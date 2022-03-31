CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Wednesday, March 30, 2022

920 FPUS55 KPSR 310850

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

149 AM MST Thu Mar 31 2022

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-311100-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

149 AM MST Thu Mar 31 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows 50 to 59. Southeast wind

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 78 to 82. East wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming south

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 59. North wind around

5 mph in the evening becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 86. East wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 61. North wind around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 86 to 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

AZZ541-549-555-311100-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

149 AM MST Thu Mar 31 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows 45 to 55. Southeast wind

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 75 to 80. Southeast wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 80 to 85. East wind around 5 mph in

the morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

AZZ553-554-311100-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

149 AM MST Thu Mar 31 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Southeast wind around 5 mph

in the morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55. Northwest wind around 5 mph

in the evening becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57. Northeast wind around 5 mph in

the evening becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

CAZ566-311100-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

149 AM PDT Thu Mar 31 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89. South wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62. South wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

CAZ562-311100-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

149 AM PDT Thu Mar 31 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows 54 to 64. Southwest wind 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs 81 to 86. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 55 to 65. Southwest wind

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph in the

morning becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear and warmer. Lows 60 to 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

CAZ560-561-311100-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

149 AM PDT Thu Mar 31 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 80. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph

in the morning becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83. North wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

