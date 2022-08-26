CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 25, 2022

821 FPUS55 KPSR 260655

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

1154 PM MST Thu Aug 25 2022

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-261100-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

1155 PM MST Thu Aug 25 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows

77 to 83. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming east around

5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 99 to 103. Southeast wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

10 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows 77 to 85.

Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming east around 5 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 10 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 99 to 103. South wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

10 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 76 to 83. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 76 to 82.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 77 to 83.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 79 to 84.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 78 to 83.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 106.

AZZ541-549-555-261100-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

1155 PM MST Thu Aug 25 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 71 to 81. West wind around 5 mph in the evening

becoming east after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs 97 to

102. Southeast wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming west 5 to

10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows

70 to 80. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 10 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs 97 to

102. Southeast wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming west 5 to

10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 69 to 79. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 74 to 80.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 103.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 76 to 81.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 76 to 82.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 81.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101 to 105.

AZZ553-554-261100-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

1155 PM MST Thu Aug 25 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 71 to 81. Southwest wind around 5 mph in the

evening becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of rain 10 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 103. South wind around 5 mph in

the morning becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

71 to 81. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 98 to 103. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 10 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows 70 to 80.

South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 75 to 80.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 104.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 76 to 81.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 108.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 77 to 82.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 76 to 81.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102 to 106.

CAZ566-261100-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

1155 PM PDT Thu Aug 25 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 77 to 87. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110. West wind around 5 mph in

the morning becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 75 to 85. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 81. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 77 to 82.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 80 to 85.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 107 to 111.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 83 to 88.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 108 to 114.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 82 to 88.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 109 to 113.

CAZ562-261100-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

1155 PM PDT Thu Aug 25 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 78 to 88. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109. West wind 10 to 15 mph in the

morning becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 76 to 86. Southwest wind 15 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 72 to 82. West wind 15 to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 73 to 83.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 77 to 85.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 100 to 110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 80 to 89.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 102 to 112.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 81 to 90.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 103 to 113.

CAZ560-561-261100-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

1155 PM PDT Thu Aug 25 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 72 to 82. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103. Northwest wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 81. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 77. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs 85 to 99.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 77.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 80.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 83.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 83.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 107.

