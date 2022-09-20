CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Monday, September 19, 2022 _____ 914 FPUS55 KREV 201032 ZFPREV Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast National Weather Service Reno NV 331 AM PDT Tue Sep 20 2022 This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged values for large geographic areas and may not be representative of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area, please visit www.nws.noaa.gov\/wtf\/udaf\/area\/?site=rev CAZ072-NVZ002-210300- Greater Lake Tahoe Area- Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee, Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village 331 AM PDT Tue Sep 20 2022 .TODAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level 9500 feet. Highs 50 to 60. Light winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then numerous showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Snow level 9000 to 9500 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows 34 to 44. West winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .WEDNESDAY...Numerous showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then numerous showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level 8500 to 9000 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs 49 to 59. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Areas of freezing fog after midnight. Lows 26 to 36. West winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of freezing fog in the morning. Highs 58 to 68. Light winds. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 40. .FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 67 to 77. Lows 34 to 44. $$ CAZ070-NVZ005-210300- Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County- Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell, Empire, and Gerlach 331 AM PDT Tue Sep 20 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the morning, then scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 61 to 71. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then numerous showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 41 to 51. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Numerous showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 59 to 69. Light winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with isolated showers after midnight. Lows 37 to 47. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 62 to 72. Light winds becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 73 to 83. Lows 42 to 52. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 77 to 87. Lows 46 to 56. $$ CAZ071-210300- Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties- Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood, Sierraville, and Loyalton 331 AM PDT Tue Sep 20 2022 .TODAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then numerous showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 54 to 64. Light winds becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows 35 to 45. West winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .WEDNESDAY...Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then numerous showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 54 to 64. Light winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 31 to 41. West winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 61 to 71. Light winds. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 68 to 78. Lows 35 to 45. .SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 76 to 86. Lows 39 to 49. $$ CAZ073-210300- Mono County- Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining, and Mammoth Lakes 331 AM PDT Tue Sep 20 2022 .TODAY...Sunny with scattered showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 59 to 69. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Snow level 10000 feet lowering to 9000 feet. Lows 32 to 42. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. Snow level 8500 to 9000 feet. Highs 56 to 66. Light winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 23 to 33. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73. Light winds becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 38. .FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 71 to 81. Lows 32 to 42. $$ http:\/\/weather.gov\/reno _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather