CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 13, 2022

_____

348 FPUS55 KPSR 140739

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

1239 AM MST Sun Aug 14 2022

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-141100-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

1239 AM MST Sun Aug 14 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM MST THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS

EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 78 to 84. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Heavy rainfall possible. Highs 97 to 101. South wind

5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows 78 to 83. West

wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming east around 5 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Highs 97 to 102. Southeast wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming

southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows 77 to 83. North wind around 5 mph in the evening

becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 98 to 103.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 79 to 85.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of afternoon showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 101 to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 80 to 85. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 99 to 104. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 78 to 84. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 96 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 76 to 81.

.SATURDAY...Considerable cloudiness with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs 92 to 98. Rainfall around a tenth of

an inch, except locally higher in thunderstorms.

$$

AZZ541-549-555-141100-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

1239 AM MST Sun Aug 14 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM MST THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS

EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 71 to 81. East wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 10 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Heavy rainfall possible. Highs 95 to 100. South wind around 5 mph in

the morning becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows 70 to 80.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming east around 5 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 94 to 99. East wind around 5 mph in the morning

becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows 70 to 80. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of afternoon showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 96 to 102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 76 to 82.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of afternoon showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 99 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 76 to 82. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 98 to 102. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 75 to 81. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid to upper 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 75 to 80.

.SATURDAY...Considerable cloudiness with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs 91 to 96. Rainfall around a tenth of

an inch, except locally higher in thunderstorms.

$$

AZZ553-554-141100-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

1239 AM MST Sun Aug 14 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM MST THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS

EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 71 to 81. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

10 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Heavy rainfall possible. Highs 96 to 101. West wind

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows

71 to 81. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening becoming

southeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Highs 96 to 101. Southeast wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming

west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows 71 to 81. North wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening

becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 99 to 103.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 78 to 83.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 101 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 78 to 83. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 99 to 103. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 77 to 82.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid to upper 70s. Rainfall

between a tenth and a quarter of an inch possible, except locally

higher in thunderstorms.

.SATURDAY...Considerable cloudiness with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Rainfall

less than a quarter of an inch, except locally higher in

thunderstorms.

$$

CAZ566-141100-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

1239 AM PDT Sun Aug 14 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 79 to 89. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Highs 103 to 108. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 10 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows 79 to 89. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 104 to 109. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 79 to 89. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 10 percent chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs 105 to 111.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 85 to 90.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 10 percent chance of afternoon showers

and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs 106 to 110.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 85 to 90.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of afternoon showers

and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs 105 to 111.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 83 to 88.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs

101 to 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 82 to 87.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 97 to 103. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

CAZ562-141100-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

1239 AM PDT Sun Aug 14 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 80 to 90. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Highs 102 to 107. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Breezy. Lows 80 to 90. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up

to 30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103 to 108. South wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 80 to 90. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 10 percent chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 99 to 109.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 81 to 92.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 100 to 110.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 81 to 91.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of afternoon showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 99 to 109.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 80 to 89.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs 96 to

106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 78 to 89.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 92 to 102. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

CAZ560-561-141100-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

1239 AM PDT Sun Aug 14 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 72 to 82. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Heavy rainfall

in the afternoon. Highs 91 to 101. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 74 to 84. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs 92 to

102. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 83. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 88 to 102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 85.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of afternoon showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 89 to 103.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 70 to 85.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of afternoon showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 89 to 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 69 to 83.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 86 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 66 to 81.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 82 to 96. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

Visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and at weather.gov/phoenix

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather