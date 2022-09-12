CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 11, 2022

_____

191 FPUS55 KPSR 120912

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

210 AM MST Mon Sep 12 2022

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ540-543-544-546-548-550-551-121100-

Buckeye/Avondale-Central Phoenix-North Phoenix/Glendale-

Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-South Mountain/Ahwatukee-

Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty,

Phoenix, Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

210 AM MST Mon Sep 12 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows 75 to 81. Southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs 95 to 99. Light

wind in the morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows 73 to 79. South wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening

becoming east around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs 93 to 97. Light

wind in the morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 72 to 79. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 76.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 72 to 77.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 77.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 101 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 73 to 78.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 104.

$$

AZZ537-542-121100-

Northwest Valley-Deer Valley-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, and Peoria

210 AM MST Mon Sep 12 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM MST THIS MORNING THROUGH LATE

TONIGHT...

.TONIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 68 to 78. North wind around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs 93 to 98. East wind around

5 mph in the morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 66 to 76. South wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening

becoming east around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 91 to 96. Southeast wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 75. West wind 5 to 10 mph

in the evening becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 97.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 74.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 99.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 75.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 75.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 76.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 103.

$$

AZZ541-549-555-121100-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

210 AM MST Mon Sep 12 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM MST THIS MORNING THROUGH LATE

TONIGHT...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows 67 to 77. East wind around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Rainfall less than a tenth of an inch, except locally higher in

thunderstorms.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs 92 to 97.

Southeast wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming southwest 5 to

10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows 65 to 75.

East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Rainfall less than

a quarter of an inch, except locally higher in thunderstorms.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Highs 91 to 96. Southeast wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 74. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 97.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 74.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 74.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 75.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 104.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 76.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 104.

$$

AZZ553-554-121100-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

210 AM MST Mon Sep 12 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 67 to 77. Southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 10 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs 93 to 98. South wind around 5 mph in the morning

becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. A

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 66 to 76.

Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Rainfall less

than a quarter of an inch, except locally higher in thunderstorms.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs 92 to 97. South

wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 75. West wind 5 to 10 mph

in the evening becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 74.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 74.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 75.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 101 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 76.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 101 to 105.

$$

CAZ566-121100-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

210 AM PDT Mon Sep 12 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 80. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 92 to 97. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows 69 to 79. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 76. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 74.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 75.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 75.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 75.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 101.

$$

CAZ562-121100-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

210 AM PDT Mon Sep 12 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 81. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 90 to 95. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 70 to 80. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 77. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 75.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 76.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 98.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 75.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 75.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

$$

CAZ560-561-121100-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

210 AM PDT Mon Sep 12 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 75. West wind around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 82 to 92. Southeast wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows

64 to 74. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 10 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 83 to 93. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 72. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 93.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 71.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 93.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 71.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 94.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 72.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 96.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 71.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 96.

$$

