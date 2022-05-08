CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 7, 2022 _____ 666 FPUS55 KREV 081033 ZFPREV Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast National Weather Service Reno NV 333 AM PDT Sun May 8 2022 This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged values for large geographic areas and may not be representative of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area, please visit www.nws.noaa.gov\/wtf\/udaf\/area\/?site=rev CAZ072-NVZ002-090300- Greater Lake Tahoe Area- Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee, Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village 333 AM PDT Sun May 8 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Isolated snow showers in the morning, then numerous snow showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 4 inches with 2 to 6 inches above 7000 feet. Highs 35 to 45. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph increasing to 50 mph in the afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 70 mph. .TONIGHT...Numerous snow showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with isolated snow showers after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 4 inches with 1 to 5 inches above 7000 feet. Lows 15 to 25. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph. Ridge gusts up to 70 mph in the evening. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the morning, then scattered snow showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 33 to 43. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Lows 15 to 25. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. .TUESDAY...Chance of snow showers in the morning, then snow showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 34 to 44. Light winds. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Chance of snow showers. Lows 17 to 27. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. Highs 42 to 52. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 21 to 31. Highs 49 to 59. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 27 to 37. Highs 60 to 70. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 34 to 44. Highs 67 to 77. $$ CAZ070-NVZ005-090300- Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County- Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell, Empire, and Gerlach 333 AM PDT Sun May 8 2022 .TODAY...Isolated snow showers in the morning, then snow showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs 42 to 52. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with isolated snow showers after midnight. Lows 20 to 25. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated snow showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 41 to 51. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers. Lows 22 to 32. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 44 to 54. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows 24 to 34. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 62. Lows 28 to 38. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 69. Lows 33 to 38. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 76. Lows 36 to 46. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 72 to 82. $$ CAZ071-090300- Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties- Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood, Sierraville, and Loyalton 333 AM PDT Sun May 8 2022 .TODAY...Scattered snow showers in the morning, then numerous snow showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches west of highway 395 with up to 2 inches east of highway 395. Highs 40 to 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with isolated snow showers after midnight. Lows 17 to 27. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Isolated snow showers in the morning, then numerous snow showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs 38 to 48. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then isolated snow showers after midnight. Lows 18 to 28. West winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the morning, then chance of snow showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 42 to 52. Light winds becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 21 to 31. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 60. Lows 24 to 34. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 66. Lows 30 to 40. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 74. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 35 to 45. Highs 71 to 81. $$ CAZ073-090300- Mono County- Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining, and Mammoth Lakes 333 AM PDT Sun May 8 2022 ...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Sunny. Scattered snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 43 to 53. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph increasing to west 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph in the afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 70 mph increasing to 85 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered snow showers in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows 13 to 23. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Ridge gusts up to 75 mph decreasing to 60 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 39 to 49. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated snow showers in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows 14 to 24. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph shifting to the northwest around 10 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers. Highs 39 to 49. Light winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows 16 to 26. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Chance of snow showers. Highs 41 to 51. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 19 to 29. Highs 54 to 64. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 26 to 36. Highs 64 to 74. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 33 to 43. Highs 70 to 80. $$ http:\/\/weather.gov\/reno _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather