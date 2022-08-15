CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 14, 2022

502 FPUS55 KPSR 150805

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

104 AM MST Mon Aug 15 2022

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-151100-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

104 AM MST Mon Aug 15 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 75 to 83. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs 98 to

103. Southeast wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming west 5 to

10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 10 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 78 to 84. West wind 5 to 10 mph in

the evening becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 105. East wind around 5 mph in

the morning becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 79 to 86. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of afternoon showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 101 to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 79 to 84.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 96 to 102. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 75 to 81. Chance of rain

50 percent. Rainfall up to a half of an inch possible, except locally

higher in thunderstorms.

.FRIDAY...Considerable cloudiness with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the lower to

mid 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. Rainfall less than a quarter of

an inch, except locally higher in thunderstorms.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and a slight chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 74 to 79. Chance of rain

60 percent. Rainfall up to three quarters of an inch possible, except

locally higher in thunderstorms.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs 89 to 95. Chance of rain 60 percent. Rainfall between a quarter

and a half of an inch possible, except locally higher in

thunderstorms.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 74 to 79. Chance of rain

50 percent. Rainfall between a quarter and a half of an inch

possible, except locally higher in thunderstorms.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 90 to 96. Chance of rain 40 percent.

AZZ541-549-555-151100-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

104 AM MST Mon Aug 15 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 70 to 80. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs 96 to

101. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming west in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 71 to 81. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph in the evening becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 98 to 103. East wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning

becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 10 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 72 to 82. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 10 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of afternoon showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 99 to 103.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 75 to 81.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid to upper 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 75 to 80. Chance of rain

50 percent. Rainfall up to three quarters of an inch possible, except

locally higher in thunderstorms.

.FRIDAY...Considerable cloudiness. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of afternoon

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Chance of

rain 50 percent. Rainfall less than a quarter of an inch, except

locally higher in thunderstorms.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows 72 to 77. Chance of rain 60 percent. Rainfall up

to three quarters of an inch possible, except locally higher in

thunderstorms.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs near 90. Chance of rain 60 percent. Rainfall up to

three quarters of an inch possible, except locally higher in

thunderstorms.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 71 to 77. Chance of rain

50 percent. Rainfall up to three quarters of an inch possible, except

locally higher in thunderstorms.

.SUNDAY...Considerable cloudiness. A chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

AZZ553-554-151100-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

104 AM MST Mon Aug 15 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 70 to 80. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 98 to 103. South wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

10 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 71 to 81. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph in the evening becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 99 to 104. East wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning

becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 10 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows 73 to 83.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming southeast after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of afternoon showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 101 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with a 50 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows 77 to 82. Rainfall between a tenth

and a quarter of an inch possible, except locally higher in

thunderstorms.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Not as warm. Highs 96 to 100. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 75 to 80. Chance of rain

50 percent. Rainfall between a tenth and a quarter of an inch

possible, except locally higher in thunderstorms.

.FRIDAY...Considerable cloudiness. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of afternoon

showers and thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the lower to mid

90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. Rainfall between a tenth and a

quarter of an inch possible, except locally higher in thunderstorms.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows 72 to 77. Chance of rain 60 percent. Rainfall up

to three quarters of an inch possible, except locally higher in

thunderstorms.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs near 90. Chance of rain 60 percent. Rainfall up to three

quarters of an inch possible, except locally higher in thunderstorms.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 72 to 77. Chance of rain

50 percent. Rainfall up to three quarters of an inch possible, except

locally higher in thunderstorms.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

CAZ566-151100-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

104 AM PDT Mon Aug 15 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 78 to 88. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 79 to 89. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot. Highs 105 to 110. Northwest

wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming east in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 80 to 90. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 112.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 84 to 89.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs

104 to 108. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 83 to 88.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 101 to 105. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows 81 to 86.

.SATURDAY...Considerable cloudiness. A chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 97 to 101. Chance of rain

50 percent. Rainfall less than a quarter of an inch, except locally

higher in thunderstorms.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows 79 to 84. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 97 to 101. Chance of rain 30 percent.

CAZ562-151100-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

104 AM PDT Mon Aug 15 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 79 to 89. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 103 to 108. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 10 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 81 to 91. West wind 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs 104 to 109.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming east 5 to 15 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 82 to 92. Southwest wind

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Hot. Highs 100 to 110.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 80 to 90.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of afternoon showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 97 to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 79 to 89.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs 94 to

104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows 77 to 87.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 91 to 101. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows 75 to 85.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 90 to 100. Chance of rain 30 percent.

CAZ560-561-151100-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

104 AM PDT Mon Aug 15 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 82. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 92 to 102. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 10 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 74 to 84. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs 93 to

103. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming south in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 85. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of afternoon showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 90 to 104.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 69 to 85.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of afternoon showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 87 to 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 67 to 81.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs 84 to

98.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows 66 to 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 81 to 95. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows 64 to 79. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 81 to 95. Chance of rain 30 percent.

