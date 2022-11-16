CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 15, 2022

380 FPUS55 KPSR 160741

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

1241 AM MST Wed Nov 16 2022

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

CAZ565-570-161100-

Imperial County Southeast-Chuckwalla Valley-

Including the cities of Winterhaven and Midland

1141 PM PST Tue Nov 15 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear and windy. Patchy blowing dust. Lows 39 to 49. North

wind 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and windy. Patchy blowing dust in the morning.

Highs 65 to 70. North wind 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 38 to 48. North wind 15 to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows 36 to 46. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 64 to 72.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 64 to 72.

CAZ564-568-161100-

Chuckwalla Mountains-Chiriaco Summit-

Including the cities of Imperial Hot Mineral Springs and Chiriaco

Summit

1141 PM PST Tue Nov 15 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear and very windy. Patchy blowing dust. Lows 39 to 49.

North wind 25 to 40 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and very windy. Patchy blowing dust. Highs 65 to

70. North wind 25 to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows 38 to 48. North wind 20 to

30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

65 to 70. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows 37 to 47. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 46.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 59 to 71.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 59 to 71.

CAZ563-567-161100-

Salton Sea-Imperial Valley-

Including the cities of Desert Shores, El Centro, Calexico, Alamorio,

and Brawley

1141 PM PST Tue Nov 15 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 47 to 57. Northwest wind 15 to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs 68 to 73. North wind 15 to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

67 to 72. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows 43 to 53. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 74.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 68 to 74.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 68 to 74.

CAZ566-161100-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

1141 PM PST Tue Nov 15 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs 69 to 74. North wind 15 to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

69 to 74. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming northeast

around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows 40 to 50. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 74.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 51.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

CAZ562-161100-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

1141 PM PST Tue Nov 15 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs 66 to 71. North wind 15 to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs 66 to 71. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming

northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows 45 to 55. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 72.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 55.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 63 to 73.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 63 to 73.

CAZ560-161100-

Joshua Tree NP West-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

1141 PM PST Tue Nov 15 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear and very windy. Lows 32 to 42. North wind 25 to

40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs 48 to 58. North wind 25 to

40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows 33 to 43. North wind 20 to

30 mph in the evening decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

50 to 60. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows 33 to 43. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 61.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and cooler. Highs 48 to 56.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 27 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 41.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 52 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 52 to 60.

CAZ561-161100-

Joshua Tree NP East-

1141 PM PST Tue Nov 15 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows 35 to 45. Northwest wind 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs 54 to 64. North wind 15 to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

56 to 66. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows 33 to 43. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 67.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 63.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 58 to 66.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 59 to 67.

