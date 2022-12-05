CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 4, 2022

_____

803 FPUS55 KPSR 050757

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

1257 AM MST Mon Dec 5 2022

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

CAZ564-565-568-570-051100-

Chuckwalla Mountains-Imperial County Southeast-Chiriaco Summit-

Chuckwalla Valley-

Including the cities of Imperial Hot Mineral Springs, Winterhaven,

Chiriaco Summit, and Midland

1157 PM PST Sun Dec 4 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs 64 to 69. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows 37 to 47. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

57 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

57 to 67.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 68.

$$

CAZ563-567-051100-

Salton Sea-Imperial Valley-

Including the cities of Desert Shores, El Centro, Calexico, Alamorio,

and Brawley

1157 PM PST Sun Dec 4 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 70 to 75. South wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs 66 to 71. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in

the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 70.

$$

CAZ566-051100-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

1157 PM PST Sun Dec 4 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 69 to 74. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs 66 to 71. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 39 to 49. West wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

10 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in

the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ562-051100-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

1157 PM PST Sun Dec 4 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs 68 to 73. West wind 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows 46 to 56. West wind

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 65 to 70. West wind

10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 10 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. A slight chance of showers. Lows 43 to 53. West wind 10 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

59 to 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 69.

$$

CAZ560-561-051100-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

1157 PM PST Sun Dec 4 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Considerable cloudiness. Highs 56 to 66. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows 34 to 44. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy and cooler. Highs 51 to 61. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows 33 to 43. West wind

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 10 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Areas

of frost in the morning. Highs 47 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows 26 to

40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs

47 to 59.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

49 to 61.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 62.

$$

Visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and at weather.gov/phoenix

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather