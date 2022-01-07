CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Friday, January 7, 2022

560 FPUS56 KSTO 072147

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

147 PM PST Fri Jan 7 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Saturday, Saturday night, and Sunday.

CAZ013-081215-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

147 PM PST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers early

in the evening. Colder. Lows 24 to 38. Snow level 4500 feet.

Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

35 to 49 higher elevations...47 to 54 lower elevations.

Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 21 to 36 higher elevations...

31 to 37 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 38 to 53 higher elevations...51 to

56 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 25 to 40 higher elevations...35 to 42 lower

elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 40 to 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 43 to 58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 27 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain showers. Highs 39 to 54. Lows 27 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 41 to 56.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 40. Highs

42 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 37 53 36 55 / 10 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ014-081215-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

147 PM PST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a slight chance of

rain showers early in the evening. At higher elevations, a slight

chance of rain and snow showers early in the evening. Colder.

Lows 18 to 30. Snow level 5000 feet in the evening. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

36 to 42. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 16 to 25. Prevailing east

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 38 to 46. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 19 to 28. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 38 to 46.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 19 to 27.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 40 to 48.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 23 to 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 39 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows 23 to 31.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 38 to 46.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 18 to 28. Highs

39 to 47.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 24 41 20 44 / 20 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ015-081215-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

147 PM PST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening. Patchy fog in the late

evening and overnight. Lows 36 to 42. Southeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs around 54. North winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 35. North winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

around 55. North winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 39. North winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs around 56.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 39.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain showers. Highs around 54. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs around 57.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs

around 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 37 56 33 57 / 20 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 39 56 34 56 / 20 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ016-081215-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

147 PM PST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

evening. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows

around 42. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the north

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs around 55. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

around 36. North winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

and frost in the morning. Highs around 54. North winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 40. North winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs around 56.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 39.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 39.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain showers. Patchy fog. Highs around 54. Lows around

40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs around 57.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs

around 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 43 55 36 55 / 30 0 0 0

OROVILLE 43 56 37 56 / 30 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 43 56 36 54 / 20 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ017-081215-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

147 PM PST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows around

42. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 52 to 57. North winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows around 37.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast around

10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 51 to 57. North winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 40. North winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs around 56.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows 35 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs around 56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 39.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain showers. Patchy fog. Highs 51 to 57. Lows around

40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs around 57.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 44 56 39 54 / 10 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 43 55 37 54 / 10 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ018-081215-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

147 PM PST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and

overnight. Lows around 42. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs

around 55. North winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows around 39. East

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs around

54. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Patchy fog

through the night. Lows around 41. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs around 56.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows around 39.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs around 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 39.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain showers. Patchy fog. Highs around 55. Lows around

41.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs around 57.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 41 58 37 56 / 10 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ019-081215-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

147 PM PST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 41. Southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs 49 to

55. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 39.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 55. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 41. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs around 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows 36 to 41.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Highs

around 55. Lows 36 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs around 56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Patchy fog. Lows around 42.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs around 56.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs around 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 43 53 39 54 / 0 0 0 0

MODESTO 43 52 40 55 / 10 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ063-081215-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

147 PM PST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 25 to 40. Prevailing

northwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 36 to 48 higher elevations...

48 to 54 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 39. Prevailing

northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 36 to 50 higher elevations...49 to

55 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 30 to 42. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 41 to 56.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 46 to 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain showers. Highs 41 to 56. Lows 32 to 43.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 44 to 59. Lows

32 to 43.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 31 44 31 43 / 10 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ066-081215-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

147 PM PST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms early in the evening, then a chance of

rain showers late in the evening. Colder. Lows 32 to 42.

Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 54. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 57. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 34 to 44. Prevailing east winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 49 to 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 48 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows 36 to 44.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 49 to 58. Lows

34 to 44.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 40 51 38 53 / 40 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ067-081215-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

147 PM PST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers early in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers late in the evening. Partly cloudy after midnight.

Colder. Lows 32 to 40. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs 49 to

55. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 39. Prevailing east

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 59. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 37 to 43. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 52 to 58.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 41.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 53 to 59. Lows

35 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 53 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 37 to 43.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 52 to 58. Lows

36 to 43.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 34 51 33 54 / 40 0 0 0

JACKSON 37 52 36 55 / 30 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ068-081215-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

147 PM PST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers, snow showers

and a slight chance of thunderstorms early in the evening, then a

chance of rain and snow showers late in the evening. Colder. Lows

18 to 33. Little or no snow accumulation lower elevations...up to

3 inches higher elevations. Snow level 5500 feet in the evening.

Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

33 to 48. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 19 to 34. Prevailing east

winds up to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 35 to 50. Prevailing east winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 22 to 37. Prevailing east winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 36 to 51.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 37.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 38 to 53.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 23 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain and snow showers. Highs 37 to 52. Lows 24 to 39.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 37 to 52. Lows

24 to 39.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 26 43 21 45 / 50 0 0 0

CHESTER 19 40 18 41 / 50 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ069-081215-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

147 PM PST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. At lower elevations, a chance of rain showers early in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain showers late in the

evening. At higher elevations, a chance of rain and snow showers

early in the evening, then a slight chance of snow showers late

in the evening. Colder. Lows 13 to 28 higher elevations...26 to

36 lower elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up

to 1 inch higher elevations. Snow level 6000 feet in the evening.

Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the east after

midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 32 to 47 higher

elevations...45 to 53 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 16 to 31 higher elevations...28 to

38 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 36 to 51 higher

elevations...49 to 57 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 19 to 34 higher elevations...31 to 41 lower

elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 38 to 53.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 37.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 40 to 55. Lows

23 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 40 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows 25 to 40.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 39 to 54. Lows

25 to 40.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 29 45 32 49 / 50 0 0 0

$$

=

