CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 29, 2022

363 FPUS55 KPSR 300814

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

113 AM MST Sun Jan 30 2022

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-301100-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

113 AM MST Sun Jan 30 2022

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 47 to 51. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

69 to 71. Northwest wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear and colder. Lows 40 to 46. West wind around

5 mph in the evening becoming northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

68 to 71. East wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming southwest in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then considerable

cloudiness. Lows 44 to 48. West wind around 5 mph in the evening

becoming east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Considerable cloudiness. Highs 66 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and cooler. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear and colder. Lows 34 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

AZZ541-549-555-301100-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

113 AM MST Sun Jan 30 2022

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 42 to 52. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

66 to 71. East wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming southwest in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear and colder. Lows 36 to 46. North wind around

5 mph in the evening becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

66 to 71. East wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming southwest in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then considerable

cloudiness. Lows 40 to 50. North wind around 5 mph in the evening

becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Considerable cloudiness. Highs 65 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear and colder. Lows 30 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

AZZ553-554-301100-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

113 AM MST Sun Jan 30 2022

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 39 to 49. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

67 to 72. Southwest wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

68 to 73. Southeast wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming west in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then considerable

cloudiness. Lows 38 to 48. West wind around 5 mph in the evening

becoming southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and colder. Lows in the lower 30s to

lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and cooler. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear and colder. Lows in the upper 20s to upper

30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

CAZ566-301100-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

1213 AM PST Sun Jan 30 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 73 to 78. West wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 45 to 55. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear and colder. Lows in the upper 30s to upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and cooler. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear and colder. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

CAZ562-301100-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

1213 AM PST Sun Jan 30 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 73 to 78. West wind 10 to 15 mph in

the morning becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 71 to 76. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph

in the morning becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 49 to 59. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Considerable cloudiness in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and cooler. Lows in the lower 40s to

lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and cooler. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

CAZ560-561-301100-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

1213 AM PST Sun Jan 30 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 60 to 70. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 60 to 70. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Not as cool. Lows 40 to 50.

West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy and colder. Lows in the mid 30s to mid

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny, windy and much cooler. Highs in the mid

40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy and colder. Lows in the upper 20s to

upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

