CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 AM PDT Tue Oct 18 2022

CAZ072-NVZ002-190300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

331 AM PDT Tue Oct 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 64 to 74. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41. Northeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

64 to 74. Light winds becoming east around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 29 to 39. Northeast winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs 63 to 73. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 39.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 71. Lows

32 to 42.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain and snow. Highs 48 to 58. Lows 17 to 27.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 43 to 53. Lows 20 to 30.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 59.

CAZ070-NVZ005-190300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

331 AM PDT Tue Oct 18 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 76 to 81. Light winds becoming

southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 38 to

48. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82. Light winds becoming

northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 70 to

80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows 35 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then chance of

rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

and snow in the evening. Lows 24 to 34.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 48 to

58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows 26 to 36.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 53 to 63.

CAZ071-190300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

331 AM PDT Tue Oct 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 74 to 79. Light winds becoming southeast around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 34 to

44. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82. Light winds becoming east

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43. East winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 69 to

79.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows 33 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 54 to

64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening. Lows 20 to 30.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 48 to 58. Lows 22 to 32.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers. Highs 53 to 63.

CAZ073-190300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

331 AM PDT Tue Oct 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 64 to 74. Light winds becoming east

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 37. East winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 64 to 74. Light winds becoming east around 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 27 to 37. East winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 63 to 73. Light winds becoming east around 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 37.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 63 to 73. Lows 27 to 37.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

53 to 63.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Brisk. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows 13 to 23.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 45 to 55. Lows 14 to 24.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 64.

