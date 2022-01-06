CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 6, 2022

_____

565 FPUS56 KSTO 062202

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

202 PM PST Thu Jan 6 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Friday, Friday night, and Saturday.

CAZ013-071230-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

202 PM PST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the late evening and early

morning. Rain showers late in the night. Lows 31 to 41 higher

elevations...40 to 46 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...At lower elevations, rain showers in the morning, then

a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. At higher elevations,

rain showers and heavy snow showers in the morning, then a chance

of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 33 to 45 higher

elevations...43 to 51 lower elevations. No snow accumulation

lower elevations...2 to 4 inches higher elevations. Prevailing

southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a chance of

rain showers in the evening. At higher elevations, a slight

chance of rain and snow showers in the evening. Colder. Lows

24 to 38. Snow level 4000 feet. Prevailing southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. Gusts up to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Not as

cool. Highs 35 to 49 higher elevations...47 to 54 lower

elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 22 to 36 higher elevations...32 to

38 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 39 to 54.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 27 to 42.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 40 to 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 41. Highs

43 to 58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 27 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 41 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 29 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 41 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 45 49 36 53 / 100 100 30 0

$$

=

CAZ014-071230-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

202 PM PST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a slight chance of

rain showers after midnight. A chance of rain showers late in the

night. At higher elevations, a slight chance of rain showers

after midnight. A chance of rain and snow showers late in the

night. Lows 28 to 36. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...At lower elevations, rain showers in the morning, then

a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. At higher elevations,

rain and snow showers in the morning, then a chance of rain and

snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 35 to 43. No snow

accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations.

Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. At higher elevations, a slight chance of snow showers in

the evening. Colder. Lows 18 to 31. Little or no snow

accumulation. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

36 to 44. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 18 to 26. Prevailing east

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 38 to 46.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 19 to 29.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 38 to 46.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 19 to 28. Highs

41 to 49.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 21 to 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 40 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 24 to 32.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 40 to 48.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 33 40 26 42 / 70 90 20 0

$$

=

CAZ015-071230-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

202 PM PST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers late in

the evening. A chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows around

45. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs around 52.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in

the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 36 to 42. South

winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph shifting to the

north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs around 54. North winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 36. North winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 56.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows around 39.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs around 56.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 38. Highs

around 58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 39.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs around 57.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows around 41.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 44 53 36 56 / 90 100 30 0

RED BLUFF 46 53 39 56 / 70 80 20 0

$$

=

CAZ016-071230-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

202 PM PST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers late in the

night. Lows 43 to 49. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then

a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 58.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in

the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 41. East

winds around 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph shifting to the

north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 55. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 36. North winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 56.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 38. Highs

around 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 39.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain showers. Highs around 56. Lows around 41.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 48 52 43 55 / 40 100 30 0

OROVILLE 48 53 43 55 / 30 100 20 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 48 53 42 55 / 20 80 20 0

$$

=

CAZ017-071230-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

202 PM PST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows around

47. South winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs around 53. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in

the evening. Patchy fog through the night. Lows around 41. South

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north around 10 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 54. North winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows around 38. North

winds around 10 mph shifting to the northeast up to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 54.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs around 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 38. Highs

around 56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 39.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs

around 56. Lows around 41.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 48 53 43 55 / 10 70 10 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 47 53 42 54 / 10 70 10 0

$$

=

CAZ018-071230-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

202 PM PST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows around

47. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

around 55. South winds around 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

around 42. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs

around 54. North winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows around 39.

Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 54.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Patchy fog. Lows around 41.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs around 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 38. Highs

around 56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 39.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs

around 57. Lows around 41.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 46 57 41 57 / 0 70 0 0

$$

=

CAZ019-071230-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

202 PM PST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 44 to 49. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of rain showers in the morning, then a chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 56. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Patchy

fog through the night. Lows 39 to 44. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 49 to 54. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows around 39. North

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs around 55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 39 to 44.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs around 54.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows 37 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs around 56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 42.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 47 54 44 53 / 0 40 10 0

MODESTO 48 54 44 52 / 0 30 10 0

$$

=

CAZ063-071230-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

202 PM PST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers after

midnight. A chance of rain showers late in the night. Colder.

Lows 31 to 46. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. At lower elevations, a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

At higher elevations, a chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs 33 to 48 higher elevations...46 to 52 lower elevations.

Snow level 5000 feet in the afternoon. Prevailing southwest winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 24 to 39. Prevailing

northwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 35 to 49 higher elevations...

48 to 54 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 26 to 39. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 39 to 54.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 30 to 43.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 41 to 56.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 44. Highs

46 to 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain showers. Highs 43 to 58. Lows 33 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 43 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 35 41 29 44 / 60 90 0 0

$$

=

CAZ066-071230-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

202 PM PST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers late in the

evening. A slight chance of rain showers after midnight, then a

chance of rain showers late in the night. Lows 38 to 46.

Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then a chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. Highs 41 to 51. Prevailing south winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Colder. Lows 32 to 42. Prevailing southeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 55. Prevailing north winds

up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 40. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 43.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 49 to 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain showers. Highs 50 to 58. Lows 36 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 43 46 39 52 / 40 100 30 0

$$

=

CAZ067-071230-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

202 PM PST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows 38 to 46. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

43 to 51. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Colder. Lows 32 to 40. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 55. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 39. Prevailing east

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 42.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 53 to 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to

42. Highs 53 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 60. Lows

36 to 44.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 41 45 35 51 / 20 90 20 0

JACKSON 43 49 38 52 / 10 80 20 0

$$

=

CAZ068-071230-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

202 PM PST Thu Jan 6 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM PST

FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a slight chance of

rain showers after midnight. At higher elevations, a slight

chance of rain showers after midnight. A slight chance of rain

and snow showers late in the night. Colder. Lows 25 to 40. No

snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch higher

elevations. Snow level 6500 feet. Prevailing south winds up to

15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow showers in the morning, then a chance of

rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 30 to 45. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch lower elevations...except 1 to 6 inches

higher elevations. Snow level 5000 feet. Prevailing southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening. Colder. Lows 19 to 34. Little or no snow

accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations.

Snow level 5000 feet in the evening. Prevailing south winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Not as

cool. Highs 34 to 49. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 19 to 34. Prevailing east winds up

to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 36 to 51.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 22 to 37.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 36 to 51.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 21 to 36. Highs

38 to 53.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 22 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 38 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 25 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 37 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 32 42 25 44 / 20 90 20 0

CHESTER 27 39 19 41 / 20 90 10 0

$$

=

CAZ069-071230-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

202 PM PST Thu Jan 6 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM PST

FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 22 to 36 higher

elevations...33 to 41 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up

to 15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph...except southwest 15 to

30 mph over ridges. Over ridges, gusts up to 45 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...At lower elevations, a chance of rain showers. At

higher elevations, a chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs 28 to 43 higher elevations...38 to 48 lower elevations. No

snow accumulation lower elevations...2 to 4 inches higher

elevations. Snow level 6000 feet. Prevailing south winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph...except southwest 15 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph over ridges.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. At

lower elevations, a slight chance of rain showers in the evening.

At higher elevations, a slight chance of snow showers in the

evening. Colder. Lows 14 to 29 higher elevations...27 to 35 lower

elevations. Snow level 5500 feet in the evening. Prevailing south

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight. Gusts up

to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 32 to 47 higher

elevations...45 to 53 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up

to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 16 to 31 higher elevations...

28 to 38 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 39 to 54.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 37.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 39 to 54.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to

38. Highs 41 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 39 to 54. Lows

25 to 40.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 35 37 28 45 / 20 90 20 0

$$

=

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather