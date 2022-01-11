CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Monday, January 10, 2022

_____

058 FPUS56 KSTO 111030

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

230 AM PST Tue Jan 11 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Wednesday.

CAZ013-120100-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

230 AM PST Tue Jan 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 45 to 60 higher elevations...57 to

64 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 45 higher elevations...39 to

47 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 47 to 62 higher elevations...

59 to 65 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 28 to 41 higher

elevations...37 to 43 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up

to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 60 higher elevations...

57 to 64 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 61.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly clear.

Lows 28 to 43. Highs 46 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 62 44 63 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ014-120100-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

230 AM PST Tue Jan 11 2022

.TODAY...In the valleys, patchy fog in the morning. Mostly

cloudy. Highs 47 to 53. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 22 to 36. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 48 to 56. Prevailing east winds

up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 22 to 32. Prevailing

southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 54. Prevailing southeast

winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 20 to 28.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 43 to 51.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 21 to 28. Highs

44 to 52.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 20 to 28.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly clear. Highs

44 to 52. Lows 20 to 30.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 51 27 53 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ015-120100-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

230 AM PST Tue Jan 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 62. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 45. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 59 to 65. North winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Light winds

becoming north up to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 62. North winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly clear.

Lows around 41. Highs around 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 65 40 65 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 63 40 62 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ016-120100-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

230 AM PST Tue Jan 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 57 to 63. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 45. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs

around 60. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 44. Light winds

becoming north up to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 61. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 42.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly clear.

Lows 36 to 45. Highs around 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 60 41 60 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 60 42 60 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 58 38 60 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ017-120100-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

230 AM PST Tue Jan 11 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs around 59. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 38 to

45. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 60. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 38 to 44. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 59. North winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 41.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 58.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 44.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 59. Lows

38 to 44.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows 36 to 41.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 58 40 60 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 58 38 58 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ018-120100-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

230 AM PST Tue Jan 11 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs around 59. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 38 to

43. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 59. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 42. Light

winds becoming northwest around 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs

around 59. North winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 42.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 58.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 59.

Lows 39 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs around 58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 39.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs

around 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 61 39 61 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ019-120100-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

230 AM PST Tue Jan 11 2022

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

around 59. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 38 to

46. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs around 61. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 40 to 46. North

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs

around 59. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 42.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs around 56.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 39 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs around 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 43.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly clear. Patchy

fog. Highs around 58. Lows 37 to 43.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 58 40 60 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 59 41 60 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ063-120100-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

230 AM PST Tue Jan 11 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 47 to 61 higher elevations...58 to

64 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 51 to 66. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 33 to 45.

Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 59 higher elevations...

57 to 63 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 46. Highs

49 to 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44.

Highs 48 to 63.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 56 45 58 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ066-120100-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

230 AM PST Tue Jan 11 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 57 to 63. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 49. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 65. Prevailing southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 46. Prevailing east

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 63. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 61.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to

46. Highs 55 to 63.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly clear. Lows

36 to 44. Highs 52 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 60 46 60 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ067-120100-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

230 AM PST Tue Jan 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 64. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 47. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

59 to 67. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 46. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 58 to 64. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 45.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly clear. Highs

54 to 63. Lows 37 to 45.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 60 41 62 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 58 43 61 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ068-120100-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

230 AM PST Tue Jan 11 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 44 to 59. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 29 to 44. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 46 to 61. Prevailing southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 42. Prevailing south

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 43 to 58. Prevailing southeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 24 to 39.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 39 to 54.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly clear.

Lows 24 to 39. Highs 41 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 52 27 53 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 49 27 52 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ069-120100-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

230 AM PST Tue Jan 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 44 to 59 higher

elevations...55 to 65 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 29 to 44 higher elevations...38 to

49 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs 47 to 62 higher elevations...57 to 67 lower elevations.

Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 41 higher

elevations...36 to 48 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 42 to 57 higher elevations...54 to 64 lower

elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 25 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 40 to 55.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 41.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 41 to 56. Lows

25 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 42 to 57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly clear. Lows

24 to 39. Highs 41 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 56 45 59 / 0 0 0

$$

=

_____

