CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

231 PM PST Wed Jan 5 2022

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

231 PM PST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 23 to 33. Light winds. Ridge gusts up to 55 mph in

the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 41 to 46. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 35. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Gusts up

to 35 mph. Ridge gusts up to 70 mph increasing to 95 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Highs 34 to 39. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Ridge gusts up to 95 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 14 to 24. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 85 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 33 to 38.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 12 to 22.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 34 to 39.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 25.

Highs 37 to 42.

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

231 PM PST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening.

Lows 28 to 33. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 37 to 47. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after

midnight. Lows 26 to 31. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 35 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Snow

level rising to 5000 feet. Highs 38 to 48. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 20 to 30. West winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

34 to 44.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 14 to 24.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 33 to 43. Lows

14 to 24.

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

231 PM PST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 25 to 35. Southwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 38 to 48. Light winds becoming

southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Lows 25 to 35. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 30 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Snow and rain likely in the morning, then chance of

snow and rain in the afternoon. Snow level 5000 feet. Highs 35 to

45. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 17 to 27. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

37 to 42.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 13 to 23.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 35 to 45. Lows

15 to 25.

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

231 PM PST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 19 to 29. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Ridge gusts up to 55 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 40 to 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

clear. Lows 16 to 26. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph after midnight. Ridge gusts up to 60 mph increasing to

85 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow. Snow level rising

to 6000 feet. Highs 36 to 46. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 40 mph in the morning. Ridge gusts up to 95 mph decreasing

to 80 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

8 to 18. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 80 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 32 to 42.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 8 to 18.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 34 to 44.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 11 to 21.

Highs 36 to 46.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 15 to 25.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 37 to 47.

