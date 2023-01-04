CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Tuesday, January 3, 2023

_____

884 FPUS55 KREV 041248

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

448 AM PST Wed Jan 4 2023

This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged

values for large geographic areas and may not be representative

of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,

please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev

CAZ072-NVZ002-050315-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

448 AM PST Wed Jan 4 2023

Updated

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST FRIDAY...

.REST OF TODAY...Snow and rain. Snow level rising to 7000 feet.

Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches with 2 to 6 inches above

7000 feet. Highs 35 to 40. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph in the afternoon. Ridge

gusts up to 60 mph increasing to 105 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Chance of rain and heavy snow in the evening, then

heavy snow and heavy rain after midnight. Snow level 7000 feet

lowering to lake level. Snow accumulation of 2 to 6 inches with

7 to 13 inches above 7000 feet. Lows 24 to 34. South winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Ridge gusts up to 115 mph.

.THURSDAY...Heavy snow in the morning, then heavy snow likely in

the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 4 to 10 inches with 8 to

14 inches above 7000 feet. Highs 32 to 37. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Ridge gusts up to 95 mph

decreasing to 80 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 16 to 26. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 65 mph decreasing to 50 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 32 to 37.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 50 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows

16 to 26.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs 32 to 37.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Chance of snow in the evening, then heavy snow

likely after midnight. Lows 21 to 31.

.SUNDAY...Heavy snow likely. Highs 31 to 36.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 17 to 27.

.MONDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then heavy snow in the

afternoon. Highs 33 to 38.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Heavy snow and rain. Lows 22 to 32.

Highs 33 to 38.

$$

CAZ070-050315-

Surprise Valley California-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, and Fort Bidwell

448 AM PST Wed Jan 4 2023

Updated

.REST OF TODAY...Areas of freezing fog in the morning. Chance of

snow and rain. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Highs 36 to 41.

Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to south 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow

level 5500 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows 26 to 31.

Southeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level 5000 feet. Highs 40 to 45. South winds 15 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 50 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level 5000 feet lowering to the valley floor. Lows 24 to 29.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 37 to 42. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after

midnight. Lows 20 to 25.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs 36 to 41.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows 23 to

28.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of snow and rain. Highs 38 to 43.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain. Lows

22 to 27.

.MONDAY...Snow likely. Highs 37 to 42.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Lows 26 to 31. Highs

40 to 45.

$$

CAZ071-050315-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

448 AM PST Wed Jan 4 2023

Updated

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST FRIDAY...

.REST OF TODAY...Areas of freezing fog in the morning. Snow and

rain. Snow level rising to 5000 feet. Snow accumulation of 1 to

5 inches west of highway 395 with 1 to 3 inches east of highway

395. Highs 34 to 44. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Chance of rain and snow in the evening, then heavy

snow and rain after midnight. Snow level 6000 to 6500 feet. Snow

accumulation of 3 to 7 inches. Lows 25 to 35. Southeast winds

15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

.THURSDAY...Snow and rain likely in the morning, then snow and

rain in the afternoon. Snow level 5000 to 5500 feet. Snow

accumulation of 3 to 7 inches. Highs 35 to 45. South winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain.

Snow level 5000 feet lowering to the valley floor. Lows 22 to 32.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs 38 to

43. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows 19 to

29.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs 37 to 42.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely in the evening, then heavy

snow likely after midnight. Lows 23 to 33.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs 37 to 42.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Lows 21 to 31.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Heavy snow and rain. Highs 39 to 44.

Lows 24 to 34.

$$

CAZ073-050315-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

448 AM PST Wed Jan 4 2023

Updated

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST FRIDAY...

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of freezing fog in the morning.

Chance of snow and rain. Snow level rising to 7000 feet. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 5 inches. Highs 34 to 39. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. Ridge gusts up to

50 mph increasing to 95 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of heavy snow in

the evening, then heavy snow and rain after midnight. Snow level

7000 feet lowering to 6000 feet. Snow accumulation of 1 to

5 inches with 6 to 12 inches above 7000 feet. Lows 18 to 28.

South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Ridge gusts up

to 105 mph.

.THURSDAY...Heavy snow and rain in the morning, then heavy snow

and rain likely in the afternoon. Snow level 6000 feet lowering

to the valley floor. Snow accumulation of 3 to 9 inches with 9 to

15 inches above 7000 feet. Highs 31 to 41. South winds 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph decreasing to 35 mph in the afternoon.

Ridge gusts up to 95 mph decreasing to 80 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows 8 to

18. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 60 mph in the

evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 31 to

41. Southwest winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

Ridge gusts up to 50 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 8 to 18.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Snow likely. Highs 31 to 41. Lows

10 to 20.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Heavy snow and rain. Lows 18 to 28.

Highs 32 to 42.

$$

http://weather.gov/reno

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather