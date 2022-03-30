CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 29, 2022

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

332 AM PDT Wed Mar 30 2022

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

332 AM PDT Wed Mar 30 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 51 to 61. Light winds becoming west 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 21 to 31. West winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 60. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows 21 to 31. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 26 to 36.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 27 to 37.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 52 to 62.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 23 to 33.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 64.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 27 to 37. Highs 56 to 66.

CAZ070-NVZ005-310300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

332 AM PDT Wed Mar 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 67. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 27 to

37. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 63. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows 27 to 37. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70. Light winds becoming southeast

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 72.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 70.

Lows 31 to 41.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs 61 to 71.

CAZ071-310300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

332 AM PDT Wed Mar 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

55 to 65. Light winds becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 23 to 33.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 63. Light winds becoming

northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows 26 to 36. Northeast winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70. Light winds becoming southeast

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows 28 to 38.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 68.

Lows 29 to 39.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69.

CAZ073-310300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

332 AM PDT Wed Mar 30 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 63. Light winds becoming west

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 20 to

30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 61. Light winds becoming

north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows 21 to 31. North winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 24 to 34.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 25 to 35.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 64. Lows

20 to 30.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 56 to 66. Lows 26 to 36.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70.

