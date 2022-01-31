CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 30, 2022

_____

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

332 AM PST Mon Jan 31 2022

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

332 AM PST Mon Jan 31 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 42 to 52. Southwest winds around 10 mph in the

morning becoming light. Ridge gusts up to 65 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 8 to 18. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

28 to 38. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 4 to 14. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Ridge gusts up to 70 mph

increasing to 85 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 26 to 36. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Ridge gusts up to 90 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 6 to 16.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 34 to 44. Lows 9 to

19.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 39 to 49. Lows 14 to 24.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

41 to 51.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 12 to 22. Highs 40 to

50.

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

332 AM PST Mon Jan 31 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 41 to 51. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 13 to

23. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs 32 to 42. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 10 to 20. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 31 to 41. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 13 to 23.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 36 to 46. Lows 16 to

26.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 40 to 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 19 to 29. Highs

42 to 52.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 17 to 27. Highs 41 to

51.

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

332 AM PST Mon Jan 31 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 40 to 50. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 10 to

20. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 31 to 41. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 8 to 18. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 29 to 39. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 10 to 20.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 41 to 51. Lows 13 to 23.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 16 to 26. Highs

41 to 51.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 15 to 25. Highs 41 to

51.

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

332 AM PST Mon Jan 31 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 41 to 51. West winds around 10 mph in the morning

becoming light. Ridge gusts up to 60 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 2 to 12. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

26 to 36. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 7 below to 3 above zero. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 70 mph increasing to 85 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs 23 to 28. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts up to

70 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 2 below to 8 above zero.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 31 to 41. Lows 3 to

13.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 36 to 46. Lows 8 to 18.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

38 to 48.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 6 to 16. Highs 36 to 46.

