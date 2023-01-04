CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Tuesday, January 3, 2023

_____

172 FPUS55 KPSR 040719

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

1219 AM MST Wed Jan 4 2023

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

CAZ564-565-568-570-041100-

Chuckwalla Mountains-Imperial County Southeast-Chiriaco Summit-

Chuckwalla Valley-

Including the cities of Imperial Hot Mineral Springs, Winterhaven,

Chiriaco Summit, and Midland

1119 PM PST Tue Jan 3 2023

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69. Southeast wind 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 64 to 69. Southeast

wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

58 to 68.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 47.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 60 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Lows 43 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Considerable cloudiness. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 61 to 71.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

CAZ563-567-041100-

Salton Sea-Imperial Valley-

Including the cities of Desert Shores, El Centro, Calexico, Alamorio,

and Brawley

1119 PM PST Tue Jan 3 2023

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52. Northwest wind

around 5 mph in the evening becoming southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 63 to 68. South wind

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 41 to 51. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

61 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 51.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 61 to 72.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Lows 43 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Considerable cloudiness. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 62 to 72.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

CAZ566-041100-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

1119 PM PST Tue Jan 3 2023

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 67. East wind around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 41 to 51. Northwest wind around 5 mph in the evening

becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 62 to 67.

Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows 39 to 49. West

wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in

the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 49.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near 70. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

CAZ562-041100-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

1119 PM PST Tue Jan 3 2023

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph

in the morning becoming east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 45 to 55. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then considerable cloudiness with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 62 to 67. South wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent. Rainfall between a tenth and a quarter of an inch

possible.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 43 to 53. West wind 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

60 to 68.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 62 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 54.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 62 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 56.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 63 to 71. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

CAZ560-561-041100-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

1119 PM PST Tue Jan 3 2023

.TONIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Lows 37 to 47. South wind 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Considerable cloudiness. Highs 52 to 62. South wind

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. South wind 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Considerable cloudiness. A chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 51 to 61. South

wind 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. Rainfall up to a half

of an inch possible.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows 33 to 43. West

wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 10 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 61.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 50 to 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 62.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 45.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 52 to 64.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows 35 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

50 to 64.

$$

Visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and at weather.gov/phoenix

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather