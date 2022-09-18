CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 17, 2022

757 FPUS55 KREV 181031

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 AM PDT Sun Sep 18 2022

This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged

values for large geographic areas and may not be representative

of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,

please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev

CAZ072-NVZ002-190300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

331 AM PDT Sun Sep 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level 9000 feet. Highs 53 to 63. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the

afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 70 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

9000 to 9500 feet. Lows 34 to 44. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening becoming light. Ridge

gusts up to 60 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Snow level 9500 to 10000 feet. Highs

52 to 62. Light winds. Ridge gusts up to 50 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows 34 to 44. Southwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. Ridge gusts up to

50 mph.

.TUESDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level

9500 to 10000 feet. Highs 52 to 62. Light winds becoming south

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows 31 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

49 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 27 to 37.

Highs 58 to 68.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 66 to 76. Lows 34 to 44.

CAZ070-NVZ005-190300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

331 AM PDT Sun Sep 18 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs 63 to 73.

Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the south with gusts up

to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Haze after

midnight. Lows 42 to 52. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Haze in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers. Highs 66 to 76. North winds around 10 mph shifting to

the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

42 to 52. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of showers. Highs 66 to 76. Light winds becoming

southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

41 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs 60 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers. Lows 37 to 47. Highs 63 to 73.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 40 to 50. Highs

74 to 84.

CAZ071-190300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

331 AM PDT Sun Sep 18 2022

.TODAY...Haze in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of showers.

Highs 57 to 67. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 38 to

48. West winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Haze in the morning. Showers likely. Highs 58 to 68.

Light winds becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows 37 to 47. West winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 58 to

68. Light winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows 35 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 55 to

65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 31 to 41.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 61 to 71. Lows 33 to

43.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 71 to 81. Lows 36 to 46.

CAZ073-190300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

331 AM PDT Sun Sep 18 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 58 to

68. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

increasing to south 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the

afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 60 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows

28 to 38. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph

decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight. Ridge gusts up to

55 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

62 to 72. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 27 to 37. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in

the evening. Ridge gusts up to 50 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Snow level 9500 to 10000 feet.

Highs 62 to 72. Light winds becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers. Lows 29 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 58 to

68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 25 to 35. Highs

66 to 76.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 32 to 42. Highs 71 to

81.

http://weather.gov/reno

