CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

1233 AM MST Mon Sep 26 2022

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 79. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 100 to 105. East wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows 75 to 82. East wind

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs 98 to 103. East wind 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 73 to 81. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 72 to 77.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 70 to 75.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 75.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 75.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99.

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 77. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs 99 to 104. East wind 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows 68 to 78. Northeast wind

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and windy. Highs 97 to 102. East wind 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 67 to 77. East wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 96 to 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 68 to 74.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 93 to 99.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 66 to 72.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 72.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 73.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 99.

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 75. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny, breezy and hot. Highs 100 to 105. East wind

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows 68 to 78. East wind

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs 98 to 103. East wind 15 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 67 to 77. East wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 98 to 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 70 to 75.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 72.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 73.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

Salton Sea-

Including the city of Desert Shores

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 77 to 87. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 100 to 105. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph in the morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 76 to 86. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 76 to 86. North wind 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 103.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 77 to 82.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 99.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 76 to 82.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 75 to 80.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97.

Imperial Valley-

Including the cities of El Centro, Calexico, Alamorio, and Brawley

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 81. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 104 to 109. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 80. North wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 101 to 106. East wind around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 81. North wind around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 102 to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 80.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 104.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 101.

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 76 to 86. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 105 to 110. North wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 74 to 84. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 101 to 106. North wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 75 to 85. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 102 to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 78 to 83.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 104.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 80.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 73 to 78.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 73 to 78.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 101.

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 79 to 89. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 103 to 108. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph

in the morning becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 76 to 86. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 100 to 105. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 77 to 87. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 95 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 84.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 82.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 80.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 80.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 77. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 78. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs 89 to 99. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 78. West wind 10 to 20 mph

in the evening becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 85 to 99.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 77.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 97.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 75.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 96.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 74.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 96.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 73.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 95.

