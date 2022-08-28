CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 27, 2022

_____

813 FPUS55 KPSR 280759

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

1258 AM MST Sun Aug 28 2022

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-281100-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

1259 AM MST Sun Aug 28 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 75 to 82. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 76 to 84. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 106. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 78 to 85. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 81 to 86.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 105 to 110.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 79 to 85.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 78 to 84.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 78 to 83.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 106.

$$

AZZ541-549-555-281100-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

1259 AM MST Sun Aug 28 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 79. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 79. North wind 5 to 10 mph

in the evening becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. South wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 81. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in

the evening becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 108.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 77 to 83.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 108.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 76 to 82.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 81.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 75 to 81.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 105.

$$

AZZ553-554-281100-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

1259 AM MST Sun Aug 28 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 79. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. South wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 80. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 72 to 82. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 105 to 109.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 78 to 83.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 105 to 109.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 78 to 83.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 77 to 82.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 76 to 81.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 106.

$$

CAZ566-281100-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

1259 AM PDT Sun Aug 28 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as warm. Lows 73 to 83. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs 101 to 106. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 74 to 84. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108. North wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 77 to 87. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in

the evening becoming west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 108 to 112.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 83 to 89.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 112 to 116.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 84 to 89.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 109 to 113.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 84 to 89.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 108 to 112.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 84 to 89.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 108 to 112.

$$

CAZ562-281100-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

1259 AM PDT Sun Aug 28 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear and breezy. Not as warm. Lows 75 to 85. Southwest

wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs 100 to 105. West wind 10 to

15 mph in the morning becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 74 to 84. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106. North wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 78 to 88. South wind 10 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 101 to 111.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 81 to 90.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 105 to 115.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 82 to 91.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 102 to 112.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 82 to 90.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 101 to 111.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 81 to 90.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 101 to 111.

$$

CAZ560-561-281100-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

1259 AM PDT Sun Aug 28 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 79. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs 90 to 100. South wind 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 80. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 72 to 82. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 92 to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 83.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 109.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 73 to 85.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 83.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 84.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 105.

$$

Visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and at weather.gov/phoenix

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather