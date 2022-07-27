CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 26, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

1141 PM MST Tue Jul 26 2022

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-271100-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

1141 PM MST Tue Jul 26 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then considerable cloudiness with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Heavy rainfall

possible. Lows 76 to 82. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening

becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Considerable cloudiness with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance

of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Heavy rainfall in the

morning. Heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs 92 to 97. Southeast

wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Heavy rainfall possible. Lows 77 to 84. West wind

around 5 mph in the evening becoming east after midnight. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs 94 to 99. Southeast wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. A slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 78 to 83. South wind around 5 mph

in the evening becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 97 to 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 98 to 103. Chance of rain 30 percent.

AZZ541-549-555-271100-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

1141 PM MST Tue Jul 26 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then considerable cloudiness with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Heavy rainfall

possible. Lows 70 to 80. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening

becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Heavy rainfall possible. Highs 91 to 96. South wind

around 5 mph in the morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Heavy rainfall possible. Lows 71 to 81. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs 92 to 97. Southeast wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 71 to 81. South wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming east around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Considerable cloudiness with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 70 to 80.

.SATURDAY...Considerable cloudiness with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 90s. Rainfall

around a tenth of an inch, except locally higher in thunderstorms.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 70 to 80. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 70 to 80. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

AZZ553-554-271100-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

1141 PM MST Tue Jul 26 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Heavy rainfall possible.

Lows 70 to 80. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming

south after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Considerable cloudiness with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.

Heavy rainfall in the morning. Highs 92 to 97. South wind 5 to 10 mph

in the morning becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Heavy rainfall possible. Lows 71 to 81. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming southeast around 5 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs 94 to 99. South wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming west

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 71 to 81. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 70 to 80.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 70 to 80.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 95 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 96 to 101.

CAZ566-271100-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

1141 PM PDT Tue Jul 26 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 77 to 87. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 102 to 107. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 77 to 87. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 102 to 107. North wind 5 to 10 mph

in the morning becoming east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 77 to 87. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 101 to 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 99 to 104.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 101 to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 101 to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

CAZ562-271100-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

1141 PM PDT Tue Jul 26 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows 79 to 89. Southwest wind

15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 103 to 108. North wind 10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming

east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Breezy. Lows 79 to 89. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 102 to 107. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph in the morning becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 80 to 90. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 101 to 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of afternoon showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 99 to 104.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 100 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 101 to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

CAZ560-561-271100-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

1141 PM PDT Tue Jul 26 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 71 to 81. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 91 to 101. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 72 to 82. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 91 to 101. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 73 to 83. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of afternoon showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s to upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Highs 91 to 101. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 90 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 92 to 102.

