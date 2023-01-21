CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Friday, January 20, 2023

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

1231 AM MST Sat Jan 21 2023

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

Chuckwalla Mountains-Imperial County Southeast-Chiriaco Summit-

Chuckwalla Valley-

Including the cities of Imperial Hot Mineral Springs, Winterhaven,

Chiriaco Summit, and Midland

1131 PM PST Fri Jan 20 2023

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 64. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 40. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 64. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear and windy. Patchy blowing dust after midnight.

Lows 32 to 42. North wind 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust. Highs 51 to 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 67.

Salton Sea-Imperial Valley-

Including the cities of Desert Shores, El Centro, Calexico, Alamorio,

and Brawley

1131 PM PST Fri Jan 20 2023

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Southeast wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 37 to 47. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph in the evening becoming north 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 69.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 69.

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

1131 PM PST Fri Jan 20 2023

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Southwest wind around 5 mph

in the morning becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43. Northwest wind 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs near 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

1131 PM PST Fri Jan 20 2023

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 66. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 62.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 67.

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

1131 PM PST Fri Jan 20 2023

.TONIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 27 to 37. Northwest wind 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 58. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 38. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 59. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning

becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear and very windy. Lows 28 to 38. North wind 20 to

30 mph in the evening increasing to 25 to 40 mph after midnight.

Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening increasing to 50 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny and cooler. Highs 41 to 53.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 27 to 37.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 62.

$$

