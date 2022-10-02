CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 1, 2022

198 FPUS55 KPSR 020807

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

107 AM MST Sun Oct 2 2022

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-021100-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

107 AM MST Sun Oct 2 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 77. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. East wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 77. Northwest wind around

5 mph in the evening becoming northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 94 to 98. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 76. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 98.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 73.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 68 to 74.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 67 to 73.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 95.

AZZ541-549-555-021100-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

107 AM MST Sun Oct 2 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 74. East wind around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. East wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 74. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs 93 to 98. East

wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows

61 to 71. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 66 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 65 to 71.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 65 to 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 94.

AZZ553-554-021100-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

107 AM MST Sun Oct 2 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 74. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Southeast wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 73. West wind around 5 mph

in the evening becoming east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 72. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows near 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 71.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 71.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 65 to 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

CAZ566-021100-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

107 AM PDT Sun Oct 2 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 78. West wind around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. North wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 81. South wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 97 to 102. Northwest wind around 5 mph

in the morning becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 81. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 98 to 104.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 75 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 99 to 103.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 74 to 79.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 98 to 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 74 to 79.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 96 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 74 to 79.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 94 to 100.

CAZ562-021100-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

107 AM PDT Sun Oct 2 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 80. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 73 to 83. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 95 to 100. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph

in the morning becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 73 to 83. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 92 to 102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 72 to 82.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 92 to 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 72 to 82.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 91 to 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 72 to 82.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 98.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 81.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 97.

CAZ560-561-021100-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

107 AM PDT Sun Oct 2 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 73. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 73. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in

the evening becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 94. North wind around 5 mph in

the morning becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 74. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 96.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 97.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 72.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 95.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 72.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 93.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 72.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 92.

