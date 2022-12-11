CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 10, 2022

715 FPUS55 KREV 111131

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 AM PST Sun Dec 11 2022

This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged

values for large geographic areas and may not be representative

of a specific area.

please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev

CAZ072-NVZ002-120300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

331 AM PST Sun Dec 11 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Heavy snow in the morning, then snow likely in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches with 5 to 11 inches

above 7000 feet. Highs 26 to 31. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Ridge gusts up to 75 mph decreasing to

60 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows 3 to 13.

Southwest winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 26 to 31.

West winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 1 to 11. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

25 to 30. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 4 to 14.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of snow. Highs 27 to 32. Lows 6 to 16.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 29 to 39.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

snow. Lows 8 to 18. Highs 28 to 33.

$$

CAZ070-NVZ005-120300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

331 AM PST Sun Dec 11 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Snow likely. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs

32 to 42. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Snow accumulation

up to 2 inches. Lows 14 to 19. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning.

Highs 28 to 38. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 8 to 18. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 23 to 33. Light winds becoming

south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 4 to 14.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 23 to 33.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 15.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 22 to 32. Lows

5 to 15.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 4 to 14.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 21 to 31.

$$

CAZ071-120300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

331 AM PST Sun Dec 11 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Snow in the morning, then snow likely in the afternoon.

Snow accumulation of 2 to 5 inches west of highway 395 with up to

2 inches east of highway 395. Highs 29 to 39. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows 10 to

20. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 27 to 37. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 15. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 29 to 34. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 4 to 14.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of snow. Highs 28 to 33.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 15.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 24 to 34.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of snow. Lows 5 to 15. Highs 24 to 34.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows

5 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of snow. Highs 24 to 34.

$$

CAZ073-120300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

331 AM PST Sun Dec 11 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Heavy snow in the morning, then chance of snow in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 6 inches with 6 to 12 inches

above 7000 feet. Highs 27 to 37. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning. Ridge gusts up to 100 mph

decreasing to 60 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows

2 below to 8 above zero. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight

chance of snow. Highs 24 to 34. West winds around 10 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows 6 below to 4 above zero. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 24 to 34. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 5 below to 5 above zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the

afternoon. Highs 27 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 3 to 13.

Highs 29 to 39.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of snow. Lows 6 to 16. Highs 28 to 38.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows

3 to 13.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs 27 to 37.

$$

http://weather.gov/reno

