80 lower elevations. Prevailing

southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much colder. Lows 24 to 35. Prevailing

west winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northeast 5 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs 49 to 62. Prevailing northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 21 to 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 24 to 36.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

40 to 51.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.

Colder. Lows 18 to 29.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 42 to 57. Lows

17 to 29.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 83 44 78 / 0 0 0

CAZ015-080015-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

230 AM PDT Thu Apr 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 93. North winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 61. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 84 to

90. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west with gusts to

around 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy, cooler. Lows 46 to 54. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy. Not as warm. Highs 69 to 75. North

winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 41 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 72.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 48.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 58 to 66.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

36 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

62 to 68.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

64 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 91 53 87 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 92 55 88 / 0 0 0

CAZ016-080015-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

230 AM PDT Thu Apr 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 93. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 60. South winds around 10 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 86 to

92. North winds around 10 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 50 to 56. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

Gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy. Not as warm. Highs 72 to 78. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph increasing to 50 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 45 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 68 to 74.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 46.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 61 to 68.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

around 40.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 63 to 71. Lows

around 40.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 93 58 91 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 90 57 90 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 89 55 90 / 0 0 0

CAZ017-080015-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

230 AM PDT Thu Apr 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 92. North winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 60. Southwest winds around

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 86 to

92. East winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 56. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest with gusts to around 35 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy. Not as warm. Highs 73 to 79. Northwest

winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 47 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 69 to 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 46.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 60 to 67.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

38 to 44.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 62 to 71. Lows

38 to 44.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 91 57 91 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 90 54 90 / 0 0 0

CAZ018-080015-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

230 AM PDT Thu Apr 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 92. North winds around 10 mph

with gusts to around 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 55. West winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 89. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 56. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 75 to 81. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows around 52.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 70 to 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 48.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 60 to 66.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

around 43.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 64 to 70. Lows

around 42.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 90 53 87 / 0 0 0

CAZ019-080015-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

230 AM PDT Thu Apr 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 87 to 95. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 94. Northwest winds up to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 56. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 73 to 81. Northwest winds 10 to

30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 47 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 67 to 76.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 58 to 68.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Colder. Lows 37 to 45.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 61 to 71. Lows

37 to 45.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 93 56 91 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 94 59 93 / 0 0 0

CAZ063-080015-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

230 AM PDT Thu Apr 7 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 70 to

85 higher elevations...84 to 90 lower elevations. Prevailing

northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 64. Prevailing southeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 63 to

78 higher elevations...78 to 86 lower elevations. Prevailing

northwest winds up to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 34 to 49 higher elevations...

42 to 52 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 51 to 66 higher elevations...

64 to 72 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 33 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 47.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

42 to 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Colder. Lows 27 to 42.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 47 to 62. Lows

27 to 42.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 79 56 74 / 0 0 0

CAZ066-080015-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

230 AM PDT Thu Apr 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 90. Prevailing northeast winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 66. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 77 to

87. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 41 to 56. Prevailing west

winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Gusts up

to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 74. Prevailing north winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 36 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 48 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Colder. Lows 30 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

51 to 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 43. Highs

51 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 85 63 83 / 0 0 0

CAZ067-080015-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

230 AM PDT Thu Apr 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 89. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 88. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 47 to 55. Prevailing west

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 76. Prevailing north winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to

30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 41 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 47.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 49 to 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Colder. Lows 30 to 40.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 51 to 66. Lows

30 to 40.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 84 55 83 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 85 59 84 / 0 0 0

CAZ068-080015-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

230 AM PDT Thu Apr 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 63 to 78 higher elevations...

70 to 85 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 57. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 59 to

74 higher elevations...66 to 81 lower elevations. Prevailing east

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 30 to 45. Prevailing west

winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 60 higher elevations...52 to

67 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 24 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

34 to 49.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.

Colder. Lows 17 to 32.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 39 to 54. Lows

18 to 33.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 83 40 80 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 80 40 76 / 0 0 0

CAZ069-080015-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

230 AM PDT Thu Apr 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 63 to 78 higher elevations...

76 to 88 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 53 higher elevations...49 to

63 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 60 to

75 higher elevations...74 to 86 lower elevations. Prevailing east

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 33 to 48 higher elevations...

43 to 57 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the east after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 66 higher elevations...63 to

73 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds 5 to 15 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 28 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 63.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 42.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of heavy rain and snow.

Highs 35 to 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Colder. Lows 16 to 31.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs

35 to 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 18 to 33. Highs

37 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 75 54 72 / 0 0 0

