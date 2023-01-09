CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 8, 2023

_____

552 FPUS55 KREV 091131

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 AM PST Mon Jan 9 2023

This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged

values for large geographic areas and may not be representative

of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,

please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev

CAZ072-NVZ002-100300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

331 AM PST Mon Jan 9 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Heavy snow and heavy rain. Snow level 7000 feet. Snow

accumulation of 3 to 7 inches with 13 to 21 inches above

7000 feet. Highs 35 to 40. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up

to 45 mph. Ridge gusts up to 115 mph.

.TONIGHT...Heavy snow likely in the evening, then chance of snow

after midnight. Snow accumulation up to 4 inches with 3 to

7 inches above 7000 feet. Lows 19 to 29. South winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 50 mph. Ridge gusts up to 65 mph.

.TUESDAY...Heavy snow. Snow accumulation of 6 to 12 inches with

11 to 17 inches above 7000 feet. Highs 30 to 35. Southwest winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Ridge gusts up to 75 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows 16 to

26. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

evening. Ridge gusts up to 75 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs 33 to 38.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 60 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain.

Lows 22 to 32.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 38 to 43.

Lows 22 to 32.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow

and rain. Highs 38 to 43. Lows 20 to 30.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely. Highs 33 to 38.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Snow likely. Lows 18 to 28. Highs

31 to 36.

$$

CAZ070-NVZ005-100300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

331 AM PST Mon Jan 9 2023

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Snow and rain. Snow level 5500 to 6000 feet. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch with 1 to 5 inches above 5000 feet.

Highs 37 to 47. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 20 to 30.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Snow and rain in the morning, then snow and rain

likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs

35 to 45. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the

evening. Lows 23 to 28. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of snow and rain. Highs 34 to

44. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Lows

26 to 31.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 37 to 47. Lows

24 to 29.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Lows 25 to 30.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Highs 36 to

46.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow

and rain. Lows 25 to 30. Highs 36 to 46.

$$

CAZ071-100300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

331 AM PST Mon Jan 9 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Rain and heavy snow. Snow level 6000 feet. Snow

accumulation of 3 to 7 inches. Highs 40 to 45. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow after

midnight. Snow level 5000 feet lowering to the valley floor. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows 17 to 27. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Snow and rain. Snow accumulation of 2 to 6 inches.

Highs 33 to 43. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain. Lows

21 to 31. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of snow in the morning, then snow and rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs 37 to 42. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Lows

26 to 36.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Highs

37 to 47.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows 23 to 33.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow

and rain. Highs 36 to 46. Lows 23 to 33.

.SATURDAY...Snow and rain likely. Highs 38 to 43.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Lows 22 to 32.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Highs 34 to 44.

$$

CAZ073-100300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

331 AM PST Mon Jan 9 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Heavy snow and heavy rain. Snow level 7000 feet rising

to 8000 feet. Snow accumulation of 1 to 4 inches with 16 to

24 inches above 7000 feet. Highs 35 to 40. South winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Ridge gusts up to 90 mph

increasing to 105 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Heavy snow and rain in the evening, then chance of

snow and rain after midnight. Snow level 7500 feet lowering to

6000 feet. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches with 3 to 9 inches

above 7000 feet. Lows 16 to 26. South winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 50 mph. Ridge gusts up to 65 mph increasing to 80 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Heavy snow in the morning, then heavy snow showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation of 2 to 6 inches with 8 to 16 inches above

7000 feet. Highs 30 to 40. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to

45 mph decreasing to 30 mph in the afternoon. Ridge gusts up to

65 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Chance of snow. Lows 8 to 18. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 75 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs 32 to 42.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 50 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the

evening. Lows 15 to 25.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 35 to 45. Lows

17 to 27.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows

14 to 24.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Snow likely. Highs 30 to 40. Lows

11 to 21.

$$

http://weather.gov/reno

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather