CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 19, 2022

595 FPUS56 KSTO 201030

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

230 AM PST Sun Feb 20 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Washingtons Birthday.

CAZ013-210100-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

230 AM PST Sun Feb 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 45 to

60 higher elevations...58 to 66 lower elevations. Prevailing

northwest winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 21 to 35 higher

elevations...30 to 37 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up

to 15 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs

35 to 50 higher elevations...48 to 56 lower elevations. Snow

level 2000 feet in the afternoon. Prevailing northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Lows 21 to 35.

Little or no snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch

higher elevations. Snow level 1500 feet. Prevailing west winds up

to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the morning,

then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs 32 to 47 higher

elevations...45 to 53 lower elevations. Little or no snow

accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations.

Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 17 to 32.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 36 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 18 to 33. Highs 41 to

56.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 38.

Highs 46 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 64 35 55 / 0 10 20

$$

=

CAZ014-210100-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

230 AM PST Sun Feb 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 46 to

58. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of snow after midnight.

Colder. Lows 14 to 27. Prevailing northeast winds up to 15 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs 33 to

44. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows 15 to

26. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs

30 to 41. Light winds becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 6 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 29 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 11 to 20. Highs 37 to

49.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 14 to 26.

Highs 40 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 55 20 42 / 0 20 20

$$

=

CAZ015-210100-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

230 AM PST Sun Feb 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around

66. Northwest winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 34 to 40. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 59. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Lows around 33. Northwest winds up to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph

in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 56.

Northwest winds up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Widespread frost. Lows

25 to 33. Highs around 58.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 37.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost. Highs around 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 39.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost. Highs around 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 67 36 57 / 0 10 10

RED BLUFF 67 38 57 / 0 0 10

$$

=

CAZ016-210100-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

230 AM PST Sun Feb 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 62 to 68. Northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 42. North winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 31 to 37. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 51 to 57. Southeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 36.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Widespread frost. Lows

26 to 32. Highs 54 to 59.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 37.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost. Highs 59 to 64.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 39.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost. Highs 60 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 66 39 57 / 0 10 0

OROVILLE 64 39 57 / 0 10 10

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 64 39 58 / 0 10 0

$$

=

CAZ017-210100-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

230 AM PST Sun Feb 20 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs around

64. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 41. South winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest with gusts to around 30 mph after

midnight.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 61. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows around 36. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

49 to 56. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

30 to 36.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Widespread frost. Lows

27 to 33. Highs 53 to 59.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 36.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost. Highs 57 to 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 39.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost. Highs 59 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 64 39 60 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 63 37 60 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ018-210100-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

230 AM PST Sun Feb 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 61 to 66. Southwest winds around

10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 37. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 59. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs around 55. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 57.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Widespread frost. Lows

29 to 34. Highs 55 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost. Highs around 61.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 38.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost. Highs around 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 66 37 62 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ019-210100-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

230 AM PST Sun Feb 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 61 to 69. Southeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 34 to

40. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 60. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows 34 to 40. West winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 47 to 56. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

30 to 36.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Widespread frost. Lows

26 to 34. Highs 52 to 59.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 36.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost. Highs 55 to 62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 38.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost. Highs 58 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 66 38 60 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 67 39 59 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ063-210100-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

230 AM PST Sun Feb 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 45 to

60 higher elevations...59 to 65 lower elevations. Prevailing

northwest winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 22 to 36 higher elevations...33 to

39 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. At higher elevations, a

slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs 33 to 48 higher

elevations...48 to 56 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

after midnight. Lows 22 to 37. No snow accumulation lower

elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations. Snow level

2000 feet. Prevailing west winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs 30 to 45 higher elevations...45 to 53 lower

elevations. Little or no snow accumulation lower elevations...up

to 2 inches higher elevations. Prevailing west winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 20 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 37 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 22 to 36. Highs 40 to

55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 42.

Highs 46 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 56 30 44 / 0 0 10

$$

=

CAZ066-210100-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

230 AM PST Sun Feb 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 55 to

65. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain in the evening.

Colder. Lows 29 to 41. Prevailing northwest winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 55. Prevailing

north winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Lows 27 to 38. Little or no snow accumulation lower elevations...

up to 1 inch higher elevations. Snow level 2000 feet. Prevailing

west winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs 40 to 52. Little or no snow accumulation lower

elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations. Snow level

1000 feet. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 43 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 25 to 36. Highs 45 to

57.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 42.

Highs 52 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 60 39 51 / 0 20 10

$$

=

CAZ067-210100-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

230 AM PST Sun Feb 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 65. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain after midnight.

Colder. Lows 32 to 38. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then

clearing. Highs 45 to 55. Light winds becoming west 5 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

snow after midnight. Lows 29 to 37. Little or no snow

accumulation lower elevations...up to 2 inches higher elevations.

Snow level 2500 feet. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

38 to 50. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch lower elevations...

except 1 to 4 inches higher elevations. Snow level 2000 feet.

Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows 24 to 32.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 43 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 23 to 31. Highs 45 to

55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 39.

Highs 50 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 59 32 49 / 0 20 10

JACKSON 61 34 51 / 0 10 10

$$

=

CAZ068-210100-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

230 AM PST Sun Feb 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 38 to

53 higher elevations...44 to 58 lower elevations. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of snow after midnight. Much

colder. Lows 16 to 31. Snow level 5000 feet in the evening.

Prevailing west winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. At lower elevations, a

slight chance of snow in the morning. At higher elevations, a

slight chance of snow. Highs 27 to 42 higher elevations...33 to

46 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows 15 to

30. Prevailing west winds up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs 26 to 41.

Prevailing west winds up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 10 to 25.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 28 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 11 to 26. Highs 32 to

47.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 17 to 32.

Highs 38 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 56 19 42 / 0 30 20

CHESTER 53 16 40 / 0 20 10

$$

=

CAZ069-210100-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

230 AM PST Sun Feb 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 38 to 53 higher elevations...52 to 62 lower

elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the southwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. At lower elevations, a slight chance of rain. At higher

elevations, a slight chance of snow after midnight. Colder. Lows

16 to 31 higher elevations...28 to 37 lower elevations. No snow

accumulation lower elevations...up to 2 inches higher elevations.

Snow level 5500 feet. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

snow in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs

26 to 41 higher elevations...39 to 49 lower elevations. Little or

no snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch higher

elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

west in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Over ridges...

prevailing southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of snow. Colder. Lows 11 to 26 higher

elevations...23 to 33 lower elevations. Snow accumulation of 1 to

4 inches lower elevations...except 2 to 7 inches higher

elevations. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs 18 to 33 higher elevations...31 to

41 lower elevations. Snow accumulation of 3 to 7 inches.

Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph. Over ridges, prevailing southwest winds 15 to 30 mph

decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Colder.

Lows 9 to 24.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Not as

cold. Highs 25 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 8 to 23. Highs 30 to

45.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 16 to 31.

Highs 36 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 50 31 39 / 0 20 20

$$

=

