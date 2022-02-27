CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 26, 2022

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 AM PST Sun Feb 27 2022

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

331 AM PST Sun Feb 27 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 44 to

54. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 16 to 26. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 60. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 22 to 32. Light winds becoming southwest around 10 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 53 to 63. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 24 to 34.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 51 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows 22 to 32.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs 39 to 49.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of snow. Lows 11 to 21. Highs 36 to 46.

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

331 AM PST Sun Feb 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 48 to

58. Light winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 25 to

35. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 64. Light winds becoming

south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 31 to 36. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 62 to 72. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 62 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain and snow. Lows 32 to 37. Highs 47 to 57.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow.

Lows 23 to 33.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

snow. Highs 44 to 54. Lows 19 to 29.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 41 to 51.

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

331 AM PST Sun Feb 27 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 47 to

57. Light winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 22 to

32. Southwest winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 63. Light winds becoming south

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 28 to 38. South winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 70. Light winds becoming

south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 59 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain and snow. Lows 27 to 37. Highs 44 to 54.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow.

Lows 18 to 28.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

snow. Highs 42 to 52. Lows 16 to 26.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 38 to 48.

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

331 AM PST Sun Feb 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 42 to

52. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 11 to 21. Light winds becoming west around

10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 58. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 17 to 27. Light winds becoming

southwest around 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 62. Southwest winds around

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 18 to 28.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 51 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after

midnight. Lows 16 to 26.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Highs

41 to 51.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

after midnight. Lows 7 to 17.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

snow. Highs 38 to 48. Lows 4 to 14.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs

32 to 42.

