CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

332 AM PDT Sat May 28 2022

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

332 AM PDT Sat May 28 2022

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM

PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 54 to 64. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph. Ridge gusts up to 80 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level 8500 feet lowering

to 7000 feet. Lows 29 to 39. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Ridge gusts up to 75 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 63. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 60 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 26 to 36. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 63. Light winds becoming

northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows 29 to 39.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 60 to 70. Lows 34 to

44.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 69 to 79. Lows

39 to 49.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 77.

Lows 41 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 63 to 73.

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

332 AM PDT Sat May 28 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM PDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Areas

of blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs 64 to 74. West winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up

to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Areas of blowing dust in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then

partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight.

Snow level lowering to 6000 feet. Lows 32 to 42. West winds 20 to

30 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph decreasing to 35 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers. Highs 56 to 66.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 67. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

33 to 38.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 65 to 75. Lows 39 to

44.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 86.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

Highs 77 to 87.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 74 to 84.

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

332 AM PDT Sat May 28 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM PDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Areas of

blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs 61 to 71. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph increasing to southwest 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Areas of blowing dust in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then

partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level lowering to 6000 feet.

Lows 29 to 39. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 65. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 26 to 36. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows 30 to 40.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 65 to 75. Lows 37 to

47.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

Highs 75 to 85.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53. Highs

71 to 81.

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

332 AM PDT Sat May 28 2022

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM

PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 70. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph increasing to west 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 50 mph in the afternoon. Ridge gusts up to

75 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 27 to 37. West winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 50 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Ridge gusts up to 80 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67. Northwest winds around 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph.

Ridge gusts up to 65 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 23 to 33. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. Ridge gusts up to

55 mph in the evening.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 65. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows 24 to 34.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 61 to 71. Lows 29 to

39.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 70 to 80. Lows

36 to 46.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 81.

Lows 36 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 67 to 77.

