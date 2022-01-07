CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Friday, January 7, 2022 _____ 242 FPUS55 KREV 072232 ZFPREV Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast National Weather Service Reno NV 232 PM PST Fri Jan 7 2022 This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged values for large geographic areas and may not be representative of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area, please visit www.nws.noaa.gov\/wtf\/udaf\/area\/?site=rev CAZ072-NVZ002-081500- Greater Lake Tahoe Area- Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee, Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village 232 PM PST Fri Jan 7 2022 ...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING FOR LAKE TAHOE... .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows 11 to 21. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the evening. Ridge gusts up to 65 mph in the evening. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs 34 to 39. Light winds. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 9 to 19. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 36 to 46. Light winds. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows 13 to 23. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 38 to 43. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 10 to 20. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 38 to 43. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 14 to 24. Highs 42 to 47. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows 17 to 27. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 37 to 47. Lows 15 to 25. $$ CAZ070-NVZ005-081500- Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County- Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell, Empire, and Gerlach 232 PM PST Fri Jan 7 2022 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows 18 to 28. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph in the evening. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 33 to 43. Light winds. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 25. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 33 to 43. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows 16 to 26. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 37 to 42. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 14 to 19. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 34 to 44. Lows 17 to 22. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 36 to 46. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow. Lows 21 to 26. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 37 to 47. Lows 17 to 27. $$ CAZ071-081500- Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties- Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood, Sierraville, and Loyalton 232 PM PST Fri Jan 7 2022 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain in the evening. Snow level 5000 feet lowering to the valley floor. Lows 15 to 25. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 37 to 42. Light winds. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 14 to 24. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 33 to 43. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 25. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs 35 to 45. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 12 to 22. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 34 to 44. Lows 15 to 25. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Highs 38 to 48. Lows 19 to 29. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 41 to 46. Lows 15 to 25. $$ CAZ073-081500- Mono County- Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining, and Mammoth Lakes 232 PM PST Fri Jan 7 2022 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 3 to 13. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 60 mph decreasing to 30 mph after midnight. Ridge gusts up to 70 mph in the evening. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 32 to 37. West winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 5 to 15. Light winds. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 35 to 45. Southwest winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 8 to 18. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 35 to 45.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
9 to 19.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 37 to 42. Lows 13 to 23.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning.
Highs 40 to 45.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 20.
Highs 36 to 46.

$$