CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, January 5, 2022

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

214 PM PST Wed Jan 5 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Thursday, Thursday night, and Friday.

CAZ013-061215-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

214 PM PST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows 33 to 45. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...In the valleys, patchy dense fog in the morning.

Mostly cloudy. Highs 36 to 50 higher elevations...48 to 54 lower

elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of rain showers in the evening,

then rain showers after midnight. Lows 31 to 43 higher

elevations...40 to 46 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up

to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers and heavy snow showers in the morning,

then rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 34 to

46 higher elevations...45 to 51 lower elevations. No snow

accumulation lower elevations...up to 3 inches higher elevations.

Snow level 4500 feet. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening. Colder. Lows 24 to 36 higher elevations...

33 to 39 lower elevations. Snow level 4000 feet. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. Gusts

up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 37 to 52.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 38.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 39 to 54.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 25 to 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 40 to 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 41 to 56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 27 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 41 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 44 53 45 49 / 30 10 100 100

CAZ014-061215-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

214 PM PST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 29 to 37. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 39 to 46. Light winds becoming

southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a chance of

rain showers after midnight. At higher elevations, a chance of

rain and snow showers after midnight. Lows 28 to 36. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs

35 to 43. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch

higher elevations. Snow level 5000 feet. Prevailing southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in

the evening. Colder. Lows 19 to 29. Snow level 4000 feet.

Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around

25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 36 to 44.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 17 to 25.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 38 to 46.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 19 to 28. Highs

38 to 46.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 18 to 27.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 39 to 47. Lows

18 to 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 40 to 48.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 34 44 33 41 / 10 10 70 90

CAZ015-061215-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

214 PM PST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening, then a slight

chance of rain showers late in the evening. Partly cloudy after

midnight. Patchy fog through the night. Lows around 44. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs around 54. Light

winds becoming south up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of rain showers in the evening,

then rain showers after midnight. Lows around 45. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then a chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. Highs 49 to 54. South winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 36 to 41. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs around 54.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 35.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows around 38.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 56.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 38. Highs

around 56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 39.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs around 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 42 54 44 53 / 20 0 90 100

RED BLUFF 44 54 46 54 / 10 0 70 90

CAZ016-061215-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

214 PM PST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 44. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs around 54. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows around 46. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers in the morning, then a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 57.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows around 40. Southeast winds around 10 mph

with gusts to around 20 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 54.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 36.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 54.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 38. Highs

around 56.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 38. Highs

around 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 39.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Patchy fog. Highs around 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 44 54 47 51 / 0 0 50 90

OROVILLE 44 54 47 52 / 0 0 40 90

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 44 54 46 53 / 0 0 20 80

CAZ017-061215-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

214 PM PST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and

overnight. Lows around 45. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog through the day.

Highs around 55. South winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. A

slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows around 46.

South winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Rain showers in the morning, then a chance of

rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 56. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 40. South winds

around 10 mph shifting to the north up to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs around 53.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows around 37.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 53.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 39.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog.

Lows around 38. Highs around 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs around 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 46 56 47 53 / 0 0 10 70

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 44 54 46 54 / 0 0 10 70

CAZ018-061215-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

214 PM PST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 47. West winds up

to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog through the day.

Highs around 56. South winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. A

slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows around 46.

Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then

a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs around 55. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 41. Southwest winds

around 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 54.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows around 38.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 53.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Patchy fog. Lows around 39.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs around 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog.

Lows around 39. Highs around 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs around 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 46 57 46 57 / 0 0 10 80

CAZ019-061215-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

214 PM PST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Lows

44 to 49. Northwest winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog. Highs around 55.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows

around 45. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

49 to 55. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 40. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest around 10 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs around 51.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows around 38.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs around 54.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 37 to

43. Highs around 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog.

Lows 35 to 42. Highs around 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs around 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 48 56 46 54 / 0 0 0 50

MODESTO 49 56 46 53 / 0 0 0 40

CAZ063-061215-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

214 PM PST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 34 to 46. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. In the valleys, patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs

38 to 52 higher elevations...49 to 55 lower elevations.

Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a chance of

rain showers after midnight. At higher elevations, rain and snow

showers likely after midnight. Lows 31 to 46. No snow

accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations.

Snow level 5500 feet. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow showers in the morning, then a chance of

rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 33 to 48 higher

elevations...46 to 52 lower elevations. No snow accumulation

lower elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations. Snow level

5500 feet. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 24 to 39. Prevailing

west winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 39 to 54.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 39 to 54.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 30 to 42.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 42 to 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 43. Highs

43 to 58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 43 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 39 47 36 41 / 0 0 60 80

CAZ066-061215-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

214 PM PST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 40 to 46. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs 48 to 56. Light

winds becoming south up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows 39 to 46. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers. Highs 41 to 51. Prevailing south winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Colder. Lows 32 to 42. Prevailing south winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 56.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 43. Highs

49 to 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 42. Highs

49 to 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 49 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 44 51 43 46 / 10 0 50 90

CAZ067-061215-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

214 PM PST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy dense fog late in the night.

Lows 38 to 44. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

51 to 57. Light winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

after midnight. Lows 37 to 45. Prevailing southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers. Highs 43 to 51. Prevailing southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

32 to 38. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 54.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 38.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 41.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 53 to 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 40. Highs

52 to 58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 38.

Highs 52 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 39 54 40 45 / 0 0 20 90

JACKSON 42 54 43 49 / 0 0 10 80

CAZ068-061215-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

214 PM PST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 28 to 43. Prevailing south winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 37 to 52. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow

showers after midnight. Colder. Lows 25 to 40. Little or no snow

accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations.

Snow level 6000 feet. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs 30 to 45. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch lower elevations...except 1 to 4 inches

higher elevations. Snow level 5000 feet. Prevailing southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening. Colder. Lows 19 to 34. Snow level

4500 feet. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 34 to 49.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 19 to 34.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 35 to 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 21 to 36. Highs

36 to 51.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 21 to 36. Highs

37 to 52.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 23 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 37 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 30 49 32 41 / 0 0 20 80

CHESTER 29 44 28 39 / 10 0 30 80

CAZ069-061215-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

214 PM PST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 39 higher elevations...34 to

44 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 37 to 52 higher elevations...

47 to 57 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Over

ridges...prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to

10 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 22 to 36 higher

elevations...33 to 41 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Over ridges, prevailing

southwest winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to 35 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers and a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs 28 to 43 higher elevations...38 to 48 lower elevations. No

snow accumulation lower elevations...2 to 4 inches higher

elevations. Snow level 5500 feet. Prevailing south winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Over ridges, prevailing

southwest winds 30 to 50 mph decreasing to 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Colder. Lows 14 to 29 higher elevations...27 to 35 lower

elevations. Snow level 5000 feet. Prevailing southwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight. Gusts up to

30 mph. Over ridges...prevailing southwest winds 15 to 30 mph

decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 35 to 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 19 to 34.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 38 to 53.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 22 to 37. Highs

38 to 53.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 37. Highs

40 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 23 to 38.

Highs 39 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 39 48 35 37 / 0 0 10 80

