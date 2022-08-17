CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 16, 2022

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 AM PDT Wed Aug 17 2022

This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged

values for large geographic areas and may not be representative

of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

331 AM PDT Wed Aug 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 76 to 86. Light winds becoming west around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 46 to 56. West winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs 74 to 84.

Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows

48 to 58. West winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 77 to

87. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows 50 to 60.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 77 to 87. Lows 46 to 56.

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

331 AM PDT Wed Aug 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 90 to 100. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows 59 to 64. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 83 to 93. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows 57 to 67. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

86 to 96. Light winds becoming northwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

57 to 67.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 98.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 65.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 85 to 95. Lows 54 to 64.

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

331 AM PDT Wed Aug 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 87 to 97. Light winds becoming west around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 52 to 62. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs 81 to 91.

Light winds becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows

51 to 61. Northwest winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 94. Light winds becoming northwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 86 to 96. Lows 50 to 60.

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

331 AM PDT Wed Aug 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 76 to 86. Light winds

becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Lows 45 to

55. West winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs 75 to 85.

Light winds becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows

45 to 55. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 77 to 87.

Light winds becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows

46 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 79 to 89.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows 47 to 57.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 79 to 89. Lows 44 to 54.

$$

