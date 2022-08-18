CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 17, 2022

_____

308 FPUS55 KPSR 180723

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

1223 AM MST Thu Aug 18 2022

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-181100-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

1223 AM MST Thu Aug 18 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY

EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 77 to 82. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 10 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 97 to 102. North wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then considerable cloudiness with

showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Breezy. Lows 77 to

82. Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph in the evening becoming east 10 to

15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent. Rainfall less than

a quarter of an inch, except locally higher in thunderstorms.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Not as warm. Highs 91 to

96. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Rainfall

around a tenth of an inch, except locally higher in thunderstorms.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Lows 73 to

77. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph in the evening decreasing to around

5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. Rainfall up to three

quarters of an inch possible, except locally higher in thunderstorms.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs 88 to 93. Chance

of rain 70 percent. Rainfall up to a half of an inch possible, except

locally higher in thunderstorms.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows 73 to 78.

Chance of rain 70 percent. Rainfall up to three quarters of an inch

possible, except locally higher in thunderstorms.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 88 to 94. Rainfall less than a quarter of an

inch, except locally higher in thunderstorms.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 74 to 79.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 92 to 98.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 74 to 80.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 95 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 75 to 81.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

$$

AZZ541-549-555-181100-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

1223 AM MST Thu Aug 18 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY

EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 70 to 80. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs 95 to 100. North wind around 5 mph in

the morning becoming south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then considerable cloudiness with

showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Windy. Lows 69 to

79. Northeast wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent. Rainfall up to a half of an inch possible, except locally

higher in thunderstorms.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs 90 to 95.

East wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. Rainfall up to a

half of an inch possible, except locally higher in thunderstorms.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows 66 to 76. Southeast

wind 10 to 20 mph in the evening decreasing to around 5 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent. Rainfall up to an inch possible,

except locally higher in thunderstorms.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the mid

80s to lower 90s. Chance of rain 80 percent. Rainfall up to three

quarters of an inch possible, except locally higher in thunderstorms.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows 70 to 75.

Chance of rain 70 percent. Rainfall up to three quarters of an inch

possible, except locally higher in thunderstorms.

.SUNDAY...Considerable cloudiness. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the morning, then a chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Highs near 90. Chance of rain 60 percent. Rainfall between a tenth

and a quarter of an inch possible, except locally higher in

thunderstorms.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 70 to 76.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 73 to 78.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of afternoon showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 93 to 98.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 73 to 79.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

$$

AZZ553-554-181100-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

1223 AM MST Thu Aug 18 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY

EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 69 to 79. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 95 to 100. North wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Breezy. Lows 69 to 79. Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph in the evening

becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

Rainfall up to a half of an inch possible, except locally higher in

thunderstorms.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Not

as warm. Highs 90 to 95. East wind 10 to 15 mph in the morning

becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent. Rainfall between a tenth and a quarter of an inch

possible, except locally higher in thunderstorms.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows 66 to 76. South wind

5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. Rainfall between a half and

three quarters of an inch possible, except locally higher in

thunderstorms.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the mid

80s to lower 90s. Chance of rain 80 percent. Rainfall up to a half of

an inch possible, except locally higher in thunderstorms.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows 71 to 76.

Chance of rain 70 percent. Rainfall up to a half of an inch possible,

except locally higher in thunderstorms.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs near 90. Rainfall between a tenth and a quarter

of an inch possible, except locally higher in thunderstorms.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 72 to 77.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a slight chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 78.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of afternoon showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 74 to 79. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

$$

CAZ566-181100-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

1223 AM PDT Thu Aug 18 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 78 to 88. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 104 to 109. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows 78 to 88. Northwest

wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph

after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs 102 to

107. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 76 to 86. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 101 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 79 to 84.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 79 to 84.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 81 to 86.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 105 to 109.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 82 to 87.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of afternoon showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 102 to 106.

$$

CAZ562-181100-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

1223 AM PDT Thu Aug 18 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 79 to 89. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 104 to 109. North wind 10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming

northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows 79 to 89. West wind

15 to 25 mph in the evening becoming south 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs 102 to

107. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 77 to 87. South wind 10 to 15 mph

in the evening becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of afternoon showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 94 to 104.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 74 to 84.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 10 percent chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 95 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 76 to 84.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 78 to 87.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 108.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 78 to 88.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of afternoon showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 95 to 105.

$$

CAZ560-561-181100-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

1223 AM PDT Thu Aug 18 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 72 to 82. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 93 to 103. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming

southeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 83. Southeast wind 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 91 to 101. East wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 69 to 79. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of afternoon showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 84 to 98.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 63 to 78.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

85 to 99.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 78.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 81.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 81.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of afternoon showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 85 to 99.

$$

Visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and at weather.gov/phoenix

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather