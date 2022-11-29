CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Monday, November 28, 2022 _____ 664 FPUS55 KREV 291131 ZFPREV Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast National Weather Service Reno NV 331 AM PST Tue Nov 29 2022 This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged values for large geographic areas and may not be representative of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area, please visit www.nws.noaa.gov\/wtf\/udaf\/area\/?site=rev CAZ072-NVZ002-300300- Greater Lake Tahoe Area- Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee, Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village 331 AM PST Tue Nov 29 2022 ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs 36 to 41. Light winds. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 25. Light winds becoming southwest around 10 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 37 to 47. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 65 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow after midnight. Lows 19 to 29. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. Ridge gusts up to 80 mph increasing to 95 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Heavy snow likely in the morning, then heavy snow in the afternoon. Highs 31 to 41. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Ridge gusts up to 100 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Heavy snow in the evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Lows 4 to 14. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 28 to 38. Lows 9 to 19. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs 32 to 42. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then snow after midnight. Lows 15 to 25. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Highs 26 to 36. Lows 6 to 16. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 29 to 34. $$ CAZ070-NVZ005-300300- Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County- Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell, Empire, and Gerlach 331 AM PST Tue Nov 29 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs 32 to 42. Light winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 17 to 27. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 40 to 50. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows 23 to 28. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Chance of snow and rain. Highs 38 to 48. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely in the evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Lows 12 to 22. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs 29 to 39. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 11 to 21. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs 34 to 44. Lows 17 to 27. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs 30 to 40. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the evening. Lows 10 to 20. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs 27 to 37. $$ CAZ071-300300- Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties- Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood, Sierraville, and Loyalton 331 AM PST Tue Nov 29 2022 ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs 34 to 44. Light winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows 14 to 24. Light winds. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs 39 to 49. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows 21 to 31. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Heavy snow in the morning, then heavy snow and rain in the afternoon. Highs 34 to 44. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 8 to 18. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs 26 to 36. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows 8 to 18. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Highs 32 to 42. Lows 16 to 26. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs 33 to 38. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow. Lows 9 to 19. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs 32 to 37. $$ CAZ073-300300- Mono County- Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining, and Mammoth Lakes 331 AM PST Tue Nov 29 2022 ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs 34 to 44. Light winds. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 4 to 14. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 38 to 48. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 50 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 6 to 16. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Ridge gusts up to 70 mph increasing to 85 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Chance of snow in the morning, then heavy snow in the afternoon. Highs 33 to 43. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 60 mph. Ridge gusts up to 95 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Heavy snow in the evening, then snow likely after midnight. Lows 2 to 12. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 29 to 39. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 4 to 14. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Highs 33 to 43. Lows 7 to 17. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Highs 28 to 38. Lows 2 below to 8 above zero. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs 27 to 37. $$