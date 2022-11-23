CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 22, 2022

_____

606 FPUS55 KREV 231131

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 AM PST Wed Nov 23 2022

This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged

values for large geographic areas and may not be representative

of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,

please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev

CAZ072-NVZ002-240300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

331 AM PST Wed Nov 23 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 42 to

52. Light winds becoming northeast around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 13 to 23. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge

gusts up to 50 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs 42 to 52. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 16 to 26. East winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 47 to 57. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 18 to 28.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

45 to 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 16 to 26.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 41 to 51.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Brisk. Snow likely. Lows 17 to 27.

Highs 30 to 35.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows 6 to

16.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight

chance of snow. Highs 27 to 37.

$$

CAZ070-NVZ005-240300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

331 AM PST Wed Nov 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 41 to

51. Light winds becoming northeast around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 16 to 26. Northeast winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs 41 to 51. Light winds becoming

east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 18 to 28. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 42 to 52. Light winds becoming

southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 21 to 31.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 44 to 54.

Lows 18 to 28.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 44 to 54.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow.

Lows 19 to 29. Highs 36 to 46.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

snow. Lows 11 to 21. Highs 28 to 38.

$$

CAZ071-240300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

331 AM PST Wed Nov 23 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 42 to

52. Light winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 17 to 27. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs 43 to 53. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 16 to 26. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 45 to 55. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 19 to 29.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

45 to 55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 17 to 27.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 42 to 52.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow.

Lows 17 to 27. Highs 33 to 43.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow.

Lows 8 to 18. Highs 27 to 37.

$$

CAZ073-240300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

331 AM PST Wed Nov 23 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of

freezing fog in the morning. Highs 36 to 46. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 10 to 20. North winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs 41 to 51. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 14 to 24. Light winds becoming

southwest around 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 55. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

15 to 25.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

45 to 55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

clear. Lows 13 to 23.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 41 to 51.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after

midnight. Lows 10 to 20.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow.

Highs 32 to 42. Lows 2 to 12.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight

chance of snow. Highs 26 to 36.

$$

http://weather.gov/reno

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather