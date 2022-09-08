CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 7, 2022

612 FPUS55 KPSR 080837

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

137 AM MST Thu Sep 8 2022

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-081100-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

137 AM MST Thu Sep 8 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 76 to 84. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs 98 to 103. Northwest

wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 77 to 84. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs 90 to 95. Southeast wind 5 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Cooler. Lows 70 to 77. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent. Rainfall up to a half of an inch possible, except

locally higher in thunderstorms.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs 89 to 94. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 71 to 77.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs 95 to 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 73 to 79.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 96 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 73 to 79.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 94 to 99.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows

71 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99.

AZZ541-549-555-081100-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

137 AM MST Thu Sep 8 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 70 to 80. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 98 to 103. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 70 to 80. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs 89 to 94. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Cooler. Lows 65 to 75. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent. Rainfall up to a half of an inch possible, except

locally higher in thunderstorms.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs 88 to 94. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Rainfall around a tenth of an inch, except locally higher in

thunderstorms.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 71 to 76.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny and warmer. Highs 96 to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 71 to 77.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 95 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 72 to 77.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 92 to 98. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows

70 to 76.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98.

AZZ553-554-081100-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

137 AM MST Thu Sep 8 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 71 to 81. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Not as warm. Highs 97 to 102. North wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 71 to 81. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as warm. Highs 90 to 95. South

wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Lows 64 to 74. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent. Rainfall between a tenth and a quarter of an inch

possible, except locally higher in thunderstorms.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 71 to 76.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny and warmer. Highs 96 to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid to upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 97 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows

71 to 76.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

CAZ566-081100-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

137 AM PDT Thu Sep 8 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY

EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 76 to 86. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Hot.

Highs 100 to 105. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the morning becoming

east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 10 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows 73 to 83. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

10 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Not as warm. Highs 87 to

92. East wind 10 to 20 mph in the morning increasing to 20 to 25 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Rainfall over an inch

possible, except locally higher in thunderstorms.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Breezy and cooler. Lows 66 to 76. East wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 80 percent. Rainfall over an

inch possible, except locally higher in thunderstorms.

.SATURDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 82 to 88. Chance of

rain 80 percent. Rainfall up to a half of an inch possible, except

locally higher in thunderstorms.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 73 to 78. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs 89 to 95.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 74 to 79.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 74 to 79.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 73 to 78.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

CAZ562-081100-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

137 AM PDT Thu Sep 8 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY

EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 78 to 88. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Not as

warm. Highs 97 to 102. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the morning

becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

10 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight.

Breezy. Not as warm. Lows 70 to 80. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 10 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Windy. Locally heavy rain possible in the afternoon. Not as warm.

Highs 81 to 86. East wind 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent. Rainfall over an inch possible, except locally

higher in thunderstorms.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Windy. Lows 67 to 77. East wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in

the evening. Chance of rain 80 percent. Rainfall over an inch

possible, except locally higher in thunderstorms.

.SATURDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 76 to 86. Chance of

rain 80 percent. Rainfall between a quarter and a half of an inch

possible, except locally higher in thunderstorms.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 70 to 79. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs 83 to 93.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 71 to 80.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 86 to 96.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 79.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 87 to 97.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97.

CAZ560-561-081100-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

137 AM PDT Thu Sep 8 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY

EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 81. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 89 to 99. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph

in the morning becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 69 to 79. South wind 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Not as warm. Highs 78 to 88.

Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Cooler. Lows 62 to 72. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent. Rainfall over an inch possible, except

locally higher in thunderstorms.

.SATURDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Not as

warm. Highs 67 to 81. Chance of rain 80 percent. Rainfall up to three

quarters of an inch possible, except locally higher in thunderstorms.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 58 to 72. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Much warmer. Highs 75 to 91.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 60 to 75.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 77 to 93.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 74.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 78 to 92.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 92.

