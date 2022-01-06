CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 6, 2022

_____

417 FPUS55 KREV 062232

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

231 PM PST Thu Jan 6 2022

CAZ072-NVZ002-071500-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

231 PM PST Thu Jan 6 2022

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 7 PM PST FRIDAY FOR

LAKE TAHOE...

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

25 to 35. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Ridge gusts up to 50 mph increasing to 75 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Chance of snow in the morning, then snow and rain

likely in the afternoon. Snow level rising to 6500 feet. Snow

accumulation up to 2 inches with 1 to 4 inches above 7000 feet.

Highs 35 to 45. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

50 mph. Ridge gusts up to 80 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

13 to 23. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph

decreasing to 30 mph after midnight. Ridge gusts up to 50 mph in

the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 35 to 40. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 12 to 22. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 36 to 46.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 13 to 23.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 37 to 42.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

14 to 24.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 38 to 48.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 17 to 27.

Highs 39 to 44.

$$

CAZ070-NVZ005-071500-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

231 PM PST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 26 to 31. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain. Snow level

5000 feet. Highs 38 to 48. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 19 to 29. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 34 to 44. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 15 to 25. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 33 to 43.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 25.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 39 to 44. Lows

15 to 25.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25.

Highs 36 to 46.

$$

CAZ071-071500-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

231 PM PST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after midnight.

Lows 25 to 35. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Snow

level 5000 to 5500 feet. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs

34 to 44. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 17 to 27. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

38 to 43. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 14 to 24. Light winds becoming east

around 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 33 to 43.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 25.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 33 to 43.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to

25. Highs 35 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 36 to 46.

Lows 19 to 29.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 41 to 46.

$$

CAZ073-071500-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

231 PM PST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 18 to 28. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph. Ridge gusts up to 60 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs

37 to 42. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

Ridge gusts up to 75 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

8 to 18. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

Ridge gusts up to 55 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 33 to 43. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 8 to 18. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 35 to 45.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 11 to 21.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 35 to 45.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 13 to 23.

Highs 37 to 47.

$$

http://weather.gov/reno

_____

