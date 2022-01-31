CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 30, 2022

_____

399 FPUS56 KSTO 311030

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

230 AM PST Mon Jan 31 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Tuesday.

CAZ013-010015-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

230 AM PST Mon Jan 31 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 42 to 57 higher elevations...54 to 62 lower elevations.

Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 21 to 36 higher

elevations...31 to 39 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 37 to 52 higher elevations...50 to

58 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 20 to 35 higher elevations...29 to

37 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 37 to 52 higher elevations...50 to

58 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 48 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 26 to 41. Highs 50 to

65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 45.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 52 to 67. Lows 30 to 45.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 60 37 57 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ014-010015-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

230 AM PST Mon Jan 31 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. In the valleys, patchy fog in the morning.

Highs 41 to 51. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 12 to 24. Prevailing

northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 34 to 46. Prevailing northeast winds up

to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 13 to 23. Prevailing northeast winds

up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 34 to 46. Prevailing northeast winds up

to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 16 to 25.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 43 to 53.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 17 to 27. Highs 47 to

57.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 21 to 30.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 47 to 58. Lows 20 to 30.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 49 18 42 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ015-010015-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

230 AM PST Mon Jan 31 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TUESDAY TO 6 PM PST

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Patchy frost early in the morning. Sunny. Highs around

62. North winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 41. North winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 57. North winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 39. North winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 60. North winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 62 to 68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 34 to 40. Highs 61 to

67.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 44. Highs

65 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 38 to 44. Highs around

68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 63 36 58 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 64 38 59 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ016-010015-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

230 AM PST Mon Jan 31 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TUESDAY TO 6 PM PST

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around

63. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 42. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph increasing to 35 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs around 58. Northwest winds 15 to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 35 to 41. North winds 10 to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 58. North winds 10 to

25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 39.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost. Highs 59 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 43. Highs

62 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 34 to 44. Highs 64 to

70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 63 38 60 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 62 38 59 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 62 38 58 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ017-010015-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

230 AM PST Mon Jan 31 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TUESDAY TO 6 PM PST

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 61. Northwest winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 42. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph increasing to 35 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 55 to 61. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph...except north 15 to 30 mph west of the Sacramento River.

Gusts up to 30 mph...except 40 mph west of the Sacramento River.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 35 to 41. North winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 54 to 60. North winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 38.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost. Highs around 61.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 41. Highs

59 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 33 to 43. Highs around

64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 62 39 60 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 61 38 59 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ018-010015-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

230 AM PST Mon Jan 31 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TUESDAY TO 6 PM PST

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs

around 62. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 39. Northwest winds around

10 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 59. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows around 40. North winds 15 to

30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 58. North winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 59.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 38.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost. Highs around 61.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40. Highs

around 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 35 to 42. Highs around

64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 64 39 62 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ019-010015-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

230 AM PST Mon Jan 31 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TUESDAY TO 6 PM PST

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 62. Northwest winds up to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 33 to 42. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

51 to 60. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 32 to 40. Northwest winds

10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 51 to 59. Northwest winds 10 to

25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 37.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost. Highs 54 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 39.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost. Highs 57 to 62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 41. Highs

57 to 63.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 33 to 41. Highs 60 to

65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 61 38 59 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 60 38 58 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ063-010015-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

230 AM PST Mon Jan 31 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TUESDAY TO 6 PM PST

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 43 to 58 higher elevations...57 to

63 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 23 to 37 higher

elevations...33 to 41 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 37 to 52 higher elevations...51 to

57 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 22 to 36 higher elevations...32 to

38 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 36 to 51 higher elevations...50 to

56 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 48 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 32 to 42. Highs 49 to

64.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 47. Highs

53 to 68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 33 to 47. Highs 53 to

68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 53 32 47 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ066-010015-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

230 AM PST Mon Jan 31 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 62. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Colder.

Lows 30 to 42. Prevailing northeast winds up to 15 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 58. Prevailing north winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 39. Prevailing northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 57. Prevailing northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 54 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 34 to 42. Highs 55 to

63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 45. Highs

58 to 68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 35 to 45. Highs 59 to

67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 58 39 55 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ067-010015-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

230 AM PST Mon Jan 31 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 61. Light winds becoming west

up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 38. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 60. Prevailing northeast winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. Gusts up to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 37. Prevailing northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 58. Prevailing northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 38.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 33 to 39. Highs 55 to

61.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 41. Highs

56 to 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 35 to 41. Highs 59 to

67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 56 34 55 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 57 35 54 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ068-010015-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

230 AM PST Mon Jan 31 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 36 to 51 higher elevations...41 to

56 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Colder.

Lows 16 to 31. Prevailing northeast winds up to 15 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 28 to 43 higher elevations...34 to

49 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 15 to 30. Prevailing northeast winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 27 to 42 higher elevations...32 to

47 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 18 to 33.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 38 to 53.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 18 to 33. Highs 42 to

57.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 38. Highs

43 to 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 22 to 37. Highs 44 to

59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 51 17 42 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 47 14 39 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ069-010015-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

230 AM PST Mon Jan 31 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 39 to

54 higher elevations...50 to 60 lower elevations. Prevailing

northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 14 to 29 higher

elevations...27 to 39 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 28 to 43 higher elevations...43 to

55 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 10 to 25 higher elevations...

24 to 34 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph increasing to 45 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 25 to 40 higher elevations...

40 to 52 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 10 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 18 to 33.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 37 to 52.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 19 to 34. Highs 42 to

57.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 39. Highs

43 to 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 22 to 37. Highs 44 to

59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 50 32 43 / 0 0 0

$$

=

_____

